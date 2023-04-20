EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is EOG Resources's Net Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that EOG Resources had US$4.86b in debt in December 2022; about the same as the year before. But it also has US$5.97b in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$1.11b net cash.

How Healthy Is EOG Resources' Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that EOG Resources had liabilities of US$5.51b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$11.1b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$5.97b and US$2.87b worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$7.75b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Since publicly traded EOG Resources shares are worth a very impressive total of US$69.8b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, EOG Resources boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

On top of that, EOG Resources grew its EBIT by 62% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine EOG Resources's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. EOG Resources may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the most recent two years, EOG Resources recorded free cash flow worth 69% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Summing Up

While EOG Resources does have more liabilities than liquid assets, it also has net cash of US$1.11b. And it impressed us with its EBIT growth of 62% over the last year. So is EOG Resources's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. We've identified 1 warning sign with EOG Resources , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

