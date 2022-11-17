Eolus Vind AB Interim Report 1 July–30 September 2022

Eolus Vind AB

1 July–30 September 2022

Net sales amounted to 111 (691) MSEK.

EBIT amounted to -8 (0) MSEK. Profit before tax amounted to -11(-5) MSEK.

Net profit amounted to -11 (2) MSEK, of which -11 MSEK is attributable to Eolus's shareholders after reduction of the minority stakeholders' part.

Earnings per share, before and after dilution equaled -0.45 (0.19) SEK.

During the period, energy facilities with a total installed capacity of 0 (0) MW were taken into operations and handed over to customer.

At the end of the period Eolus had 882 (921) MW under asset management.

1 January–30 September 2022

Net sales amounted to 1 991 (1 606) MSEK.

EBIT amounted to 54 (-21) MSEK. Profit before tax amounted to 51 (-30) MSEK.

Net profit amounted to 75 (-17) MSEK, of which -47 MSEK is attributable to Eolus's shareholders after reduction of the minority stakeholders' part.

Earnings per share, before and after dilution equaled -1.88 (-0.55) SEK.

During the period, energy facilities with a total installed capacity of 0 (47) MW were taken into operations and handed over to customer.

At the end of the period Eolus had 882 (921) MW under asset management.

Significant events during the period

Eolus secured funding of SEK 1,500 million by signing credit facilities with Swedbank totaling SEK 1,200 million and increasing its credit agreement with the Swedish Export Credit Corporation to SEK 300 million.

From September 1, Eolus expanded the Group Management with Michiel Messing, Head of Delivery & Construction, Heléne Sebrén, Head of HR and Magnus Axelsson, new Chief Operating Officer.

Significant events after the balance sheet date

In October, Eolus sold a solar and battery storage project located in Arizona, US, which is expected to have an initial aggregate capacity of 750 MWac solar photovoltaic generation and battery storage capacity. Commissioning is planned for 2025. Eolus has received an initial payment of USD 12 million.

Inga Abolina was appointed Head of Baltics and took office on 24 October 2022.

Story continues

Financial summary Q3 Q3 9 months 9 months Rolling 12 Full year Unit 2022 2021 2022 2021 Oct-Sep 2021 Net sales MSEK 111 691 1 991 1 606 2 999 2 614 EBIT MSEK -8 0 54 -21 49 -25 Profit before tax MSEK -11 -5 51 -30 41 -40 Net profit MSEK -11 2 75 -17 69 -24 Earnings per share before and after dilution SEK -0,45 0,19 -1,88 -0,55 -2,08 -0,74 Equity per share SEK 38,25 39,55 38,25 39,55 38,25 39,50 Cashflow from operating activities MSEK -204 -30 -53 284 -433 -97 Total assets MSEK 1 880 1 844 1 880 1 844 1 880 1 885 Net debt - /net cash + MSEK 401 532 401 532 401 439 Order backlog MSEK 682 3 658 682 3 658 682 1 793 Project under construction MW 786 477 786 477 786 737 Taken into operation and handed over to customer MW 0 0 0 47 0 47 Project portfolio MW 17 843 9 057 17 843 9 057 17 843 13 823 Managed turbines MW 882 921 882 921 882 914 Equity/assets ratio % 54 54 54 54 54 67 Return on equity after tax % neg 0,2 neg 0,2 neg neg

Presentation of the report

At 10:00 today, CEO Per Witalisson and CFO Catharina Persson will present the report via a webcast with telephone conference.

Conference call:

From Sweden: +46 8 566 426 92

From United Kingdom: +44 3333 009 032

From the United States: +1 646 722 4904

Link to webcast:

https://ir.financialhearings.com/eolus-q3-2022

For further information, please contact:

Per Witalisson, CEO, +46 (0)702 65 16 15

Catharina Persson, CFO, +46 (0)709 32 97 77

Karin Wittsell Heydl, Head of Communications & Sustainability, +46 (0)761 16 71 99

This information is of such a kind that Eolus Vind AB (publ) is legally required to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of Head of Communications and Sustainability Karin Wittsell Heydl on 17 November 2022, at 08:30 CET.

ABOUT EOLUS

Eolus is one of the leading developers of renewable energy in the Nordics and we are active in the whole value chain from development of green field projects to construction and operation of renewable projects. We offer attractive and competitive investments in the Nordic and Baltic countries, Poland and the United States. Founded in 1990, Eolus has constructed 666 wind turbines with a capacity of 1 414 MW. Eolus has signed contracts for 1,550 MW of asset management services of which 882 MW are in operation.

Eolus’ Class B share is traded on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap. For further information, please visit www.eolusvind.com.

Attachment



