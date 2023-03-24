Eolus Vind AB publishes Annual and Sustainability Report 2022

Eolus Vind AB

Hässleholm 24 March 2023

Eolus Vind AB (publ) has published its Annual and Sustainability Report for 2022. The report is available on the company’s website www.eolusvind.com/en/investors/financial-statements/ (in Swedish).



The English version of the Annual and Sustainability Report will be published during week 16, 2023.

For further information, please contact:

Per Witalisson, CEO, +46 (0)702 65 16 15

Catharina Persson, CFO, +46 +46 (0)709 32 97 77

Karin Wittsell Heydl, Head of Communications & Sustainability, +46 (0)761 16 71 99

This information is of such a kind that Eolus Vind AB (publ) is legally required to disclose pursuant to the Swedish Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact persons set out above on 24 March 2023, at 08:30 a.m. CET.





ABOUT EOLUS

Eolus is one of the leading developers of renewable energy in the Nordics and we are active in the whole value chain from development of green field projects to construction and operation of renewable projects. We offer attractive and competitive investments in the Nordic and Baltic countries, Poland and the United States. Founded in 1990, Eolus has constructed 666 wind turbines with a capacity of 1 414 MW. Eolus has signed contracts for 1,550 MW of asset management services of which 882 MW are in operation.

Eolus’ Class B share is traded on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap. For further information, please visit www.eolusvind.com.

