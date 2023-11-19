EP&T Global Insiders Placed Bullish Bets Worth AU$1.21m

Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in EP&T Global Limited (ASX:EPX). This is encouraging because it indicates that insiders are more optimistic about the company's prospects.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At EP&T Global

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Founder & Executive Director Kirthi Gunaratne for AU$950k worth of shares, at about AU$0.025 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.024. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While EP&T Global insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders At EP&T Global Have Bought Stock Recently

We saw some EP&T Global insider buying shares in the last three months. CEO & Executive Director John Balassis purchased AU$19k worth of shares in that period. It's great to see that insiders are only buying, not selling. But the amount invested in the last three months isn't enough for us too put much weight on it, as a single factor.

Insider Ownership Of EP&T Global

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that EP&T Global insiders own 39% of the company, worth about AU$4.2m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About EP&T Global Insiders?

Our data shows a little insider buying, but no selling, in the last three months. The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders do have a stake in EP&T Global and their transactions don't cause us concern. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing EP&T Global. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for EP&T Global you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

