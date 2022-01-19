EonX Technologies Inc. Signs Optus to Provide a “Summer of Fun” Campaign to Optus Prepaid Customers

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2022 / EonX Technologies Inc. (CSE:EONX), ("EonX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that under its existing Master Services Agreement with Optus Communications ("Optus"), it has extended its services to launch the "Summer of Fun" campaign to Optus pre-paid mobile customers under a new statement of work.

Optus, a subsidiary of Singtel, "Summer of Fun" campaign will use the EONX rewards platform to allow Optus pre-paid mobile customers to access a number of offers including eGift Cards, Cinema and Dining eVouchers, plus leading online retail cashbacks, adding instant value to its millions of pre-paid customers.

Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Kallen, said, "We are excited to be partnering with Optus on this innovative pre-paid customer rewards program, and commend Optus on its thought leading strategy to drive customer value through everyday rewards and personalized money-can't-buy experiences. Our services which power some of Australia's leading companies are designed to add instant benefit, instill loyalty and improve customer retention. We are thankful to be supported by leading organizations like Optus whilst we continue to expand on our strategic partnerships, sales pipeline and platform opportunities globally".

About EONX

EonX is a financial technology company powering the next generation of eWallet, Payments & Loyalty platforms which enable business, consumers and employees to better engage and transact in today's digital world.

