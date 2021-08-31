U.S. markets open in 6 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,540.75
    +15.50 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,454.00
    +102.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,674.75
    +77.25 (+0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,276.70
    +10.10 (+0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.12
    -0.09 (-0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.80
    +8.60 (+0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    24.18
    +0.22 (+0.92%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1832
    +0.0028 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2850
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.19
    -0.20 (-1.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3796
    +0.0035 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8560
    -0.0290 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,072.80
    -865.37 (-1.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,190.47
    -15.39 (-1.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,089.54
    +300.25 (+1.08%)
     

Eolus Vind AB interim report April 1 2021 – June 30 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Eolus Vind AB
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Hässleholm, Sweden, August 31st, 2021

3 Months April 2021 – June 2021

  • Net sales 673.1 (409.9) MSEK.

  • EBIT 8.2 (64.2) MSEK. Profit before tax -4.3 /16.2) MSEK. Net profit -1.5 (22.9) MSEK.

  • Earnings per share, before and after dilution equals -0.06 (0.92) SEK.

  • During the period 13 (0) wind turbines were taken into operations with a total installed capacity of 13 (0) MW.

  • During the period the equivalent of 13 (1) wind turbines with an installed capacity of 47 (1) MW was handed over to customers.

  • At the end of the period Eolus had 921 (687) MW under asset management.

  • In May Eolus completed and handed over the repowering project Wind Wall 1 in Tehachapi, California, USA, to Cubico Sustainable Investments. The wind farm is covered by a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Amazon Web Services and has an installed capacity of 47 MW. Eolus will provide asset management services for the wind farm.

  • In June Eolus signed an agreement with RWE to acquire two fully permitted wind power projects in Sweden. The projects located in SE3 totals 99 MW and Eolus has initiated the sales process with the ambition to sign an agreement with an investor during the autumn of 2021.

  • In June Eolus together with Hydro REIN signed an agreement to acquire the fully permitted wind power project Stor-Skälsjön from Enercon. The project, located in SE2, totals up to 260 MW and is covered by a 12-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Hydro. The sales process to sell a majority of the shares has been initiated and planned commissioning is during 2023.

6 Months January 2021 – June 2021

  • Net sales 914.6 (549.9) MSEK.

  • EBIT -21.2 (-58.0) MSEK. Profit before tax -25.4 (-65.2) MSEK. Net profit -18.3 (-40.9) MSEK.

  • Earnings per share, before and after dilution equals -0.74 (-1.64) SEK.

  • During the four months period 13 (0) wind turbines were taken into operations with a total installed capacity of 47 (0) MW.

  • During the four months period the equivalent of 13 (2) wind turbines with an installed capacity of 13 (2) MW was handed over to customers.

  • At the end of the period Eolus had 921 (687) MW under asset management.

  • Eolus financial year has changed from September 1st – August 31st to January 1st – December 31st. During the financial year that ended December 31st 2020 the presented periods where based on a prolonged financial year starting September 1st 2019. During 2021 the comparative figures will be presented for quarters corresponding to the period in year 2020. It means that comparative periods during 2021 will correspond to interim periods that have not been presented before.

Financial summary

Interim

Interim

6 month

6 month

Rolling 12

Full year

Apr 2021

Apr 2020

Jan 2021

Jan 2020

Apr 2020

Sep 2019

-Jun 2021

-Jun 2020

-Jun 2021

-Jun 2020

-Jun 2021

-Dec 2020

Net sales, MSEK

673,1

409,9

914,6

549,9

2 367,5

2 468,6

EBIT, MSEK

8,2

64,2

-21,2

-58,0

105,8

280,0

Profit before tax, MSEK

-4,3

16,2

-25,4

-65,2

41,5

182,6

Changes in market valuation of financial derivatives, MSEK

5,2

17,7

-17,7

16,2

4,9

69,6

Net profit, MSEK

-1,5

22,9

-18,3

-40,9

35,9

198,3

Earnings per share before and after dilution, SEK

-0,06

0,92

-0,74

-1,64

1,44

7,96

Equity per share, SEK

39,14

39,66

39,14

39,66

39,14

41,63

Cashflow from operating activities, MSEK

367,1

83,5

315,8

-232,6

295,5

-483,7

Total assets, MSEK

1 804,6

1 939,3

1 804,6

1 939,3

1 804,6

1 808,2

Net debt - /net cash +, MSEK

562,6

275,6

562,6

275,6

562,6

304,2

Signed customer contracts, MSEK

4 359,4

4 751,6

4 359,4

4 751,6

4 359,4

5 130,9

No of turbines taken into operation, amount

13,0

0,0

13,0

0,0

51,0

81,0

No of turbines handed over to customers, amount

13,0

1,0

13,0

2,0

51,0

83,0

Turbines taken into operation, MW

46,8

0,0

46,8

0,0

207,1

323,7

Turbines handed over to customers, MW

46,8

0,8

46,8

1,6

207,1

325,3

Managed turbines, MW

921

687

921

687

921

903

Equity/assets ratio, %

54,0

50,9

54,0

50,9

54,0

57,3

Return on equity after tax, %

3,7

24,2

3,7

24,2

3,7

20,6**

**return on equity after tax is calculated for 16 months earnings relative to avarage equity.

For further information contact:

Per Witalisson, CEO, +46 70-265 16 15
Catharina Persson, CFO, +46 70-932 97 77
Johan Hammarqvist, Head of Communications, +46 720 50 59 11

The information in this press release is disclosed pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was released for public disclosure through the agency of head of communication Johan Hammarqvist on August 31st, 2021, at 8.30 AM CET.

About Eolus:
Eolus Vind AB is one of the leading wind power developers in the Nordics. Eolus is active in the whole value chain from development of green field projects to construction and operation of wind farms. Eolus offers attractive and competitive investments in the Nordic and Baltic countries, Poland as well as the United States to both local and international investors. Founded in 1990, Eolus has constructed 666 wind turbines with a capacity of 1 414 MW. Eolus has signed contracts for about 1 400 MW of asset management services of which 921 MW are in operation and the rest under construction.

Eolus Vind AB has 40 000 shareholders. Eolus shares are listed at Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information about Eolus, please visit www.eolusvind.com

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Why Apple Stock Jumped to a New All-Time High Today

    Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock price climbed 3% to a record closing high of $153.12 on Monday, following an intriguing analyst report. Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Google could pay Apple roughly $15 billion this year to retain its place as the default search option on iOS, according to Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi. Apple's shares popped on reports of a lucrative new deal with Google.

  • Robinhood shares tumble after PayPal news, SEC scrutiny of key revenue stream

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Shares of Robinhood Markets Inc, a popular gateway for trading meme stocks, tumbled nearly 7% on Monday on news that PayPal Holdings Inc may start an online brokerage and a report saying regulators were looking at a possible ban on a practice that accounts for the bulk of the company's revenue. Shares of Robinhood extended an early decline after CNBC reported that PayPal was exploring ways to let U.S. customers trade individual stocks on its platform. Robinhood shares fell further after Gary Gensler, chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, told Barron's in an interview published on Monday that payment for order flow has "an inherent conflict of interest."

  • 10 Best Tech Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best tech growth stocks to buy right now. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies, and go directly to the 5 Best Tech Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now. Ever since the invention of the metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistor (MOSFET) in 1959, the […]

  • This Meme Stock Just Raced Past GameStop As The New Money Machine

    Still think GameStop is the moneymaking Meme-stock to own? That's so January. The crowd has moved on to a new darling outside the S&P 500.

  • Here is Why Apple Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AAPL) Growth Rates Aren't Keeping Up With the Stock

    When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 17x, you may consider Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 29.7x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason, and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

  • Why Zoom Video and StoneCo Shares Are Falling After Hours Monday

    The stock market generally continued to move higher on Monday, buoyed by strong sentiment that the higher-growth area of the economy would continue to thrive. Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) and StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) have fallen substantially from their highest levels of the past year, and even their latest financial results weren't able to generate much hope for an imminent rebound for the stocks. Zoom Video Communications saw its stock drop nearly 11% after the end of regular trading on Monday.

  • Goldman Sachs survey finds 9 stocks hedge & mutual funds are bullish on

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Myles Udland discuss Goldman Sachs' latest hedge & mutual funds survey finding the top 9 bullish stocks, including Adobe (ADBE), Fiserv (FISV), General Motors (GM), Liberty Broadband (LBRDK), Mastercard (MA), Square (SQ), Twilio (TWLO), Visa (V) and Wells Fargo (WFC).

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Why New Oriental Education Stock Popped Today

    Shares of New Oriental Education (NYSE: EDU) stock shot up 11% through 3:33 p.m. EDT Monday. If you own shares of this Chinese for-profit educator, you can thank Morgan Stanley for that. This morning, investment banker Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of New Oriental Education in the wake of the regulatory crackdown that has devastated both New Oriental and other Chinese education stocks.

  • Average Net Worth of The 1%

    Many people perceive being wealthy as simply having a nice house, money in the bank, a vacation home, and maybe a pleasure yacht. The net worth of the 1%, aka the richest group of humanity, has mushroomed over the past two decades. It now towers further above the net worth of the average citizen than ever before.

  • Support.com's stock gains 38% as monster rally continues

    Support.com (SPRT) shares closed 38% higher on Monday at $36.39 each as they continued to take part of a massive short squeeze rally.

  • Cracks Are Emerging in the Fed’s Floor as Key Target Rate Slides

    (Bloomberg) -- The key benchmark that the Federal Reserve targets to control monetary policy dropped for the second time in two weeks, an indication that the glut of cash in the front-end is starting to spill into this corner of the funding markets. The effective fed funds rate, which the central bank is currently aiming to keep within a range of 0% to 0.25%, slipped by 1 basis point to 0.08% on Aug. 27, the Fed said Monday. That’s closed the gap to the offering yield on the Fed’s overnight reve

  • Why Plug Power's Stock Is Sinking on Monday

    It's not anything the company is reporting today that's scaring off investors, but rather news out of China and its apparent interest in the hydrogen economy. Plug Power investors are responding to news today that China is making a multibillion-dollar investment in developing its hydrogen infrastructure. According to Reuters, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, or Sinopec (NYSE: SNP), plans to invest about $4.6 billion on expanding annual green hydrogen production capacity to 200,000 metric tons by 2025 for the transportation industry.

  • Is GE Stock A Buy After Reverse Stock Split And Q2 Earnings Beat?

    GE's turnaround is gaining traction as key businesses improve while the industrial giant continues to shrink its debt load.

  • Here’s why this billionaire investor predicts cryptocurrencies will ‘go to zero’

    John Paulson, who made a fortune betting against the U.S. housing market before it collapsed, warns that an increasingly popular asset class is in fact worthless.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In such a market environment, companies that have fallen from public grace despite growing revenue and earnings faster than the market average can prove to be attractive long-term picks. With that in mind, Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ: CRSR), Zillow Group (NASDAQ: Z)(NASDAQ: ZG), and Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI) look like top growth stocks to buy right now. The COVID-19 pandemic has enhanced the long-term growth story of this leading one-stop shop for high-performance gaming hardware and streaming equipment.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Stocks I'd Buy in a Heartbeat Over Dogecoin

    A lack of competitive advantages for the "people's currency" makes these downtrodden stocks the more attractive buy.

  • Meme Stock Cassava Loses $2.6 Billion After Data Challenges

    (Bloomberg) -- Cassava Sciences Inc. extended its slump on Monday after one analyst suspended his rating saying the company’s main product, an experimental Alzheimer’s disease drug, posed a “diligence challenge.”Before pulling the plug on his assessment, Cantor Fitzgerald’s Charles Duncan was the only analyst to have a neutral rating on the stock. Four more analysts still recommend buying the stock even after a retail-trader fueled rally drove shares up more than seven-fold this year.The biotech

  • Cathie Wood: Institutions Used The Correction This Year To Move Into Bitcoin

    What Happened: Cathie Wood, the founder, and CEO of ARK Investment Management, believes that institutions viewed the crypto market’s correction in March as a buying opportunity. According to @yassineARK's on-chain analysis, institutions also used the correction this year to move into bitcoin. https://t.co/T8AcT2q98A — Cathie Wood (@CathieDWood) August 29, 2021 Referring to on-chain analysis by ARK’s crypto analyst Yassine Elmandjra, Wood said on Twitter that institutions used the correction to m

  • Stocks, U.S. Equity Futures Climb; Dollar Declines: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks climbed along with U.S. and European equity futures Tuesday after another record Wall Street close, weathering signs of weaker economic activity in China.MSCI Inc.’s Asia-Pacific equity index hit a more than two-week high. Chinese shares lagged the broader benchmark, in part on data signaling that an outbreak of the delta virus variant led to a contraction in the service sector. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures rose after the S&P 500 hit an all-time high. Treasuries hel