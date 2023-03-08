U.S. markets closed

EonX Board Changes

EonX Technologies Inc.
·2 min read
EonX Technologies Inc.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2023 / EonX Technologies Inc. (CSE:EONX), ("EonX" or the "Company") wishes to announce the appointment of Pavel Zagaria to the board of EonX.

Mr Zagaria is the Chief Technology Officer at EonX and has over 15+ years' experience in delivering enterprise solutions and cloud-based architecture to large enterprises including payments, loyalty, telecommunications and education. As a thought leading executive having led the digital transformation of EonX since its inception, Mr Zagaria's industry knowledge and technical abilities will help define the company's future technical development and global growth strategy.

About EONX

EonX is a financial technology company powering the next generation of eWallet, Payments & Loyalty platforms which enable business, consumers and employees to better engage and transact in today's digital world.

On behalf of the board of directors of
EONX TECHNOLOGIES INC.

"Andrew Kallen"
Andrew Kallen, CEO

For more information about EonX, contact:

Andrew Kallen
Chief Executive Officer
EONX Technologies Inc.
Telephone: +18036767776
Email: investors@eonx.com
Website:https://eonx.com

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties as described in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

SOURCE: EonX Technologies Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/742557/EonX-Board-Changes

