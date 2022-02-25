U.S. markets open in 2 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,249.50
    -34.50 (-0.81%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,882.00
    -274.00 (-0.83%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,872.25
    -94.25 (-0.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,975.40
    -18.10 (-0.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.95
    -0.86 (-0.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,905.90
    -20.40 (-1.06%)
     

  • Silver

    24.23
    -0.48 (-1.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1179
    -0.0025 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9690
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.01
    -0.01 (-0.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3382
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4700
    -0.0070 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,616.54
    +3,606.03 (+10.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    873.66
    +80.53 (+10.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,355.72
    +148.34 (+2.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,476.50
    +505.68 (+1.95%)
     

Eos Energy Enterprises Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Announces 2022 Outlook

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc.
·10 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • EOSE
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc.
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc.

EDISON, N.J., Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) ("Eos"), a leading provider of safe, scalable, efficient, and sustainable zinc-based energy storage systems, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

Fourth Quarter Highlights

  • Fourth quarter revenue of $3.1 million from 8 customer projects; 332% sequential growth from $0.7 million in the third quarter as Eos continues to increase operational scale.

  • Delivered operating leverage; sequential Cost of Goods Sold 5x lower than revenue growth as compared to the third quarter.

  • Accelerating commercial pipeline growth; $51.3 million orders received, with a pipeline increase to $4.1 billion. Fourth quarter booked orders with customers including Ameresco, Inc., Duke Energy Corporation, Blue Ridge Power and Pine Gate Renewables, as disclosed during Eos’ third quarter earnings release and presentation on November 10, 2021.

  • Invested $5.4 million in Research and Development to improve current technology and develop future generation technology.

  • Cash balance of $105 million as of December 31, 2021.

Full Year 2021 Highlights

  • Revenue of $4.6 million, as compared to $0.2 million in the prior year period, representing 23x revenue growth year-over-year.

  • Booked orders of $137.4 million resulting in backlog of $148.7 million as of December 31, 2021, an 8x increase from $18.2 million as of December 31, 2020. Current backlog includes $34 million of future recurring services revenue.

  • Substantial operational improvement, with manufacturing first time yield approaching 90%.

Recent Business Highlights

  • On February 23, 2022, Eos announced plans to expand its manufacturing facility to more than triple output to 800 MWh and meet production demand for its Znyth™ aqueous zinc batteries. Located in Turtle Creek, PA outside of Pittsburgh, the state-of-the-art facility will provide Eos with more than 46,000 square feet of additional space and the ability to create more than 125 jobs.

  • On February 24, 2022, Eos announced it has advanced through Part I of the U.S. Department of Energy’s (“DOE”) Renewable Energy and Efficient Energy Loan Program. The milestone fast tracks Eos for Part II of the loan approval process, in which it will pursue funding in support of the Turtle Creek manufacturing facility expansion.

  • Received $176 million in signed letters of intent from notable customers, including Bridgelink Investments, LLC, expanding its opportunity pipeline to $4.1 billion representing 25 GWh. In addition, Eos received a booked order from Center Line Electric, Inc.

  • Received ISO 9001 certification, meeting a defined standard on quality management and quality assurance.

Eos Chief Executive Officer Joe Mastrangelo said, “I am extremely proud of our team’s execution of the company’s strategic initiatives in our first full year as a public company. In the fourth quarter, Eos made the successful transition to an industrial manufacturer and clearly showed the operating leverage potential when at full scale. Our technology continues to fulfill a core need in today’s and tomorrow’s energy landscape. This is seen not only in our backlog, but also our strong opportunity pipeline growth.”

Mr. Mastrangelo concluded, “As we look to 2022, we continue to see a significant secular growth opportunity where the industry needs longer duration storage, and our technology was designed and built to fulfill that need. We will continue to invest in increasing our manufacturing capacity and improving the technology we deliver to customers. From the strategic supplier and customer agreements we have signed, to achieving ISO quality certification, to advancing through Part I of the Department of Energy’s Renewable Energy loan process, we are positioning the company to deliver in 2022 and beyond.”

2022 Outlook

Eos provides the following financial outlook for full year 2022:

  • Deliver $50 million in revenue from current orders backlog.

  • Secure $400 million in incremental customer orders from $4+ billion pipeline.

  • Invest $25 million to $35 million capex to achieve 800 MWh capacity for future growth.

Earnings Conference Call and Audio Webcast

Eos will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on February 25, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. ET. The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-877-705-6003, or for international callers 1-201-493-6725. The call will also be webcast live from Eos's investor relations website at https://investors.eose.com.

The conference call replay will be available via webcast through Eos’s investor relations website. A telephone replay will be available from 11:30 a.m. ET on February 25, 2022, through March 4, 2022, by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers 1-412-317-6671. The replay passcode will be 13726852.

About Eos

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. is accelerating the shift to clean energy with positively ingenious solutions that transform how the world stores power. Our breakthrough Znyth™ aqueous zinc battery was designed to overcome the limitations of conventional lithium-ion technology. Safe, scalable, efficient, sustainable—and manufactured in the U.S—it's the core of our innovative systems that today provide utility, industrial, commercial, and residential customers with a proven, reliable energy storage alternative for 3- to 12-hour applications. Eos was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey. For more information about Eos (NASDAQ: EOSE), visit eose.com.

Contacts
Investors/Media
Laura Ellis
ir@eose.com

Forward Looking Statements
Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "project," "expect," "intend," "plan," "should," and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our management’s beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, them. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future financial and operating results and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected.

Factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: changes adversely affecting the business in which we are engaged; our ability to forecast trends accurately; our ability to generate cash, service indebtedness and incur additional indebtedness; our ability to raise financing in the future; our ability to develop efficient manufacturing processes to scale and to forecast related costs and efficiencies accurately; fluctuations in our revenue and operating results; competition from existing or new competitors; the failure to convert firm order backlog to revenue; risks associated with security breaches in our information technology systems; risks related to legal proceedings or claims; risks associated with evolving energy policies in the United States and other countries and the potential costs of regulatory compliance; risks associated with changes to U.S. trade environment; risks resulting from the impact of global pandemics, including the novel coronavirus, Covid-19; and risks related to adverse changes in general economic conditions.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to additional risks, uncertainties, and factors, including those more fully described in the Company’s most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in the subsequent periodic and current reports and other filings that the Company makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Moreover, the Company operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment, and new risks and uncertainties may emerge that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Key Metrics
Backlog. Our backlog represents the amount of revenue that we expect to realize from existing agreements with our customers for the sale of our battery systems and performance of services. The backlog is calculated by adding the new orders of the current fiscal year to the backlog as of the end of the prior fiscal year and then subtracting the shipments in the current fiscal year. If the amount of an order is modified or if an order from the current fiscal year is cancelled, we adjust orders for the current quarter and our backlog accordingly, but do not retroactively adjust previously published backlogs. However, if an order from a previous fiscal year is cancelled, orders of the current quarter and, accordingly, the current fiscal year are generally not adjusted; instead, the existing backlog is revised directly. There is no comparable US-GAAP financial measure for backlog. We believe that the backlog is a useful indicator regarding the future revenue of our Company.

Pipeline. Our pipeline represents projects that we have submitted technical proposals or non-binding quotes plus customers with letter of intents or firm commitments. Pipeline does not include lead generation projects.

Booked Orders. Booked orders are orders where we have legally binding agreement with a PO/MSA signed and executed by both parties.


EOS ENERGY ENTERPRISES, INC.
EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except share and per share data)

2021

2020

2019

Revenue

Total revenue

$

4,598

$

219

$

496

Costs and expenses

Cost of goods sold

46,494

5,509

8,332

Research and development expenses

19,193

13,593

11,755

Selling, general and administrative expenses

42,998

17,621

6,590

Loss on pre-existing agreement

30,368

1,262

1,120

Grant expense (income), net

269

913

(469

)

Total costs and expenses

139,322

38,898

27,328

Operating loss

(134,724

)

(38,679

)

(26,832

)

Interest expense (income), net

604

115

(2

)

Interest expense, related party

4,597

23,706

49,708

Remeasurement of equity method investment

7,480

-

-

Other expense (income)

(23,189

)

8,143

2,945

Net Loss

$

(124,216

)

$

(70,643

)

$

(79,483

)

Basic and diluted loss per share attributable to common shareholders

Basic

$

(2.36

)

$

(7.51

)

$

(20.22

)

Diluted

$

(2.36

)

$

(7.51

)

$

(20.22

)

Weighted average shares of common stock

Basic

52,664,349

9,408,841

3,930,336

Diluted

52,664,349

9,408,841

3,930,336


EOS ENERGY ENTERPRISES, INC.
EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA
(In thousands)

December 31,
2021

December 31,
2020

Balance sheet data

Cash and cash equivalents

$

104,831

$

121,853

Other current assets

37,741

5,514

Property and equipment, net

12,890

5,653

Investment in joint venture

-

3,736

Other assets

13,713

1,508

Total assets

169,175

138,264

Total liabilities

136,728

17,479

Total equity

32,447

120,785


SUMMARIZED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW DATA
(In thousands)

2021

2020

2019

Cash used in operating activities

(116,147

)

(26,559

)

(23,834

)

Cash used in investing activities

(23,336

)

(6,625

)

(2,900

)

Cash provided by financing activities

123,322

154,175

22,098

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(16,161

)

120,991

(4,636

)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year

121,853

862

5,498

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of year

$

105,692

$

121,853

$

862


Recommended Stories

  • Why Putin didn’t flinch in the face of an onslaught of financial sanctions

    In the months leading up to the invasion, Vladimir Putin has steadily girded Russia against the bite of economic reprisals.

  • Why megacap stocks rallied after Russia invaded Ukraine

    As Russia launches a war against Ukraine, the Nasdaq Composite — down more than 3% at Thursday's open — is mounting a furious comeback.

  • Calling the Current State of the Market a 'Correction' Is a Joke

    The traditional media is taking note today that the S&P 500 is now in 'correction' territory which is defined as a drop of 10% from highs but less than 20%. At 20%, the correction becomes a bear market. Most of the time, the 'correction' and 'bear market' definitions do provide some good insight into market conditions, but as I've been discussing for nearly a year now, there is a giant disparity between the indexes and various sectors and calling the current state of the market a 'correction' is a joke.

  • Goldman Sachs Sees Over 50% Gains in These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks

    In a recent note, Goldman Sachs chief global equity strategist Peter Oppenheimer points out that markets are going to normalize again, and soon – but with some differences over the recent past. Oppenheimer notes that mega-cap tech stocks have seen outsized gains, and that in much of the economy, we are seeing an evolution of everything into ‘tech companies.’ There’s no denying that digital tech and wireless networking are changing the ways that we do business, across the board. But while the tec

  • Russian Billionaires Lose $39 Billion in a Day on Ukraine Attack

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s wealthiest individuals were already feeling the squeeze from escalating tensions between the nation and Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergTaiwan to Join in U.S.-Led Sanctions on Russia: Ukraine UpdateRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateStocks Rise as Oil Pares Gain After Biden Address: Markets WrapSix Early Thoughts on Russia's Invasion of UkraineIt got much worse for their net worth after

  • Why Rivian and Lucid Stocks Jumped, but Nio Dropped Today

    Shares of U.S. electric vehicle (EV) makers Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) are bucking the market trend today. The stocks of both start-ups are on the rise, while Chinese EV company Nio (NYSE: NIO) is dropping. As of 12:41 p.m. ET, Rivian and Lucid shares were up 3.1% and about 1%, respectively, while Nio shares remained lower by 1.1%.

  • Russia 'headed for economic stagnation, if not even worse': Brookings Institution senior fellow

    Brookings Institution Senior Fellow and Director of Research in Foreign Policy Michael O'Hanlon joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the U.S. issuing new sanctions on Russia and the market plunge following Russia's attack on Ukraine.

  • 120 Million Reasons to Buy Pfizer Stock on the Dip

    Are the good times over for Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) investors? Here are 120 million reasons to buy Pfizer stock on the dip. Pfizer provided guidance in its fourth-quarter update of $22 billion in Paxlovid sales this year.

  • Russian Stocks’ 33% Crash Is Fifth-Worst in Market History

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s rout on Thursday is the fifth-worst plunge in equity market history in local currency terms as investors sold the nation’s assets following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateWestern Allies See Kyiv Falling Within Hours: Ukraine UpdateStocks Pare Slide as U.S. Announces More Sanctions: Markets WrapThe $200 Billion Club Loses Last

  • Bank of Russia Rolls Out First Emergency Measures as Ruble Dives

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Russia unveiled its first emergency measures in an attempt to stabilize the financial market after President Vladimir Putin ordered an attack Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateHeavy Fighting Reported at Airport Near Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateThe $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as Elon Musk’s Wealth TumblesStocks Sink, Oil Prices Top $100 on Russia Assau

  • SEC Probes Tesla Stock Sales by Elon Musk and Brother Kimbal

    (Bloomberg) -- The Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating whether Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk and his brother Kimbal violated securities laws when selling shares in the company late last year, according to a person familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergTaiwan to Join in U.S.-Led Sanctions on Russia: Ukraine UpdateRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateStocks Rise as Oil Par

  • Why Shares of Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and JPMorgan Chase Are Falling Today

    Shares of most of the large U.S. banks took a hit Thursday along with the broader markets in the wake of news that Russian troops had invaded Ukraine. JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM), Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), and Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) were all down by about 4% as of 11 a.m. ET. Russian President Vladimir Putin declared early Thursday that he planned a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

  • Why European Bank Stocks Cratered Today

    At approximately 10 p.m. ET last night, Russian military forces launched an all-out assault on their neighbor Ukraine. Russian stocks are plummeting -- but not only Russian stocks. Three big European banks also saw their stock prices crash this morning.

  • Bracing For Refugees; Propaganda Crackdown: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s president said Moscow-led forces were continuing attacks on military and civilian targets on the second day of their invasion after the U.S. and its allies imposed new sanctions on Moscow and U.S. President Joe Biden warned of “a dangerous moment for all of Europe.”Most Read from BloombergTaiwan to Join in U.S.-Led Sanctions on Russia: Ukraine UpdateRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateS

  • Russian Oil Offered at Record Discount as Buyers Hit Pause

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s flagship crude oil was offered for sale at a record discount as some buyers and shipping companies fretted over potential sanctions by the West following the country’s invasion of Ukraine. Oil freight transportation costs boomed.Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisBiden Cites Turmoil for Russia’s Ruble, Markets: Ukraine UpdateRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateStocks Rise as Oil Pares Gain After Bi

  • Why Boeing, GE, and Ingersoll Rand Stocks Dropped Today

    At approximately 10 p.m. ET last night, Russian military forces attacked neighboring Ukraine and a full-scale invasion is now in progress. Russian stocks are plummeting -- but not only Russian stocks. In particular, three big U.S. industrial giants -- two of which are also major defense contractors -- are trading lower today as well.

  • Dow Jones Rallies As Biden Ramps Up Russia Sanctions; Tesla Stock Stuns As Alibaba Stalls; Cybersecurity Stocks Jump

    The Dow Jones rallied after President Joe Biden increased sanctions on Russia. Tesla stock shot higher but Alibaba stock slumped.

  • MP Materials reports higher profit as rare earth prices surge

    Rare earths are a group of 17 metals that, after processing, are used to make magnets found in electric vehicles, weaponry and electronics. Prices for these metals have been surging in recent months due to strong demand for electric vehicles and supply constraints. MP said its realized price for rare earth oxides (REO) soared 148% to $10,101 per metric tonne square in the quarter.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall After Powerful Market Rebound On Russia Invasion Sanctions; These Stocks Soar

    A market rally attempt began Thursday, as Western sanctions vs. Russia's invasion of Ukraine weren't as tough as feared.

  • Stocks Rebound as Buyers Tiptoe Back; Futures Slip: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks climbed Friday, crude oil advanced and U.S. equity futures slipped as the Ukraine conflict and Western sanctions on Russia muddied the outlook for markets and the global economic recovery. Most Read from BloombergTaiwan to Join in U.S.-Led Sanctions on Russia: Ukraine UpdateRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateStocks Rise as Oil Pares Gain After Biden Address: Markets WrapSix Early Thoughts