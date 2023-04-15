EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) insider upped their holding by 12% earlier this year

Insiders were net buyers of EOG Resources, Inc.'s (NYSE:EOG ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

EOG Resources Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Michael Kerr bought US$2.6m worth of shares at a price of US$130 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$122). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Michael Kerr was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. EOG Resources insiders own about US$240m worth of shares (which is 0.3% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At EOG Resources Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, EOG Resources insiders feel good about the company's future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. While conducting our analysis, we found that EOG Resources has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

