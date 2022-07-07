EON Reality Enters Into Partnership With MerSETA to Bring the Knowledge Metaverse to 50,000 Students and 7,500 Interns in South Africa

The partnership includes a national rollout of premium EON Reality training solutions for merSETA institutions

IRVINE, CA, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – EON Reality, Inc. (“EON Reality”), a global leader in Virtual and Augmented Reality (“XR”) and Knowledge Metaverse industry and education solutions, has announced a new partnership with the Manufacturing, Engineering and Related Services Sector Education and Training Authority (merSETA) in South Africa for a national rollout, which also includes EON Reality’s latest offering, the EON Metaverse Builder.

The merSETA is the latest educational organization with access to EON Reality’s industry-defining XR training solutions. One of 21 Sector Education and Training Authorities (SETAs) in South Africa, the merSETA plays a central role in ensuring the country’s National Skills Development Plan is fulfilled. Though merSETA does not train people directly, it facilitates training by providing access to training materials, paying grants, registering moderators and assessors, identifying scarce skills, accrediting providers, monitoring training quality and implementing projects to close the skills gap.

There are six chambers within the merSETA: metal and engineering; automobile manufacturing; motor retail; automotives component manufacturing; tyre manufacturing; and plastics. The six chambers comprise approximately 44,000 companies with a workforce of approximately 600,000.

Access to EON-XR solutions will enable trainers and supervisors at merSETA-affiliated companies to increase the speed of employee training, reduce infrastructure costs and decrease the probability of high-consequence events in dangerous industries through simulation-based training.

EON Reality’s solutions and the lifelike models and environments therein allow the merSETA partners to offer customisable “hands-on” training to employees without the inherent logistical restrictions of working with materials that could be unsafe to them or the environment.

With EON Reality’s solutions, the merSETA-affiliated companies will be able to better serve industries in every country where they operate while protecting their employees.

“Like EON Reality, the merSETA believes an environment that promotes open knowledge sharing is critical to the success of an organization and the world. We’re elated to help the companies associated with the merSETA achieve the organization’s aim of reducing inequalities and unemployment in South Africa via access to high-quality and relevant skills development and training opportunities,” says Dan Lejerskar, Founder, Chairman and CEO of EON Reality.

“Our products, such as the EON Metaverse Builder, contain many existing materials that will allow the merSETA institutions to train employees safely, effectively and affordably in hazardous and costly fields like auto-manufacturing — all with the possibility of adding infinitely more opportunities. Their use of our technology will impact multiple industries, thereby growing the knowledge metaverse and potentially improving the South African workforce for years to come.”

The merSETA Chief Executive Officer, Wayne Adams, adds that rapid digitalisation and XR processes in the manufacturing sector will have a profound positive effect on the development of Society 5.0.

“World institutions and governments have found through empirical studies that simulated/XR training in Industry 4.0 is more effective in preparing learners/apprentices for the new world of work. It is the major enabler on our path of meeting our sustainable development goals targets. As the merSETA, we are proud to partner with EON Reality, Inc, especially given that thousands of South Africans will be prepared for Society 5.0,” says Adams.

As a result of the culmination of years of work with global enterprises and world-class academic institutions, EON-XR is the primary product and content delivery vehicle for XR education and industry solutions in the knowledge metaverse.

The merSETA partners will train their employees utilizing EON-XR, EON Metaverse Builder and EON Reality’s other offerings while providing feedback on the best uses of the solution for companies in related fields.

EON Reality is a leading company in Augmented and Virtual Reality-based experience creation for education and industry as well as the reputed creators of the Knowledge Metaverse. EON Reality's over 20 years of existence and success are tied to its belief that knowledge is a human right and should be available, accessible, and affordable for every person on the planet. To carry this out, EON Reality developed and launched EON-XR, a SaaS-based platform dedicated to the democratization of XR content creation that brings code-free XR development and publishing to smartphones, tablets, laptops, and any other XR-focused devices. EON-XR can be used in devices of different sizes, in different shapes and at different types of locations: from hand-held mobile devices, to head-mounted displays, to large-scale screens, and even at mega-size facilities. EON Reality's global network now comprises more than 1.1 million licenses who are collectively building the Knowledge Metaverse in more than 75 locations. EON Reality has also created the world's leading XR library for education and industry with access to at least 2.16 million 3D assets and counting.

