EO/IR Systems Market Report 2022: Industry to Swell by 11.6% Yearly Through 2030

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "EO/IR systems - Market and Technology Forecast to 2030 - Market Forecasts by Region, Platform, and End-user, Market and Technology Overview, Market Dynamics, Impact and Opportunity Analysis, and Leading Companies" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
EO/IR systems play a crucial role in worldwide military applications. Situational awareness is the prime goal for EO/IR systems. However, in recent times the goal for survivability is rising. EO/IR systems work as eyes and ears of defence and provide vigilance and survivability from the surface to space to the soldiers. EO/IR systems can sense the launch of IR-guided missiles and therefore have become a key system in electronic warfare countermeasures.

Spectrum supremacy plays a strong role in the development, manufacturing and procurement of EO/IR systems. Not all nations afford to purchase new EO/IR systems and the inclination is toward integrating next-generation sensors and other technologies into the existing EO/IR systems. Even countries such as the US and European strong countries initiated upgrading existing EO/IR systems and procuring new ones for ambitious programs such as military or army modernisation.

The demand for imaging EO/IR systems will always remain high, but there is a growing demand for EO/IR systems paired with countermeasures. The key reason behind this growth is activities in the Indo-Pacific Ocean and preparation against the sophisticated electronic warfare capabilities of China and Russia.

It is a system integration that plays a crucial role in assembling and pairing the EO/IR systems with other technologies. In modern EO/IR systems utmost care in integrating emerging technologies such as communication and data links, data sharing and data analytics is taken. We studied the system integrators who develop final systems are prime suppliers for EO/IR systems which include major defence suppliers. Various component suppliers are OEMs to these system integrators, which include software developers, cloud integrators and suppliers of hardware components.

Developments such as Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IVAS) are setting the future course of military situational awareness and survival tactics. The US$ 22 billion order for IVAS over the next decade and continuing is blowing market forecasts for EO/IR systems. We should be prepared for many such surprises coming in the future. Electro-Optical Distributed Aperture System (DAS) is one such surprise that can change the market forecasts for airborne EO/IR systems.

Integrated battlefield management will bring more demand for EO/IR systems and will include it as a major role player along with radars in situational awareness and countermeasure applications.

Highlights

  • The EO/IR Systems Market is projected to register a CAGR of 11.6% from 2022-2030.

  • In terms of platforms, Airborne EO/IR systems are anticipated to account for the largest share of procurements globally

  • Man-portable and armoured vehicle-mounted EO/IR systems and Naval EO/IR systems are anticipated to account for the second and third largest segments in terms of procurement over the forecast period.

  • The market share of EO/IR Systems by situational awareness hardware and software. However, there is a significant growth in countermeasure EO/IR systems.

Segmentation

The report is segmented the EO/IR systems market in three main groups. The study provides forecast figures from to 2030 for each category under the segments.

By Region:

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia

  • Middle East

  • South America

By Platform

  • Man-Portable

  • Land and Vehicle

  • Airborne

  • Naval

By End-user

  • Air Force

  • Army

  • Navy

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

4 Technologies and Developments

5 Market Analysis and Forecast Factors

6 Market Segmentation

7 Global and Regional Market Forecast to 2030

8 EO/IR Platform Market Forecast to 2030

9 End-Users Market Forecast to 2030

10 Impact Analysis

11 Leading Companies

12 Conclusions and recommendations

13 About the Publisher

Companies Mentioned

  • Aselsan

  • Controp

  • Elbit Systems

  • Electro Optic Systems (EOS)

  • EVPU Defence a.s.

  • FN Herstal

  • Hanwa Defense

  • HENSOLDT Optronics and THEON Sensors

  • HGH Systemes Infrarouges

  • Kongsberg Gruppen

  • Krauss-Maffei Wegmann

  • L3Harris

  • Northrop Grumman

  • Octopus

  • Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

  • Rheinmetall

  • Raytheon

  • Safran

  • Teledyne FLIR

  • Thales

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vhxvle

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eoir-systems-market-report-2022-industry-to-swell-by-11-6-yearly-through-2030--301679043.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

