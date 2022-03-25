U.S. markets open in 5 hours 38 minutes

Eolus makes annual report for the fiscal year 2021 public

Eolus Vind AB
·1 min read
Eolus Vind AB
Eolus Vind AB

Hässleholm, Sweden, March 25th, 2022

Eolus Vind AB (publ) is hereby making the annual report for the fiscal year January 1, 2021 – December 31, 2021 public.

The annual report is now available for downloading at www.eolusvind.com (in Swedish only).

The annual report will be translated into English and made available on www.eolusvind.com.

For further information contact:

Per Witalisson, CEO, +46 70 265 16 15
Catharina Persson, CFO, +46 70 932 97 77
Johan Hammarqvist, Head of Communications, +46 720 50 59 11

The information in this press release is disclosed pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was released for public disclosure through the agency of head of communication Johan Hammarqvist on March 25th, 2022, at 8.30 AM CET.

About Eolus:
Eolus Vind AB is one of the leading wind power developers in the Nordics. Eolus is active in the whole value chain from development of green field projects to construction and operation of wind farms. Eolus offers attractive and competitive investments in the Nordic and Baltic countries, Poland as well as the United States to both local and international investors. Founded in 1990, Eolus has constructed 666 wind turbines with a capacity of 1 414 MW. Eolus has signed contracts for about 1 320 MW of asset management services of which 914 MW are in operation and the rest under construction.

Eolus Vind AB has 34 500 shareholders. Eolus shares are listed at Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information about Eolus, please visit www.eolusvind.com

Attachments


