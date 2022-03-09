U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,277.88
    +107.18 (+2.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,286.25
    +653.61 (+2.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,255.55
    +459.99 (+3.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,016.29
    +53.28 (+2.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.36
    +1.66 (+1.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,994.50
    +6.30 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    25.93
    +0.11 (+0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1073
    +0.0164 (+1.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9480
    +0.0760 (+4.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3180
    +0.0082 (+0.62%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.9270
    +0.2630 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,999.40
    +3,286.70 (+8.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    930.13
    +2.79 (+0.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,190.72
    +226.61 (+3.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,717.53
    -73.42 (-0.30%)
     

California can once again set its own emissions rules, EPA says

Devindra Hardawar
·Senior Editor
·1 min read
FREDERIC J. BROWN via Getty Images

California can now set its own emission standards under the Clean Air Act, the EPA announced today. The decision puts an end to a feud that began when automakers pushed the Trump administration to revisit fuel efficiency rules, which eventually led the former president to revoke California's waiver to declare its own standards in 2019. California is known for pushing stricter emissions requirements than the federal government, standards which have also been adopted by 16 other states and Washington, D.C.

“Today we proudly reaffirm California’s longstanding authority to lead in addressing pollution from cars and trucks,” EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan said in a statement. “Our partnership with states to confront the climate crisis has never been more important. With today’s action, we reinstate an approach that for years has helped advance clean technologies and cut air pollution for people not just in California, but for the U.S. as a whole.”

The EPA also confirmed that other states can once again adopt California's standards. As the LA Times reports, the EPA decision means that California can continue with its plan to ban sales of gasoline vehicles by 2035. In January, Governor Gavin Newsom announced a $10 billion plan to accelerate EV adoption, with a focus on making EVs more accessible for low-income consumers, building out more charging infrastructure and electrifying the state's fleet of vehicles.

