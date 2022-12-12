U.S. markets closed

ePac Flexible Packaging Europe Expands into Sheffield, UK

ePac Flexible Packaging
·2 min read

Industry leader adds second UK facility

ePac Sheffield

ePac Flexible Packaging, opens second flexible packaging production site in Sheffield.
ePac Flexible Packaging, opens second flexible packaging production site in Sheffield.

Austin, Texas USA., Dec. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ePac Flexible Packaging, the industry leader in custom flexible packaging, has announced it will be adding a second sales and manufacturing location in the United Kingdom. Adding to existing operations in Silverstone, ePac Sheffield will serve CPG brands of all sizes throughout Northern England, Scotland, and Ireland.  When combined with existing sites in Poland, France, and the previously announced site in Innsbruck, Austria, ePac has comprehensive and growing coverage for the whole of Europe.

According to Johnny Hobeika, Managing Director of ePac Europe, “Since opening our first European plant in Silverstone in Dec 2019, we’ve grown steadily, not only in the UK but in regions across Europe. Our new sales and manufacturing location in Sheffield will get us even closer to our local and regional brands, as well as larger brands with a pan-European or global presence.  Furthermore, we have recently launched ePacONE (One Network Everywhere), a proprietary cloud-based system that connects all 24 ePac locations across the globe, enabling our customers to have their jobs produced at scale, when they’re needed, where they’re needed. Additionally, with ePacConnect, our connected packaging solution, brands can discover new ways to enhance their communication with consumers.”ePac maintains its focus on sustainability and the creation of a circular economy. Customers are able to order to demand, reducing inventory and obsolescence, with orders shipped within 5-15 business days (upon artwork approval). This dramatically reduces the amount of packaging that would otherwise end up in landfills. Through offering sustainable material options, and operating a printing platform that is all-digital, carbon neutral, and more eco-friendly than conventional packaging printing processes, ePac is at the vanguard of helping make the world become a more sustainable place.

About ePac Flexible Packaging 

Founded in 2016 in Madison, Wisconsin, USA, ePac today is the largest networked flexible packaging company in the world, and operates at the crossroads of technology and manufacturing. Built initially as a community based business supporting local brands with great packaging, with ePacONE (One Network Everywhere) the company now runs an interconnected network of 24 plants with over 50 digital presses located across the globe with a print capacity of 8 million linear feet per day, serving all sized brands everywhere.  With ePacONE, customers are able to take advantage of  the production capacity of the entire network. Offering a full complement of printing, laminating, and pouch-making services, ePac is a full-service provider focused on providing sustainable solutions on an environmentally friendly technology platform.

For more information, please visit ​epacflexibles.com.

 

Attachment

CONTACT: Carl Joachim ePac Flexible Packaging 5615737992 cjoachim@epacllc.com


