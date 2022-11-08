ePac Flexible Packaging Announces ePacONE (One Network Everywhere)

Technology driven company creates worlds largest virtual packaging network

Austin, TX USA, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ePac Flexible Packaging today announced the launch of ePacONE (One Network Everywhere), creating the world's first and largest integrated network of packaging plants across the globe. ePacONE was developed by ePac to serve all brands, large and small, regardless of run-length. With ePacONE, ePac is committed to continue to innovate in the flexible packaging space by extending its unique value proposition to all brands. Customers of any size will now benefit from ePac’s industry leading Just-In-Time manufacturing capabilities across the globe, short lead time (5-15 business days once artwork is approved) and other engagement solutions (such as ePacConnect) at competitive prices whatever the order size.

ePacONE is a one-of-kind proprietary cloud-based manufacturing platform which enables all ePac locations to be connected and managed as a single manufacturing plant. With ONE, jobs are automatically produced at the optimum locations based on proximity to customer, size, plant capabilities, and capacity. ONE also enables ePac to split jobs and produce them simultaneously in multiple locations.

Since its creation in 2016, ePac has served thousands of small, medium, and large sized brands offering just-in-time manufacturing and industry best lead times of 5-15 business days. The development of ONE allows ePac to bring its same unique customer experience to all brands. Benefits to ePac customers include:

Fast time-to-market, rapidly launch new products and revisions to existing ones

Ability to order to demand, thus reducing inventory and obsolescence

Complete disaster recovery and redundancy

Unlimited SKUs

Reduction in shipping costs (and environmental impact) through production closest to end customer

Competitive long run pricing

According to Parag Patel, ePac’s CIO: “With ONE, we are again revolutionizing the packaging industry through a one-of-a-kind proprietary platform which allows us to extend our value to brands beyond the SMB space. As one virtual flexible packaging manufacturing plant, we unlock ePac’s ability to print up to 8 million linear feet per day, increasing to 17 million linear feet per day with our ongoing expansion. ePacONE is a natural evolution of our technology infrastructure, as we continue to lead the flexible packaging technological revolution, and scale our solutions.

Added Jack Knott, ePac CEO: “ePacONE does for the flexible packaging industry what the internet did for connecting stand-alone devices. ePac will be able to operate as one company with inter-connectivity between all assets”.

ePac Flexible Packaging opened in 2016 with a focus on providing small and medium size brands the ability to grow with great packaging. In 6 years ePac has grown to a network of 24 plants across the globe, all interconnected with ePacONE, and the speed and capacity to serve brands of all sizes. ePacONE reduces ePac’s impact on the environment by reducing shipping and obsolescence when compared to conventional packaging converters.

