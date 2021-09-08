EOS Worldwide Innovates to Improve and Equip Generations of Business Owners

Leader in Entrepreneurial Success Evolves to Support Small Business and Expand Global Resources

LIVONIA, Mich., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Now more than ever, entrepreneurs need the right tools to succeed. For tens of thousands of businesses around the world, the Entrepreneurial Operating System® (EOS®) , has been an integral part in achieving that success.

EOS Worldwide (EOSW), creator of the Entrepreneurial Operating System® (EOS®) (PRNewsfoto/EOS Worldwide)

Globally, there are over 400 Professional EOS Implementers® teaching entrepreneurial leaders and managers EOS, a complete system and set of practical tools designed to effectively strengthen their businesses. Founded in 2008 by Gino Wickman, EOS helps business leaders align the human energy and resources in their organizations to achieve their goals. Over 100,000 companies use the EOS Tools to implement the goal of "Vision, Traction®, Healthy" within their own organizations.

GROW OR DIE

Staying true to its core value of "Grow or Die," EOS Worldwide is constantly evolving its resources to not only help its clients take their organizations to the next level, but EOS Worldwide as well. This year alone, EOS has launched a franchise opportunity, invested significantly in holistic software platform development for greater efficiency and accountability for both EOS Implementers and companies running on EOS, expanded its board of directors in number, and acquired Rocket Fuel University, a free membership program and peer group network guided by Professional EOS Implementers®.

HELP FIRST

Whether it be attending a "How to be a Great Boss" workshop, downloading free resources from the EOS Worldwide website, reading Traction (the foundational, original book that popularized the entire system in 37 countries with 1MM+ copies sold) or attending the annual EOS Conference™ , EOS Worldwide has something for leadership teams and decision makers from small to medium-sized entrepreneurial businesses who are seeking more for themselves, their people, and their bottom line.

SEEKING ENTREPRENEURS WHO LOVE COACHING LEADERS TO BE THEIR VERY BEST

To continue advancing the proven EOS Tools and principles to deliver real results, EOS Worldwide is seeking entrepreneurs who are abundance-minded and collaborative, highly networked, ready to make a difference, and who can leverage the global community to grow individually, as well as to help entrepreneurs around the world.

"Our products harness human energy and point it in the right direction to help a business break through ceilings, grow, and thrive," said Kelly Knight, Integrator and President of EOS Worldwide. "Through franchising, we're able to accelerate sustainable growth with a formalized structure without losing our entrepreneurial culture that we were founded on. Franchising is the cornerstone that will help EOS continue to serve entrepreneurs by helping them to take control of their business."

If you would like to be part of a worldwide organization that empowers entrepreneurs with what they need for success along with tools designed to take brands further, attend a free webinar to learn more.

About EOS Worldwide

Based in Livonia, Michigan, EOS Worldwide provides entrepreneurial leaders and managers with a complete system and a set of simple, practical tools for getting everything they want from their businesses. The Entrepreneurial Operating System effectively strengthens businesses of approximately 10-250 employees in any industry, aligning all human energy and resources to achieve desired results. The five EOS core values are: Be Humbly Confident, Grow or Die, Help First, Do the Right Thing, and Do What You Say. To learn more about EOS franchising and opportunities, visit https://eosfranchising.com .

