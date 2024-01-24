EPA approves permit for Wabash Valley Resources to proceed with carbon sequestration in 2 Indiana counties

Jan. 24—CHICAGO — Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued permits that allow Wabash Carbon Services LLC to construct two wells for the eventual injection and permanent storage of carbon dioxide underground, one at an Indiana site in Vermillion County near Clinton and another in Vigo County west of Terre Haute.

"Following extensive review and public engagement, EPA determined that the wells meet all requirements for initial approval, including stringent safety measures," according to a news release from EPA.

"Once the wells are constructed, the applicant will require separate approval from EPA before underground injection of carbon dioxide can begin, and the agency will maintain robust oversight. These underground injection wells will be used to store carbon dioxide from nearby fertilizer production that has been captured prior to release to the atmosphere, reducing emissions that contribute to climate change," the release said.

After a thorough technical review and engagement with the public, including consideration of over 1,000 public comments, EPA has determined that the two proposed wells meet public health and safety requirements to move forward, said EPA Region 5 Administrator Debra Shore.

"Today's action will help reduce industrial carbon dioxide emissions that contribute to climate change while protecting nearby communities and essential groundwater resources in Vermillion and Vigo counties. We look forward to continued engagement," the release stated.

Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue