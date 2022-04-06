U.S. markets closed

Eolian Receives Patent For Metaverse System And Method

·2 min read

The Eolian Simulation Platform (ESP) currently underpins a number of high-profile systems and platforms developed by Eolian on behalf of US federal agencies and national healthcare organizations.

TAMPA, Fla., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EolianVR, Inc. (Eolian), a leading U.S. defense contractor specializing in mixed reality solutions, announced they were officially awarded a federally issued patent that will protect and enhance the ongoing development of their unique and groundbreaking software, Eolian Simulation Platform (ESP).

ESP enables users from around the globe to seamlessly enter a 3D virtual world and navigate the same experience using augmented and virtual reality Head-Mounted-Displays (HMDs) or through their mobile device or computer. Inside these virtual worlds, users can view and share all types of content, ranging from 3D models and geospatial data to images and videos. The ability to interact in real-time using Voice-Over-IP (VoIP) is one of the distinctive features of ESP, as is the ability to customize each virtual experience based on their unique requirements.

"This invention allows our client base to easily implement and sustain a massive, scalable metaverse that is secure and able to keep-up with the pace of innovation," said Michael McCormack, CEO, EolianVR. "This patent is a testament to the revolutionary work that is a trademark of Eolian and reinforces the effectiveness and success of multiple high-profile systems we've developed for several United States federal agencies and national healthcare organizations."

With the intellectual property protection provided by the patent, Eolian will continue developing and enhancing mixed reality platforms for a multitude of industries, including military/defense, health care, and real estate, while maintaining the integrity and exclusiveness of the proprietary technology. ESP is a highly desired and complimentary next step for customers interested in leveraging the metaverse to develop and deploy realistic use cases for their organizations.

As part of the patent, Eolian was able to successfully launch of ARTAK Mark 1, which was developed for users within the United States Department of Defense. ARTAK provides enhanced situational awareness and 3D mission planning capabilities for military specific use cases.

About Eolian

Eolian is a technology company that started in 2016 with a clear mission to enhance the performance of the world's most elite teams by turning bleeding edge technology into mission critical capabilities. Eolian develops Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), Mixed Reality (MR), AI/Machine Learning, & 3D Animation solutions for enterprise & government/public sector entities.

Contact:
Mike Simmons
Eolian
mike@eolianvr.com
3055629639

Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/12912282

Press release distributed by PRLog

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eolian-receives-patent-for-metaverse-system-and-method-301519558.html

SOURCE Eolian

