U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,583.07
    -86.84 (-2.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,634.83
    -403.89 (-1.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,321.39
    -327.76 (-3.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,682.40
    -46.01 (-2.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.55
    -3.56 (-4.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,650.20
    -26.80 (-1.60%)
     

  • Silver

    18.20
    -0.72 (-3.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9724
    -0.0059 (-0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0100
    +0.0580 (+1.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1180
    -0.0150 (-1.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.7200
    +1.5380 (+1.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,170.12
    -229.76 (-1.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.82
    -12.36 (-2.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,858.79
    +8.52 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,090.76
    +853.34 (+3.25%)
     

Eolus to sell solar and battery storage project in Arizona

Eolus Vind AB
·3 min read
Eolus Vind AB
Eolus Vind AB

Eolus has signed an agreement to sell a solar and battery storage project located in Arizona, US. The project is Eolus’ third to be sold in the United States.

The buyer is a United States-based portfolio company backed by a large publicly traded global private equity investment firm.

The project is a mid-stage development asset that is expected to have an initial aggregate capacity of 750 MWac solar photovoltaic generation and battery storage capacity. Commissioning is currently planned for 2025.

The buyer has acquired all the membership units in the project company from Eolus and has also signed an agreement for Eolus to provide certain development services to the project through commercial operation.

Eolus has received an initial payment of USD 12 million and will be paid additional purchase price instalment payments depending upon the progress of the project and the fulfilment of certain milestones. The milestones involve advancing the development of the project and preparing it for financing and construction. A significant portion of the total consideration will be paid to Eolus upon commencement of construction of the project. At this stage, the total purchase price is estimated to be between USD 104 and 190 million and will be paid throughout 2023–2025. The buyer’s continued development and dimensioning of the project will influence the amounts of further payments to Eolus within the above-mentioned range.

“This project is Eolus' first sale of a combined solar and storage project, and it has the potential to generate more than 1 000 GWh of dispatchable clean energy per year. We are excited to enter into our first agreement with this new customer”, says Hans-Christian Schulze, Country Manager of Eolus North America.

“We are delighted by this transaction and to continue our expansion in the US, where we have been active since 2015. More than a third of our total project portfolio is in the US and we are well positioned to take part in the increase in renewable energy projects that we expect as a result of the new tax legislation that the US Congress passed during the summer”, says Per Witalisson, CEO of Eolus.

For further information, please contact:
Per Witalisson, CEO, +46 (0)70 265 16 15
Hans-Christian Schulze, Country Manager U.S., +1 858 336 0067


This information is of such a kind that Eolus Vind AB (publ) is legally required to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact persons set out above on 15 October 2022, at 00:35 a.m. CEST.

ABOUT EOLUS
Eolus is one of the leading developers of renewable energy in the Nordics and we are active in the whole value chain from development of green field projects to construction and operation of renewable projects. We offer attractive and competitive investments in the Nordic and Baltic countries, Poland and the United States. Founded in 1990, Eolus has constructed 666 wind turbines with a capacity of 1 414 MW. Eolus has signed contracts for 1,580 MW of asset management services of which 912 MW are in operation.

Eolus’ Class B share is traded on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap. For further information, please visit www.eolusvind.com.

 

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Alberta Pharmacists Ready for Flu Season

    Starting Monday, October 17, 2022, Albertans will be able to get their annual flu shot from their local community pharmacist. This year the overall health impact from influenza may be greater than previous years, and pharmacists will be rolling up their sleeves and helping Albertans protect themselves and those around them through vaccination. This year's flu program will have two vaccines for pharmacist administration to the public. A standard dose quadrivalent vaccine for those individuals age

  • CFTC’s Behnam Calls FTX Idea a Potential ‘Evolution’ in Market Structure

    FTX’s proposal to cut out the middlemen in U.S. crypto derivatives has shaken traditional financial firms, but the chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said the idea could mark an “evolution” in the way markets work.

  • Why Rivian's Shares Fell 7.5% on Friday

    Shares of electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) sank in Friday morning trading. At that time, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was down by 2.3%. A number of factors were working against Rivian's shares.

  • Why Tesla Stock Was Falling This Afternoon

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) were initially trading higher at the market open on Friday before market traders turned their attention back to the economy, which sent most stocks down today. As of 12:42 p.m. ET, the stock was trading down 5.4%, while the Nasdaq Composite was down 2.3%. The sell-off comes after another analyst issued a positive note on Tesla ahead of next week's third-quarter earnings report.

  • The past two decades of low inflation and near-zero interest rates were an ‘aberration,’ BofA says. Get ready for an economic ‘regime change’

    Inflation and higher interest rates could be here to stay. BofA says changing demographics, deglobalization, and underinvestment in energy production have created a new “regime” for the global economy.

  • Here’s how ‘rare’ S&P 500’s ‘violent’ reversal was after Thursday’s inflation report — and what history shows may come next, according to Bespoke

    The U.S. stock market took an unusual swing after Thursday’s inflation report. “Shortly after the open, the S&P 500 index had dropped nearly 4% from its pre-market highs before staging an epic rally of over 5%,” Bespoke Investment Group said in a note Friday. “Even in this ‘all or nothing’ type of market environment, reversals of that magnitude are rare.”

  • Kroger, Albertsons stocks down amid news of $24.6 billion merger

    Yahoo Finance Live’s David Briggs discusses stock performance for Kroger and Albertsons amid news that Kroger has acquired the U.S. grocer in a $24.6 billion merger.

  • Down 58% to 75%, These 3 Growth Stocks Are Poised for a Comeback

    Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, started his 2000 shareholder letter with the word "ouch." The company's stock had fallen more than 80% in the past year, a tough time for shareholders when the dot-com bubble had burst, and Wall Street was selling everything out of fear. Today, Amazon is one of the world's largest companies, which means that 2000 was a wonderful time to buy shares.

  • Institutional owners may take dramatic actions as Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMD) recent 13% drop adds to one-year losses

    A look at the shareholders of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AMD ) can tell us which group is most powerful. The...

  • There’s no rush to buy I-bonds

    This week’s worse-than-expected inflation report led to turmoil in more than one market, but you only read about one of them. What got far less attention was the flurry of excitement that the inflation report caused in the normally-staid I-bond market.

  • 10 Stocks to Sell According to Billionaire Dan Loeb

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 stocks to sell according to billionaire Dan Loeb. To skip our analysis of Dan Loeb’s profile, investment strategy, and 13F holdings, you can go directly to see the 5 Stocks to Sell According to Billionaire Dan Loeb. Daniel Seth Loeb is the CEO and […]

  • Is Verizon Stock a Buy Right Now?

    The telecommunications company has invested billions in 5G technology, becoming one of only three companies providing the service in the U.S. Still, there is more to consider to determine if Verizon (NYSE: VZ) stock is a buy right now.

  • Inflation Was Terrible. Here’s Why the Market Rallied.

    The stock market took it literally on Thursday with a massive rally following an inflation reading that everyone agreed was way too hot. The CPI rose 0.4% in September, up from 0.1% in August, and above estimates for 0.2%. Core consumer prices, which don’t include food and energy, rose 0.6%, above forecasts for 0.4%, and unchanged from August.

  • Why Boeing Stock Is Higher Today

    United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: UAL) is reportedly closing in on a massive order for new jets. Boeing (NYSE: BA), one of two companies that could benefit from the order, is flying high as a result, with shares up as much as 3% in Friday morning trading. Boeing shares by and large have been in a holding pattern for some time.

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of high inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. And at a 2009 shareholder meeting, Buffett noted that the first best thing you can do to protect against inflation is to invest in yourself and your skills: “If you’re the best teacher, if you’re the best surgeon, if you’re the best lawyer, you will get your share of the national economic pie regardless of the value of whatever the currency may be,” he said.

  • U.S. Treasury asks major banks if it should buy back bonds

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Treasury Department is asking primary dealers of U.S. Treasuries whether the government should buy back some of its bonds to improve liquidity in the $24 trillion market. Liquidity in the world's largest bond market has deteriorated this year partly because of rising volatility as the Federal Reserve rapidly raises interest rates to bring down inflation. The central bank, which had bought government bonds during the COVID-19 pandemic to stimulate the economy, is now also reducing the size of its balance sheet by letting its bonds reach maturity without buying more, a move which investors fear could exacerbate price swings.

  • The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) insiders sold US$175m worth of stock, possibly signalling a downtrend

    The fact that multiple The Charles Schwab Corporation ( NYSE:SCHW ) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares...

  • Was This Sell On DVN Stock A Mistake?

    Whether you made or lost money on a stock is just part of evaluating a successful trade. The process matters too.

  • Tesla stock dips as Elon Musk-Twitter saga continues

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the dip in stock for Tesla amid CEO Elon Musk’s ongoing Twitter trial

  • Institutional owners may take dramatic actions as DraftKings Inc.'s (NASDAQ:DKNG) recent 18% drop adds to one-year losses

    If you want to know who really controls DraftKings Inc. ( NASDAQ:DKNG ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its...