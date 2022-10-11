U.S. markets open in 7 hours 1 minute

ePac Flexible Packaging Announces Flat Bottom Pouch Offering Expansion

ePac Flexible Packaging
·2 min read

Company to accelerate growth into coffee, pet, and lawn and garden markets with new product line offerings.

Austin, Texas USA, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ePac Flexible Packaging, the industry leader in quick turn, short and medium run-length flexible packaging, has announced it will soon be offering flat bottom pouch options in addition to its extensive line of flexible pouch offerings. ePac is extending its partnership with the industry-leading pouch equipment manufacturer, Totani to bring the highest quality finished products to their customers.

The flat bottom pouch offering is a premium side gusseted package that offers a true flat bottom for superior stand-ability. The package style allows five graphics panels for billboarding to maximize shelf presence.

With this announcement, ePac is further solidifying its place as a leader in bringing new and innovative offerings to the small and medium-sized businesses that have very few other choices when trying to compete against the biggest brands in the world.

Dave Long, VP of Operations, says, “This will really push us deeper into the coffee space to create a complete offering to our specialty coffee customers. It also enhances our ability to provide an alternate option to other industries that can utilize this format, including pet products along with lawn and garden applications.” Long adds, “our relationship with Totani continues to grow, and we are proud to be working with the top equipment manufacturer to bring this to market.”

About ePac Flexible Packaging

Founded in 2016 with a mission to help brands of all sizes grow, ePac has 25 locations across the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. Each ePac location is committed to the community it serves, supporting local and national brands. ePac offers a full complement of sustainable film options, while its print technology platform is carbon-neutral and inherently eco-friendly. Further, the company offers true order to demand capability, helping brands reduce inventory and obsolescence.

For more information, please visit​ ePacFlexibles.

Attachment

CONTACT: Carl Joachim ePac Flexible Packaging +15615737992 cjoachim@epacflexibles.com


