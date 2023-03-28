U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,971.27
    -6.26 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,394.25
    -37.83 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,716.08
    -52.76 (-0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,752.63
    -1.04 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.59
    +0.78 (+1.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,975.50
    +21.70 (+1.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.47
    +0.32 (+1.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0851
    +0.0047 (+0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5640
    +0.0360 (+1.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2337
    +0.0055 (+0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.8900
    -0.6650 (-0.51%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,302.71
    +283.23 (+1.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    598.52
    +355.84 (+146.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,484.25
    +12.48 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,518.25
    +41.38 (+0.15%)
     

EPA cites 2 oil and gas firms over Permian Basin pollution

MICHAEL BIESECKER
·3 min read
FILE - A flare burns off methane and other hydrocarbons as oil pumpjacks operate in the Permian Basin in Midland, Texas, Oct. 12, 2021. Two Texas companies have resolved Clean Air Act violations with the Environmental Protection Agency by agreeing to reduce emissions of planet-warming methane and other harmful pollutants wafting from the nation's largest oil and gas producing region. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two Texas companies have resolved Clean Air Act violations with the Environmental Protection Agency by agreeing to reduce emissions of planet-warming methane and other harmful pollutants wafting from the nation's largest oil and gas producing region.

EPA announced Monday that Matador Production Company has agreed to pay $6.2 million in fines and mitigation measures related to 239 oil and gas well pads in New Mexico. Permian Resources Operating agreed earlier this month to pay $610,000 and make improvements to its equipment to settle environmental violations.

The enforcement actions came after EPA flew a helicopter equipped with a special infrared camera that can detect emissions of hydrocarbon vapors that are invisible to the naked eye.

EPA announced a new round of overflights in August, four days after publication of an investigation by The Associated Press that showed 533 oil and gas facilities in the region are emitting excessive amounts of methane and named the companies most responsible.

Colorless and odorless, methane makes up about 95 percent of natural gas and a potent greenhouse pollutant that traps 83 times more heat in the atmosphere over a 20 year period than an equivalent amount of carbon dioxide.

The AP used 2021 data from the group Carbon Mapper to document massive amounts of methane venting into the atmosphere from “super emitters” across the Permian Basin, a 250-mile-wide bone-dry expanse along the Texas-New Mexico border.

A partnership of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and academic researchers, Carbon Mapper used an airplane carrying an infrared spectrometer to detect and quantify the unique chemical fingerprint of methane in the atmosphere. Hundreds of sites were shown persistently spewing the gas across multiple overflights.

EPA has said the timing of its 2022 overflights was not related to AP’s story and that similar aerial surveillance had been conducted in years past. The federal complaint filed against Matador said unlawful emissions were observed in 2019, while Permian Resources was cited for evidence collected during overflights in 2020.

EPA spokesman Timothy Carroll said federal regulators have initiated additional enforcement actions based on the agency's 2022 flyover. He declined to provide the number of additional companies currently facing potential sanctions, citing the ongoing investigations.

Methane emissions in themselves are not illegal under current federal law, but the Clean Air Act does regulate other pollutants also contained in the gasses emitted during fossil fuel production, such as volatile organic compounds that contribute to health problems including asthma, lung infections, bronchitis and cancer.

“Air quality in the Permian Basin is at risk of not meeting national standards,” said Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim of the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division. "We will continue to work with the State of New Mexico to ensure that oil and gas production operations are operating within the law to improve air quality and public health in surrounding communities.”

EPA said its settlement with Matador will result in a reduction of more than 16,000 tons of air pollutants that are harmful to human health. There will be additional reduction in emissions of methane and other greenhouse gases equal to about 31,000 tons of carbon dioxide — equal to taking more than 6,000 gasoline-powered vehicles off the road for one year.

Emails and a voicemail seeking comment from Matador Resources Company, the Dallas-based corporate parent of Matador Production Company, received no response.

Emails to Permian Resources, based in Midland, Texas, also received no response. The voicemail for a phone number at the company listed for media inquires was not accepting new messages on Tuesday.

___

Follow AP Global Investigative Reporter Michael Biesecker at twitter.com/mbieseck

Recommended Stories

  • Oil Extends Rally as Iraq Dispute Curbs Exports, Bank Fears Wane

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil clung to gains as a disagreement between Iraq and Kurdish officials curtailed exports and fears of a banking meltdown receded.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsMarkets Are Wrong on US Rate-Cut Bets, BlackRock SaysRolex Wows Fans With New Daytona, Zany Dials, and a Totally New WatchWest Texas Intermediate edged forward Tuesday and h

  • Train derails in rural North Dakota and spills chemicals

    A Canadian Pacific train derailed in rural North Dakota Sunday night and spilled hazardous materials. There were no injuries and no fire associated with the derailment, which occurred in a rural area outside Wyndmere, a town of several hundred people about 60 miles (97 kilometers) southwest of Fargo. Canadian Pacific spokesperson Andy Cummings said 31 of the 70 cars on the train, including several carrying hazardous materials, left the tracks around 11:15 p.m. Sunday.

  • Warren Buffett Adds To His Occidental Petroleum Stake As Energy Stock Receives Upgrade

    Warren Buffett added more Occidental Petroleum stock to his Berkshire Hathaway portfolio in recent days, bolstering his stake in the U.S. energy company. Meanwhile, OXY stock was upgraded Tuesday. Berkshire Hathaway purchased around 3.

  • Chewy CEO: We ‘absolutely are’ seeing a more cautious consumer

    Chewy CEO Sumit Singh reveals some of the top trends he is seeing in his business right now.

  • Buffett's company owns nearly 24% of Occidental Petroleum

    Billionaire Warren Buffett's company bought more than $200 million worth of Occidental Petroleum's shares over the past week, giving it control of 23.6% of the oil producer's stock. Berkshire Hathaway disclosed its latest purchases of 3.67 million shares in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission late Monday. Berkshire has been steadily buying Occidental shares since last February when the price dipped below $60 apiece.

  • ZBH vs. LMAT: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

    ZBH vs. LMAT: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

  • AI Startups Turn to Retail Investors To Fund the Growth of the $1.59 Trillion Artificial Intelligence Market

    With the rise of ChatGPT and similar artificial intelligence (AI) tools on the horizon, the AI market has massive potential. A report from Precedence Research estimates the global AI market will grow to over $1.59 trillion by 2030. That number represents a 38.1% compound annual growth rate from 2022, which might prove low given AI’s expected role in most facets of everyday life. Read Next: Kevin O'Leary-Backed Startup Lets You Become a Venture Capitalist With $100 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) p

  • Elon Musk Reveals Why He's Mad at Bill Gates

    The relationship between the two billionaires, who are both environmental activists, has been strained for a year.

  • Jack Ma’s Life After Alibaba Takes Him to a Fish Farm, Fiji and Beyond

    After he appeared to fall out of favor with Beijing, the Chinese tech mogul has visited a Japanese lab specializing in farmed tuna and a Dutch university to learn about sustainable food production.

  • Do You Wash Your Clothes With Cold or Warm Water? A Laundry Dispute Enters the Spin Cycle

    Is it better to wash your clothes with cold or warm water? The maker of Tide detergent has thrown its marketing weight behind Team Cold. The host of “The Laundry Guy” on Discovery+ says that using less detergent, washing less frequently and moving to a shorter warm cycle are better ways to save energy.

  • A $24 Billion Wave of Climate Losses Faces Meat and Dairy Firms

    (Bloomberg) -- Forty of the world’s largest livestock producers may collectively see profits fall by almost $24 billion in 2030 from 2020 levels, as a result of climate change, according to an estimate by a large investor group known as FAIRR.The forecast reduction in profits mainly reflects a jump in feed prices and carbon taxes. The group of 40 companies could see profit margins fall by 7%. Those in North America, including Tyson Foods Inc. and egg producer Cal-Maine Foods Inc., will be among

  • PG&E Pledges $18 Billion to Cut Wildfire Risk in California

    (Bloomberg) -- PG&E Corp. plans to invest $18 billion in wildfire prevention through 2025 following back-to-back seasons of devastating blazes linked to the utility’s network of wires and other equipment. Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines Af

  • Ex-FDA Official Says Baby-Formula Industry Remains Vulnerable to Problems

    Poor internal communication hindered the FDA’s response to the crisis, former Deputy Commissioner Frank Yiannas said in a testimony submitted for a congressional hearing.

  • Intel, Raytheon, Other Big Companies Push Back on EU Subsidy Rules

    BRUSSELS—Multinational companies including Intel and Raytheon Technologies are warning that new European Union rules for reporting foreign subsidies are so onerous they could disrupt mergers and acquisitions and impede public tendering. In a letter sent last week to the European Commission, the bloc’s executive body, the companies said the commission “severely underestimates” the work required to comply. The new foreign-subsidy rules, which are set to take effect later this year, will give regulators new tools to bar companies from making certain acquisitions or winning large public contracts if they previously benefited from government aid that the commission believes was distortive.

  • When life gives you carbon, make Carbonaide

    A mainstay of the construction industry, over 10 billion cubic meters of concrete is used every year. It's also responsible for up to 8% of CO2 emissions: one ton of ordinary Portland cement creates somewhere between 800 and 900 kilograms of CO2 emissions. Finnish startup Carbonaide has just raised €1.8 million (~$1.9 million at today's exchange rate) in seed funding to knock down concrete’s carbon emissions, but not the construction industry.

  • California farmers flood fields to boost groundwater basin

    A field that has long grown tomatoes, peppers and onions now looks like a wind-whipped ocean as farmer Don Cameron seeks to capture the runoff from a freakishly wet year in California to replenish the groundwater basin that is his only source to water his crops. Taking some tomatoes out of production for a year is an easy choice if it means boosting future water supplies for his farm about 35 miles (56 kilometers) southwest of Fresno. “We knew long-term if we didn’t have water, we’d be out of business,” Cameron said.

  • Former White House economist calls Biden out for spewing ‘utter economic lies’ on national tour

    Economist Kevin Hassett rips the Biden administration's "stunning" lies about GDP, inflation and spending, arguing the president isn't investing in America as his tour says.

  • US Bars Agencies from Buying Spyware from Blacklisted Companies

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joseph Biden signed an executive order Monday banning government agencies from using commercial spyware produced by companies deemed to represented national security threats or implicated in human rights abuses.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsMarkets Are Wrong on US Rate-Cut Bets, BlackRock SaysRolex Wows Fans With New Dayt

  • Debt ceiling impasse: McCarthy presses Biden to negotiate

    House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said Tuesday he's increasingly concerned about President Joe Biden's unwillingness to negotiate on lifting the nation's borrowing authority, saying in a letter to the president that the White House position could "hold dire ramifications for the entire nation.” Rather than open direct talks on the debt ceiling, which the Democrats agree must be raised, Biden and his party's lawmakers are challenging Republicans to publicly present their own budget proposals — something McCarthy has so far declined to do. For now, the Treasury Department has resorted to “extraordinary measures” to avoid default on the nation’s $31.4 trillion borrowing authority.

  • Juul, Altria face first trial over claims of marketing e-cigarettes to teens

    E-cigarette company Juul Labs Inc and its former largest investor, Marlboro maker Altria Group Inc, will face their first U.S. trial this week over claims that they created a public nuisance by marketing addictive e-cigarettes to minors. Minnesota seeks to force the companies to pay for measures to remedy the harms of addiction. It says Juul sold its e-cigarettes in sweet flavors and promoted them on social media to appeal to underage consumers.