U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,392.59
    -54.00 (-1.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,451.23
    -113.36 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,351.08
    -292.51 (-2.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,004.98
    -20.12 (-0.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.54
    -0.41 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,977.10
    +2.20 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    25.85
    +0.15 (+0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0825
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8280
    +0.1410 (+5.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3067
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.4800
    +0.5900 (+0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,151.54
    -1,007.57 (-2.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    941.88
    -27.55 (-2.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +35.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,093.19
    -78.81 (-0.29%)
     

Eolus and Hydro REIN sell 75% of wind power project Stor-Skälsjön to MEAG

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Eolus Vind AB
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • EOLU-B.ST
Eolus Vind AB
Eolus Vind AB

Hässleholm, Sweden, 15 April, 2022

Eolus and Hydro REIN have signed an agreement with MEAG regarding the sale of 75% of the shares in the 260 MW wind power project Stor-Skälsjön in Sweden.

The transaction covers 75% of the shares in the project company at an enterprise value of EUR 361.4 million (100% basis). Eolus is to sell all its shares amounting to 51% for a purchase price of EUR 18.4 million. Hydro REIN will sell 24% of the shares for a purchase price of EUR 8.7 million and will remain as co-owner of the project with a 25% interest. Eolus and Hydro Rein acquired the project, which is located in Sundsvall and Timrå municipalities in Sweden (SE2), from Enercon in June 2021.

“We have a long history with MEAG and I’m delighted that they, as one of Europe’s largest investors, once again have chosen Eolus as their partner for investing in renewable energy in the Nordics,” says Marcus Landelin, COO of Eolus.

“This agreement confirms our capacity to deliver high-quality facilities as well as competitive asset management services. There is great interest in renewable investments, and we have a large number of projects within wind, solar and energy storage in our portfolio, says Per Witalisson,” CEO of Eolus.

The wind farm will comprise 42 Siemens Gamesa SG 6.6-170 wind turbines (turbine supply agreement communicated on 30 December 2021). Construction has started and commissioning is planned for autumn 2023.

Eolus and Hydro REIN will jointly construct the wind farm on behalf of the investors under a Construction Management Agreement (CMA). Revenues under the CMA are estimated to approximately EUR 42.3 million to be shared 51/49 between Eolus and Hydro REIN. As part of the agreement Eolus has also been entrusted to provide technical, operational and administrative services for the wind farm on a 15-year contract.

“We are pleased to announce a further wind power project acquisition with Eolus in Sweden. The investment expands our portfolio in renewable energy where MEAG is strongly engaged and contributes to a carbon-free energy supply in Europe. We are looking forward to the partnership with Eolus and Hydro REIN in this project,” says Holger Kerzel, MEAG Member of the Management Board and Global Head of Illiquid Assets.

“We are pleased to welcome MEAG as a co-owner in the project and very much look forward to our partnership. This transaction enables us to optimize capital allocation and the return on our investment while retaining a significant stake in the project, consistent with our long-term ownership and portfolio strategy," says Olivier Girardot, Head of Hydro REIN.

The transaction is subject to customary approvals from competition authorities and is expected to be completed later this year.

For further information, please contact:

Per Witalisson, CEO, +46 70 265 16 15

Karin Wittsell Heydl, Head of Communications & Sustainability +46 76 116 71 99

This information is of such a kind that Eolus Vind AB (publ) is legally required to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact persons set out above on 15 April 2022, at 11:00 a.m. CEST.


About Eolus:

Eolus Vind AB is one of the leading wind power developers in the Nordics. Eolus is active in the whole value chain from development of green field projects to construction and operation of wind farms. Eolus offers attractive and competitive investments in the Nordic and Baltic countries, Poland as well as the United States to both local and international investors. Founded in 1990, Eolus has constructed 666 wind turbines with a capacity of 1 414 MW. Eolus has signed contracts for about 1 320 MW of asset management services of which 914 MW are in operation and the rest under construction.

Eolus shares are listed at Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid Cap.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are Hours for Good Friday.

    The stock market has taken a hit this year. Stocks slipped this week, too: The dropped 0.8%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 2.1% and 2.6%, respectively. Bond yields, however, ripped higher this week, denting the stock market.

  • Peloton Stock Halted, Tumbles After Surprise U.S. Membership Price Hike

    Peloton will boost the price of its all-access membership for U.S. customers to $44 starting on June 1.

  • Alibaba Seems Attractive Following Sell-Off

    The stock's butchering creates an attractive entry point

  • Analyst on Musk's Twitter offer: ‘No board in America is going to take that number’

    Elon Musk offered to buy Twitter for $54.20 per share in a filing made public Thursday, calling it his ‘best and final offer.’

  • Billionaire David Harding is Buying These 10 Finance Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 finance stocks that billionaire David Harding is buying. If you want to see his top 5 finance picks, click Billionaire David Harding is Buying These 5 Finance Stocks. David Harding is the billionaire portfolio manager of Winton Capital Management, a London-based hedge fund he founded in 1997. Winton Capital […]

  • Recession is now the ‘most likely’ outcome for the U.S. economy, not a soft landing, Larry Summers says

    Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers tells Bloomberg Economics that the Federal Reserve "is going to have to keep going until we see disinflation."

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys a Fascinating Tech Stock, More Biotech

    Renowned investor Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, on Tuesday continued her recent patterns, buying biotechnology stocks, a spectrometry stock, a 3D printer maker and a robotics-software stock.

  • Bank of America details 3 ways Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover bid may end, and one is terrible for shareholders

    “Mr. Musk has indicated that the $54.20 bid is final, but the board has a duty to explore all options for getting a higher price. Other social media or tech companies could be interested in Twitter,” the BofA analysts wrote.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Keeps Sliding, 5 Stocks Near Buy Points, Tesla Earnings Loom

    The market rally is weak and divided. Here are five strong stocks and a game plan. Tesla headlines a big week of earnings.

  • Oppenheimer Says These 2 Stocks Could Surge Over 50% From Current Levels

    When it comes to the market’s wild swings, is the glass half empty or half full? Oppenheimer’s chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus is taking the latter view. Despite the volatility that has ruled the market this year, Stoltzfus describes a situation that nevertheless still brings high potential for investors willing to shoulder the risk. He writes: “While conditions are likely to remain somewhat unstable near term we’d expect investable opportunities to surface whenever ‘babies are thrown

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Crushes First-Quarter Targets, Guides Higher

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, the world's top chip foundry, on Thursday smashed expectations for the first quarter. But TSM stock wavered.

  • Doug Kass: How Did Bank Stock Investors Get So Clueless?

    The share price of the largest and most popular money center bank extant, JPMorgan Chase , has fallen from $170 to $127. Among the better-performing large money banks, even Bank of America ($50 to $39) and Wells Fargo ($60 to $48) have performed poorly. I attribute the mistaken and almost universal optimism towards bank stocks as a singular reflection of the superficiality of investors today (the near universal mantra that "rates rise and so will bank stocks") and the mindless and wrong-footed logic and poor (company-specific and industry) analysis.

  • Top Marijuana Stocks on the Nasdaq for April 2022

    These are the marijuana stocks on the Nasdaq with the best value, fastest growth, and best performance for April 2022.

  • Elon Musk Needs ‘Massive Loan’ or Big Tesla Stock Sale to Buy Twitter

    (Bloomberg) -- Even for the world’s richest person, $43 billion is a steep price.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter PrivateRussia’s Sunken Warship Dents Its Pride and CapabilitiesUkraine Update: Russian Warship Sinks; U.S. Eyes Envoy to KyivElon Musk Also Threatened to Buy My Company. Here’s How We Handled ItUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedElon Musk’s proposed all-cash offer to buy Twitter Inc. represents about one-sixth

  • Why Snowflake Plunged Today

    Snowflake was maintained at a buy rating by an analyst on Thursday, but that analyst also lowered his price target. Additionally, Thursday marked a big stock market options expiration day, which are often volatile days that see traders trying to push stocks around. It's hard to pinpoint an exact reason; retail sales actually came in slightly lower than expected and jobless claims came in slightly higher than expected today (though still at historically low levels), which are signs of a slight cooling in the economy.

  • Why Nike Stock Jumped Today

    What happened Shares of Nike (NYSE: NKE) rose 4.7% on Thursday after two analysts issued bullish notes on the athletic apparel giant.   So what JPMorgan analyst Matthew Boss reiterated his overweight rating on Nike's stock.

  • Worried About a Recession? Buy IBM Stock, Morgan Stanley Says.

    Morgan Stanley's Erik Woodring boosted his rating on IBM to Overweight from Equal Weight, and increased his price target to $150, from $147.

  • TSMC stock slides despite chipmaker raising revenue guidance

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Akiko Fujita and Brian Cheung discuss first quarter earnings for chip manufacturer Taiwan Semiconductor.

  • Why Castor Maritime Stock Shot Higher This Week

    The stock of international shipping company Castor Maritime (NASDAQ: CTRM) has been soaring this week. As the market heads into the final hours of trading for the week, shares of Castor Maritime are more than 37% higher than last Friday's closing price, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Before investors get too excited about the stock's big move this week, they should realize that even after the monster gain, Castor Maritime shares are still down 50% over the last 12 months.

  • AT&T Cut Its Dividend With the Spinoff. Why It’s Still Big Enough.

    AT&T has officially spun off its media business, with Warner Bros. Discovery trading on its own for the first time on Monday. AT&T (ticker: T) cut its dividend as part of the spinoff—a point of contention for many AT&T shareholders—but the payout remains generous at an annual $1.11 per share. AT&T completed its spinoff of WarnerMedia on Friday, and the stocks began trading separately on Monday.