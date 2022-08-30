Eolus Vind AB Interim Report 1 April–30 June 2022

Eolus Vind AB

Hässleholm August 30, 2022

1 April–30 June 2022

Net sales amounted to 1 448 (673) MSEK.

EBIT amounted to 220 (8) MSEK. Profit before tax amounted to 221 (-4) MSEK.

Net profit amounted to 225 (-2) MSEK, of which 103 MSEK is attributable to Eolus's shareholders after reduction of the minority stakeholders' part.

Earnings per share, before and after dilution equaled 4.12 (-0.06) SEK.

During the period, energy facilities with a total installed capacity of 0 (47) MW were taken into operations and handed over to customer.

At the end of the period Eolus had 912 (921) MW under asset management.

1 January–30 June 2022

Net sales amounted to 1 880 (915) MSEK.

EBIT amounted to 62 (-21) MSEK. Profit before tax amounted to 62 (-25) MSEK.

Net profit amounted to 87 (-18) MSEK, of which -36 MSEK is attributable to Eolus's shareholders after reduction of the minority stakeholders' part.

Earnings per share, before and after dilution equaled -1.43 (-0.74) SEK.

During the period, energy facilities with a total installed capacity of 0 (47) MW were taken into operations and handed over to customer.

At the end of the period Eolus had 912 (921) MW under asset management.

Significant events during the period

On April 15, Eolus and Hydro REIN signed an agreement with MEAG for the sale of 75% in the wind power project Stor-Skälsjön in Sweden. On June 14, MEAG took possession of 75% of the shares in the project company

Further delay of the Öyfjellet project was communicated.

Eolus signed an agreement with DalaVind to expand its participating interest in the Fageråsen wind power project In Sweden to 49%.

Significant events after the balance sheet date

Eolus secured funding of SEK 1,500 million by signing credit facilites with Swedbank totaling SEK 1,200 million and increasing its credit agreement with the Swedish Export Credit Corporation to SEK 300 million.

From September 1, Eolus will expand Group Management with Michiel Messing, Head of Delivery & Construction, and Heléne Sebrén, Head of HR. On the same day, Magnus Axelsson takes office as new COO and member of Group Management.

Financial summary Q2 Q2 6 months 6 months Rolling 12 Full year Unit 2022 2021 2022 2021 jul-jun 2021 Net sales MSEK 1 448 673 1 880 915 3 579 2 614 EBIT MSEK 220 8 62 -21 58 -25 Profit before tax MSEK 221 -4 62 -25 48 -40 Net profit MSEK 225 -2 87 -18 82 -24 Earnings per share before and after dilution SEK 4,12 -0,06 -1,43 -0,74 -1,44 -0,74 Equity per share SEK 37,87 39,14 37,87 39,14 37,87 39,50 Cashflow from operating activities MSEK 315 367 152 316 -261 -97 Total assets MSEK 1 844 1 805 1 844 1 805 1 844 1 885 Net debt - /net cash + MSEK 598 563 598 563 598 439 Order backlog MSEK 699 4 359 699 4 359 699 1 793 Project under construction MW 786 477 786 477 786 737 Taken into operation and handed over to customer MW 0 47 0 47 0 47 Project portfolio MW 17 428 9 000 17 428 9 000 17 428 13 823 Managed turbines MW 912 921 912 921 912 914 Equity/assets ratio % 54 54 54 54 54 67 Return on equity after tax % neg 3,7 neg 3,7 neg neg

Presentation of the report

At 10:00 today, CEO Per Witalisson and CFO Catharina Persson will present the report via a webcast with telephone coneference.

Link to webcast:

https://tv.streamfabriken.com/eolus-q2-2022

Conference call:

From Sweden: +46 8 505 58 358

From United Kingdom: +44 3333 009 267

From the United States: +1 646 722 4903

This information is of such a kind that Eolus Vind AB (publ) is legally required to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of Head of Communications and Sustainability Karin Wittsell Heydl on August 30, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. CEST.

For further information, contact:

Per Witalisson, CEO, +46 (0)70-265 16 15

Catharina Persson, CFO, +46 (0)70-932 97 77

Karin Wittsell Heydl, Head of Communications and Sustainability, +46 (0)76-116 71 99

About Eolus:

Since the company’s inception thirty years ago, Eolus has grown to become one of the leading developers of renewable energy in the Nordic region. Today, we develop, establish, and manage renewable energy projects in onshore and offshore wind power, solar power and energy storage. Eolus offers attractive and competitive investment opportunities in the Nordic region, the US, Poland and the. With our competent and dedicated staff, we are taking the company forward at a rapid pace and driving the transition to renewable electricity generation. Founded in 1990, Eolus has constructed 666 wind turbines with a capacity of 1,414 MW. Eolus has signed contracts for about 1,580 MW of asset management services of which 912 MW are in operation.

Eolus’s Class B share is traded on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap. www.eolusvind.com

