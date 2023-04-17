EP Manufacturing Bhd's (KLSE:EPMB) Shareholders Might Be Looking For Exit

It's not a stretch to say that EP Manufacturing Bhd's (KLSE:EPMB) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.4x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" for companies in the Auto Components industry in Malaysia, where the median P/S ratio is around 0.7x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/S.

How Has EP Manufacturing Bhd Performed Recently?

With revenue growth that's exceedingly strong of late, EP Manufacturing Bhd has been doing very well. It might be that many expect the strong revenue performance to wane, which has kept the share price, and thus the P/S ratio, from rising. Those who are bullish on EP Manufacturing Bhd will be hoping that this isn't the case, so that they can pick up the stock at a lower valuation.

Although there are no analyst estimates available for EP Manufacturing Bhd

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The P/S?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should be matching the industry for P/S ratios like EP Manufacturing Bhd's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew revenue by an impressive 50% last year. The latest three year period has also seen a 6.5% overall rise in revenue, aided extensively by its short-term performance. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably been satisfied with the medium-term rates of revenue growth.

This is in contrast to the rest of the industry, which is expected to grow by 18% over the next year, materially higher than the company's recent medium-term annualised growth rates.

In light of this, it's curious that EP Manufacturing Bhd's P/S sits in line with the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are ignoring the fairly limited recent growth rates and are willing to pay up for exposure to the stock. They may be setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/S falls to levels more in line with recent growth rates.

What We Can Learn From EP Manufacturing Bhd's P/S?

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Our examination of EP Manufacturing Bhd revealed its poor three-year revenue trends aren't resulting in a lower P/S as per our expectations, given they look worse than current industry outlook. Right now we are uncomfortable with the P/S as this revenue performance isn't likely to support a more positive sentiment for long. If recent medium-term revenue trends continue, the probability of a share price decline will become quite substantial, placing shareholders at risk.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for EP Manufacturing Bhd (1 is concerning) you should be aware of.

Of course, profitable companies with a history of great earnings growth are generally safer bets. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have reasonable P/E ratios and have grown earnings strongly.

