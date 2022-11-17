Eolus Vind AB Interim Report 1 July–30 September 2022
1 July–30 September 2022
Net sales amounted to 111 (691) MSEK.
EBIT amounted to -8 (0) MSEK. Profit before tax amounted to -11(-5) MSEK.
Net profit amounted to -11 (2) MSEK, of which -11 MSEK is attributable to Eolus's shareholders after reduction of the minority stakeholders' part.
Earnings per share, before and after dilution equaled -0.45 (0.19) SEK.
During the period, energy facilities with a total installed capacity of 0 (0) MW were taken into operations and handed over to customer.
At the end of the period Eolus had 882 (921) MW under asset management.
1 January–30 September 2022
Net sales amounted to 1 991 (1 606) MSEK.
EBIT amounted to 54 (-21) MSEK. Profit before tax amounted to 51 (-30) MSEK.
Net profit amounted to 75 (-17) MSEK, of which -47 MSEK is attributable to Eolus's shareholders after reduction of the minority stakeholders' part.
Earnings per share, before and after dilution equaled -1.88 (-0.55) SEK.
During the period, energy facilities with a total installed capacity of 0 (47) MW were taken into operations and handed over to customer.
At the end of the period Eolus had 882 (921) MW under asset management.
Significant events during the period
Eolus secured funding of SEK 1,500 million by signing credit facilities with Swedbank totaling SEK 1,200 million and increasing its credit agreement with the Swedish Export Credit Corporation to SEK 300 million.
From September 1, Eolus expanded the Group Management with Michiel Messing, Head of Delivery & Construction, Heléne Sebrén, Head of HR and Magnus Axelsson, new Chief Operating Officer.
Significant events after the balance sheet date
In October, Eolus sold a solar and battery storage project located in Arizona, US, which is expected to have an initial aggregate capacity of 750 MWac solar photovoltaic generation and battery storage capacity. Commissioning is planned for 2025. Eolus has received an initial payment of USD 12 million.
Inga Abolina was appointed Head of Baltics and took office on 24 October 2022.
Financial summary
Q3
Q3
9 months
9 months
Rolling 12
Full year
Unit
2022
2021
2022
2021
Oct-Sep
2021
Net sales
MSEK
111
691
1 991
1 606
2 999
2 614
EBIT
MSEK
-8
0
54
-21
49
-25
Profit before tax
MSEK
-11
-5
51
-30
41
-40
Net profit
MSEK
-11
2
75
-17
69
-24
Earnings per share before and after dilution
SEK
-0,45
0,19
-1,88
-0,55
-2,08
-0,74
Equity per share
SEK
38,25
39,55
38,25
39,55
38,25
39,50
Cashflow from operating activities
MSEK
-204
-30
-53
284
-433
-97
Total assets
MSEK
1 880
1 844
1 880
1 844
1 880
1 885
Net debt - /net cash +
MSEK
401
532
401
532
401
439
Order backlog
MSEK
682
3 658
682
3 658
682
1 793
Project under construction
MW
786
477
786
477
786
737
Taken into operation and handed over to customer
MW
0
0
0
47
0
47
Project portfolio
MW
17 843
9 057
17 843
9 057
17 843
13 823
Managed turbines
MW
882
921
882
921
882
914
Equity/assets ratio
%
54
54
54
54
54
67
Return on equity after tax
%
neg
0,2
neg
0,2
neg
neg
