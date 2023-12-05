Is EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) A Risky Investment?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is EOG Resources's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that EOG Resources had debt of US$3.81b at the end of September 2023, a reduction from US$5.08b over a year. However, it does have US$5.33b in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$1.52b.

How Strong Is EOG Resources' Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that EOG Resources had liabilities of US$4.23b falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$11.7b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$5.33b as well as receivables valued at US$2.93b due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$7.64b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Of course, EOG Resources has a titanic market capitalization of US$72.1b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. While it does have liabilities worth noting, EOG Resources also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

Fortunately, EOG Resources grew its EBIT by 2.8% in the last year, making that debt load look even more manageable. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if EOG Resources can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. While EOG Resources has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. During the last three years, EOG Resources produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 63% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Summing Up

Although EOG Resources's balance sheet isn't particularly strong, due to the total liabilities, it is clearly positive to see that it has net cash of US$1.52b. So is EOG Resources's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example - EOG Resources has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

