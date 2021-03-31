U.S. markets close in 2 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,991.30
    +32.75 (+0.83%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,120.54
    +53.58 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,298.56
    +253.17 (+1.94%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,225.46
    +29.66 (+1.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.23
    -0.32 (-0.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,714.50
    +28.50 (+1.69%)
     

  • Silver

    24.52
    +0.38 (+1.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1748
    +0.0026 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7240
    -0.0020 (-0.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3792
    +0.0052 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.6630
    +0.3100 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,289.34
    +396.06 (+0.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,192.62
    +9.08 (+0.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,713.63
    -58.49 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,178.80
    -253.90 (-0.86%)
     

Biden's EPA dismisses dozens of Trump-appointed science advisors

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

The Environmental Protection Agency is dropping dozens of external science advisors appointed under former president Donald Trump. Administrator Michael Regan says the decision to reset two major advisory panels will reduce industry influence on environmental rules and bolster the importance of science within the EPA.

Regan is clearing out more than 40 outside researchers from the Science Advisory Board (SAB) and Clean Air Scientific Advisory Committee (CASAC). The EPA is opening up applications for both panels and the advisors who Regan swept out are able to reapply.

“Scientific integrity is one of EPA’s foundational values — and as administrator, I am committed to ensuring that every decision we make meets rigorous scientific standards,” Regan said in a statement. “Resetting these two scientific advisory committees will ensure the agency receives the best possible scientific insight to support our work to protect human health and the environment.”

Until last year, the Trump administration blocked academics who received EPA grants from joining the committees, claiming that they wouldn't be able to provide impartial advice. The administration tended to appoint industry advisors over academic scientists.

Under Trump, the panels often went against scientific consensus to make recommendations that were industry-friendly. For instance, the EPA followed advice from Trump's CASAC appointees to maintain ozone standards that were already in place, even though other scientists said they should be restricted for public health reasons.

In 2019, the agency rolled back regulations on methane emissions, a key contributor to climate change. Trump's EPA was also in a tussle with California and other states over vehicle emissions standards.

Recommended Stories

  • Another state has failed in its attempt at app store reform

    Arizona's app store competition bill has failed after the state Senate pulled the measure.

  • Watch the trailer for 'Zola,' a Twitter thread turned motion picture

    A24 has shared the first trailer for Zola, a movie that is based on a now-infamous 148-part Twitter thread from 2015.

  • There's a Google-branded Fiat 500 range now

    Fiat has launched special edition versions of its 500 lineup of cars with an unusual partner: Google.

  • Glastonbury Festival will livestream a concert series for the first time

    The Glastonbury Festival is holding its first livestreamed event on May 22nd, with big groups like Coldplay and Haim in the lineup.

  • 'Genshin Impact' heads to PS5 this spring with faster loading times and visual enhancements

    Sony says the game will feature enhanced visuals, faster loading times and DualSense controller support.

  • Tesla customers say they've been double-charged for their cars

    Tesla buyers have been reporting that they've been double-charged on cars for recent purchases and have had trouble contacting the company and getting their money back.

  • 'No Man's Sky' adds seasonal missions in its latest update

    Hello Games is bringing more structure to your adventures.

  • Biden Administration to Investigate Trump-Era Attacks on Science

    The Biden administration will investigate Trump-era political interference in science across the government, the first step in what White House officials described as a sweeping effort to rebuild a demoralized federal workforce and prevent future abuses. In a letter to the leaders of all federal agencies, the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy announced Monday the formation of a task force aimed at identifying past tampering in scientific decisions. It will review the effectiveness of policies that were supposed to protect the science that informs policy decisions from inappropriate political influence and develop policies for the future. “We know that there were blatant attempts to distort, to cherry pick and disregard science — we saw that across multiple agencies,” Jane Lubchenco, the new deputy director for climate and the environment at the White House science office, said in an interview. The Biden administration, she said, is “ushering in a new era.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Kelvin K. Droegemeier, who led the White House science office during the Trump administration, declined to comment on the Biden administration’s plans when reached through a former aide. Former President Donald Trump’s disregard for science was regularly on display in his various efforts to belittle masks, dismiss the need for social distancing and declare cold snaps to be evidence against global warming. Behind the scenes, federal scientists said Trump and his top political officials also routinely sidelined researchers who worked on issues the administration disliked, like climate change; disregarded studies that identified serious health risks from certain chemicals; and meddled in scientific decision-making, particularly around the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Alondra Nelson, deputy director for science and society at the White House science office, said that scientists across the government would review “Trump-era policies that eschewed science for politics” and develop new safeguards. While the review may uncover or substantiate more instances of political tampering in science, White House officials acknowledged that there are few avenues for holding Trump administration officials to account for past actions. They also said that was not the point. “The goal won’t be to look backward,” Nelson said. “The goal will be to try to implement practices and policies that prevent anything that might be uncovered from happening again.” She and Lubchenco said it remained unclear whether the office would develop one new governmentwide scientific integrity policy or move to strengthen rules at individual agencies around things like improving transparency or prohibiting abuses like suppression and distortion of findings. “Citizens need to trust the information from the federal government,” Lubchenco said. The move follows a plan already underway at the Environmental Protection Agency to create a public accounting of decisions in which politics undermined science. Mandy Gunasekara, who served as chief of staff at the EPA under the Trump administration, maintained that all the agency’s decisions were rooted in scientific advice from career staff and criticized the effort as an attempt to delegitimize work done over the past four years. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Google is testing its replacement for third-party cookies

    FLoC is officially in fashion.

  • Canada’s Recovery Gains Steam, With Growth Tracking Above 5%

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada’s economy continued showing surprising strength at the start of the year despite a second wave of closures that forced many businesses to shut their doors again.Gross domestic product grew 0.7% in January, Statistics Canada reported Wednesday in Ottawa. A preliminary estimate for February shows the country kept the momentum going with output expanding 0.5%, the 10th-straight monthly gain in GDP.The numbers highlight how well the nation’s economy handled the latest wave of lockdowns, resilience that’s fueling expectations for a strong rebound in 2021 after the nation suffered its sharpest downturn in the post-World War II era.“This is yet another pleasant upside surprise,” Doug Porter, chief economist at the Bank of Montreal, said in a report to investors.Economists were anticipating a 0.5% gain in January and the better-than-expected numbers for the first two months of the year suggest first-quarter growth will be better than the Bank of Canada forecast. Growth for the quarter is tracking at more than 5% on an annualized basis even if the expansion stalls in March.The central bank, which had originally expected a contraction in the first quarter, has begun signaling it will slow the pace of its purchases of Canadian government bonds. The bank’s first foray into what’s known as quantitative easing has been a key tool policy makers have used to keep market interest rates low since the pandemic hit a year ago.“With the economy doing much better than policy makers expected, it seems likely that the Bank of Canada will cut the pace of its asset purchases,” Stephen Brown, an economist at Capital Economics, said in a report to investors.To be sure, the winter lockdowns are having some impact. Overall, despite the robust start to the year, growth is still expected to slow in the first three months of this year after a 10% annualized gain in the fourth quarter of 2020.In January, wholesalers led gains, with activity for the sector up 3.9% for the month. Manufacturing was another strong sector, posting a 1.9% expansion in January, led by growth in fabricated metal and machinery. The pandemic-exposed sectors like retail and restaurants all posted declines in January amid shut downs, but Statistics Canada said retail rebounded in February.(Updates with details throughout, chart, economist quotes.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks mixed as Archegos margin call ricochets across markets; Suez ship freed

    Stocks are giving back gains after a strong week, with little seen moving the needle before March's jobs data.

  • Google Nest Hub (2nd gen) review: A great smart display and mediocre sleep tracker

    For $100, the Nest Hub is already a compelling smart display that’s cheaper than the original, with the sleep tracking being an added bonus. But based on my testing, I’m not sure I can count on it to improve my sleeping patterns just yet.

  • The new 'Mortal Kombat' movie has been delayed one more week

    The 'Mortal Kombat' movie premieres in theaters and on HBO Max on April 23rd.

  • Fort Worth’s Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine ranks second in country

    U.S. News and World Report ranked TCOM No. 2.

  • Stocks Edge Higher at Quarter’s End. White House Unveils Infrastructure Plan.

    The White House unveiled details of a $2 trillion infrastructure spending plan, data on employment came in strong, and investors kept watch on bond yields, which have been creeping higher.

  • Rare Sighting of Salmon Shark Near Californian Island

    A whale-watching group was treated to a rare sighting of a salmon shark during a trip near Santa Catalina island, off Los Angeles, on March 26.Dana Wharf Whale Watch said the highlight of an eight-hour trip was a 12-minute encounter with the “very rare” shark.“If you do see one here, it’s very special,” Alisa Schulman-Janiger, a marine biologist who was on the trip, told the Orange County Register. Credit: Dana Wharf Whale Watching via Storyful

  • Google Maps adds indoor AR directions and prioritizes eco-friendly routes

    Today, the company is unveiling a set of updates that should make the app more helpful in more scenarios. For one thing, it's bringing its AR navigation tool Live View to some indoor locations like select malls, airports and transit stations.

  • Coinbase Snags Former SEC Director Brett Redfearn Ahead of Public Listing

    Recent regulatory developments "are paving the way for greater opportunities for the crypto economy," he said.

  • Oil falls on OPEC+ concerns over slow demand recovery

    Oil prices fell on Wednesday on concerns about the market's recovery after OPEC and its allies lowered their 2021 demand growth forecast, although strong Chinese factory activities lent some support. Brent crude for May, which expires on Wednesday, fell 49 cents, or 0.76%, to $63.65 a barrel at 1322 GMT. The more active Brent contract for June was down 53 cents, or 0.83%, at $63.64 a barrel.

  • Blowups and Rotations Making This Market Just as Brutal as 2020

    (Bloomberg) -- Outwardly, the U.S. stock market has looked pretty calm of late, with the S&P 500 chugging toward what could easily be another 10% year. Underneath is a very different story.While benchmark indexes glide along, the subsurface churn has been so violent that one measure -- a Bank of America model that plots how much value is being created and destroyed each day in individual stocks -- shows that 2021 has generated more turbulence than virtually any other year. The volatility is just being masked because up-and-down moves in different companies over days and weeks have tended to offset each other.An extreme example of the trend came Friday, a day of historic gyrations in equities when forced selling by a giant investment firm sent shares of almost a dozen companies including ViacomCBS Inc. and Discovery Inc. to double-digit losses. But someone looking only at benchmark indexes would’ve had no idea as the S&P 500 Index had its biggest rally in a month.An even starker illustration came in the first week of March, when the S&P 500 eked out a small gain while the Nasdaq 100 fell almost 2%. The stretch was emblematic of a year of industry rotations gone crazy: While energy stocks surged 10% that week and banks rose more than 4%, large-cap tech companies like Tesla Inc. and Twitter Inc. saw billions of dollars erased.The swings are prevalent among small-cap stocks as well, BofA says, where historically improbable gains are occurring at an unprecedented pace. All in all, it creates “more absolute risk than meets the eye” -- almost as bad as this time last year, when the Covid crash was battering investors, analysts led by Benjamin Bowler wrote in a report.Billions are on the move as investors rotate toward pockets of the market that stand to benefit from a brightening economic outlook. And those trades -- the ones tied to the business cycle -- could have more room to run as additional vaccines are administered and a fresh spending plan is announced by the Biden administration.Meanwhile, the Cboe Volatility Index -- the market’s fear gauge -- has declined to pre-virus levels after a full year of jitters -- even though many investors remain distressed over some of the warning signs still flashing across the stock market’s underbelly.“The market is going through tremendous rotation underneath,” said Stephen Dover, chief market strategist and head of Franklin Templeton Investment Institute. “The top of the market looks quite positive, but underneath we have roiling volatility and a rotation between different sectors.”Much of the under-the-radar volatility can be traced back to the bond market, where benchmark 10-year Treasuries are wrapping up their worst quarter since 2016. The lurch higher in yields has helped fuel sectors such as financials and energy shares higher, while hitting pricey tech shares, whose valuations are harder to justify in a rising-rate environment.And while equity market volatility stagnates, turbulence in the $21 trillion Treasury market has been on the rise. The ICE BofA MOVE Index, a gauge of U.S. bond volatility, has been grinding higher. The measure currently clocks in at 67, higher than its 1-year average of 53 and well above September’s low of 37.Still, many expect the rotation to continue. Shares of energy, financials and industrials have topped the S&P 500’s leaderboard so far this year, with each sector posting double-digit advances. And while larger companies have lost steam compared to the momentum they’d seen last year, smaller firms have stepped into the limelight. The Russell 2000 has gained more than 10% year-to-date, double the returns of the Russell 1000 index made up of relatively larger companies. Stocks in the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 -- 2020’s undisputed leader -- have lagged, though the index is flat for the year.“There are different names under the surface that are dramatically outperforming, and some of the names at the top of the market-cap tables might be seeing their valuations shift,” said Matthew Weller, global head of market research at Forex.com.To JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade, it doesn’t mean that investors will abandon tech stocks like Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp. altogether. But “new sectors keep being strong,” he said by phone. “We’re just seeing strength out of different areas that we didn’t necessarily expect to see strength out of. I think that’s really been the story -- hitting new highs while still trying to figure out where to be longer term for most of the market.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.