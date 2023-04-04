EPA Honors Marathon Petroleum for Sustained Excellence in Energy Star Program

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has recognized the country's most energy-efficient companies through its ENERGY STAR program.

Marathon Petroleum is one of only two companies in the petroleum refining industry to receive the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year - Sustained Excellence Award this year.

It's Marathon's fourth consecutive Sustained Excellence Award, reflecting 2022 achievements like a reduction in refining energy use equal to conserving 14 tanker trucks of gasoline a day.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Energy efficiency and environmental compliance once again have put Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) in a select group of U.S. companies. MPC earned its fourth consecutive ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year - Sustained Excellence Award, the highest level of recognition in the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) ENERGY STAR program. MPC is one of only two companies in the petroleum refining industry to receive the Sustained Excellence Award this year.

EPA chooses Sustained Excellence Award winners at its discretion. Winning companies must go above and beyond the criteria for Partner of the Year recognition by showing continuous improvement over time in organization-wide energy savings and environmental performance, demonstrating best practices and actively promoting the ENERGY STAR program.

"As we accelerate historic efforts to address climate change, public-private partnerships will be essential to realizing the scale of our ambition," said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. "I applaud this year's ENERGY STAR award winners for working with EPA to deliver a clean energy future that saves American consumers and businesses money and creates jobs."

MPC's award reflects company achievements in 2022, including:

The refining organization's Focus on Energy program reduced energy consumption by about 20 billion Btu per day from baseline levels. This reduction amounts to conserving 14 tanker trucks of gasoline every day and avoiding 31,700 metric tons of carbon dioxide-equivalent emissions per month.

Six refineries (Anacortes, Washington; Canton, Ohio; Detroit, Michigan; Garyville, Louisiana; Robinson, Illinois; St. Paul Park, Minnesota) received 2022 ENERGY STAR certifications for energy efficiency performance in the top 25% of similar facilities nationwide. This was a record for the most certified refineries from a single petroleum refining company in one year.

Four terminals (Cincinnati, Ohio; Jackson, Michigan; Lansing, Michigan; Muncie, Indiana) in MPC's midstream company, MPLX, achieved the ENERGY STAR Challenge for Industry in 2022 by reducing their energy intensity at least 10% within a five-year period.

A joint venture partnership with Neste was finalized to progress conversion of MPC's Martinez, California, refinery into a renewable fuels facility. It joins the company's fully operational Dickinson, North Dakota, renewable diesel facility, which is the second largest facility of its kind in the U.S. with a production capacity of approximately 184 million gallons per year.

MPC received the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award in 2018 and 2019 before earning the company's first Sustained Excellence Award in 2020. For a complete list of 2023 award winners and more information about the ENERGY STAR awards program, visit energystar.gov/awardwinners.

