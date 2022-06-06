ePac Flexible Packaging Expands into Montreal, Canada

All digital company adds third Canadian location

Austin, Texas USA, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ePac Flexible Packaging, the industry leader in quick turn, short and medium run-length flexible packaging, has announced it will be adding a third sales and manufacturing location in Canada. Adding to operations in Vancouver and Toronto, ePac Montreal will serve CPG brands of all sizes throughout Quebec province, and its combined 3 Canadian locations will serve all of Canada.

According to George Boustani, Managing Director of ePac’s Canadian operations: “Since opening ePac Vancouver in 2019 and Toronto in 2021, demand for our services has grown rapidly. To keep pace, we’ve decided to add a new sales and production facility - ePac Montreal. In fact we are now accepting orders in Quebec, and fulfilling them from our other Canadian operations until the Montreal site officially opens.”

ePac is the first and largest flexible packaging company in the world based on breakthrough digital printing technology. Offering a full complement of printing, laminating, and pouch making services, ePac is a full-service provider focused on up-lifting the communities it serves by helping small and medium size brands grow and compete with large brands.

"We are pleased to support global leaders, such as ePac, who are setting up operations in our greater metropolitan area. This will allow them to continue their growth and develop new expertise while benefiting from our ecosystems and complete value chains. Based in Chicago, Québec and around the world, our teams will continue to promote the advantages of investing in Québec in order to develop a strong, competitive and sustainable economy", said Hubert Bolduc, President of Investissement Québec International.

Added Stéphane Paquet, President and CEO, Montréal International: “Québec boasts a high concentration of small and medium-sized businesses, and Greater Montréal is a strategic location for suppliers like ePac. We are proud to support such a project that meets the needs of local businesses by solidifying the supply chain with packaging services while caring for the environmental impact of its product”.

Story continues

About ePac Flexible Packaging

Founded in 2016 with a mission to help small and medium sized companies grow and compete with larger brands, ePac has 23 locations across the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. ePac is 100% digital and built on the latest in digital printing and workflow technologies, providing fast time to market and low minimum orders. ePac offers a full complement of sustainable film options, while its print technology platform is carbon-neutral and inherently eco-friendly. Further, the company offers true order to demand capability, helping brands reduce inventory and obsolescence.

For more information, please visit epacflexibles.ca or​ ​epacflexibles.com

Attachment

CONTACT: Carl Joachim ePac Flexible Packaging +1 561-573-7992 cjoachim@epacflexibles.com George Boustani ePac Flexible Packaging - Canada 1-778-389-0899 gboustani@epacflexibles.com



