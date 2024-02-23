Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:EOSE) Shift From Loss To Profit

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:EOSE) future prospects. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The US$185m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$230m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$245m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Eos Energy Enterprises' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Consensus from 8 of the American Electrical analysts is that Eos Energy Enterprises is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2025, before generating positive profits of US$121m in 2026. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 73%, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Eos Energy Enterprises' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, keep in mind that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Eos Energy Enterprises is it currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. This can sometimes arise from accounting methods used to deal with accumulated losses from prior years, which are viewed as liabilities carried forward until it cancels out in the future. Oftentimes, losses exist only on paper but other times, it can be a red flag.

