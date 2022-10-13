U.S. markets open in 5 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,593.25
    +4.75 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,300.00
    +39.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,839.50
    -1.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,696.00
    +3.30 (+0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.63
    +0.36 (+0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,675.00
    -2.50 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    18.92
    -0.02 (-0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9692
    -0.0017 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9020
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.53
    -0.10 (-0.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1073
    -0.0026 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.8030
    -0.0580 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,019.02
    -81.60 (-0.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    430.36
    -3.36 (-0.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,804.42
    -21.73 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,237.42
    -159.41 (-0.60%)
     

ePac Flexible Packaging Makes “Longer” Run Digital Packaging a Reality

ePac Flexible Packaging
·2 min read

Company to leverage extensive worldwide network to increase crossover point between digital and conventional printers

Austin, Texas USA, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ePac Flexible Packaging, the industry leader in quick turn, short and medium run-length flexible packaging, is expanding its offering to include long run orders for brands of all sizes, while continuing to serve its SMB core customer base.

The point at which the run length of a job makes it more cost effective to use conventional vs. digital printing is known as the crossover point. This, and factors such as lead times, plates, freight, and inventory obsolescence costs combine to determine when a job is best run digitally. Increasing this crossover point is where the company has been focused.

ePac has been steadily building its infrastructure to increase the run length of jobs that are cost effectively produced on its fleet of over 50 HP Indigo digital presses located across the globe. The company has developed its own job management system to seamlessly move, or split, longer run jobs to the locations best suited for a particular job, while maintaining lead times of 5-10 business days for rollstock and 10-15 days for finished pouches and maintaining color consistency among all devices. As recently announced by HP Indigo, ePac has ordered another 50 presses which together with the company’s existing 58 presses bring the total fleet to over 100.

According to Parag Patel, ePac’s President of Global Services: “We have tremendous relationships with our suppliers, all of whom have helped us expand globally, add capacity, and be creative in assisting us to find ways to increase our addressable market.”

About ePac Flexible Packaging

Founded in 2016 with a mission to help brands of all sizes grow, ePac has 25 locations across the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. Each ePac location is committed to the community it serves, supporting local and national brands. ePac offers a full complement of sustainable film options, while its print technology platform is carbon-neutral and inherently eco-friendly. Further, the company offers true order to demand capability, helping brands reduce inventory and obsolescence.

For more information, please visit​ ePacFlexibles.

Attachment

CONTACT: Carl Joachim ePac Flexible Packaging 561-573-7992 cjoachim@epacflexibles.com


Recommended Stories

  • Saudi Arabia Lures Executives to Neom With Million-Dollar Salaries, Zero Taxes

    The megadevelopment is paying senior executives roughly $1.1 million a year, according to an internal document, showing how the kingdom is using large pay packages to entice global talent to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s national transformation plan.

  • Chip Industry Braces for ‘Heavy Blow’ From China Export Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration’s new restrictions on doing business with China are sending shock waves through the global semiconductor industry, with chip-equipment makers girding for perhaps the most painful fallout. Most Read from BloombergIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketPutin Says All Infrastructure at Risk After Nord Stream HitAlex Jones Must Pay $965 Million for His Sandy Hook LiesUS Core Inflation

  • Ask an Advisor: I'm 63, Have No Retirement Savings and Will Rely on Social Security. How Do I Begin Saving? Is It Too Late to Start Investing ‘This Late in the Game'?

    I'm 63 and have zero retirement, just Social Security benefits. How can I begin saving? And where can I begin investing this late in the game? -Rita Saving for retirement is certainly easier and has a greater impact on you … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: I'm 63, Have No Retirement Savings and Will Rely on Social Security. How Do I Begin Saving? Is It Too Late to Start Investing ‘This Late in the Game'? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • U.S. Suppliers Halt Operations at Top Chinese Memory Chip Maker

    Chip-equipment suppliers are pulling out staff based at China’s leading memory-chip maker as they assess the impact of U.S. semiconductor-export restrictions.

  • I joined the ‘Great Resignation’ a few months ago—here’s how it’s working out

    Being middle-aged and experienced, I decided I want flexibility, structure and growth — three nouns I normally don't associate with a career. It can be done.

  • IBM’s former CEO downplays the importance of a college degree for six-figure earning ‘new collar’ jobs that now make up half of its workers

    Nearly half of IBM’s roles—known as “new collar” jobs—no longer require a college degree, says former CEO and chairman Ginni Rometty.

  • Over 50% of CEOs say they’re considering cutting jobs over the next 6 months — and remote workers may be the first to go

    Microsoft researchers recently warned of 'productivity paranoia' among managers about their hybrid workforce.

  • A shocking number of baby boomers and Generation X plan to work past 70—or forever

    Almost half of baby boomers and more than one-third of Generation X expect to work past age 70 or do not plan to retire at all, highlighting the need for backup plans in case life’s unexpected events get in the way of such goals. According to a study by nonprofit Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies in collaboration with the Transamerica Institute, 49% of baby boomers expect to, or already have, extended their working lives past 70 or do not plan to retire. Collinson pointed out that most people retire sooner than they had planned, with the majority retiring before age 65 due to employment-related reasons, their health or the health of a loved one.

  • Fidelity's Smart Way to Convert Your 401(k) into Income

    Creating reliable streams of retirement income is one of the most important elements of a person's financial plan. A retirement industry giant says it now has a new way for retirees to meet this vital challenge. Fidelity Investments plans to … Continue reading → The post There's a New Way to Convert Your 401(k) into a Pension-like Stream of Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Analyst Report: Costco Wholesale Corporation

    The leading warehouse club, Costco has 838 stores worldwide (at the end of fiscal 2022), with most sales derived in the United States (73%) and Canada (14%). It sells memberships that allow customers to shop in its warehouses, which feature low prices on a limited product assortment. Costco mainly caters to individual shoppers, but nearly 20% of paid members carry business memberships. Food and sundries accounted for nearly 39% of fiscal 2022 sales, with non-food merchandise 27%, warehouse ancillary and other businesses (such as fuel and pharmacy) 21%, and fresh food 13%. Costco’s warehouses average around 146,000 square feet; over 75% of its locations offer fuel. About 7% of Costco’s global sales come from e-commerce (excluding same-day grocery and various other services).

  • When To Retire and Why Age Matters

    Before you decide to retire, consider the pros and cons of quitting work at different ages to make sure you have the financial resources you'll need.

  • Samsung Gets One-Year Exemption From New U.S. Chip Restrictions on China

    The semiconductor giant received a one-year exemption from new U.S. restrictions that block exports of advanced chips and related equipment to China.

  • African gas becomes a focus for EU countries trying to replace Russia supply

    A new liquefied natural gas project off Africa’s western coast may only be 80% complete, but already the prospect of a new energy supplier has drawn visits from the leaders of Poland and Germany. The initial field near Senegal and Mauritania’s coastlines is expected to contain about 15 trillion cubic feet (425 billion cubic meters) of gas, five times more than what gas-dependent Germany used in all of 2019. “Current world events are demonstrating the vital role that (liquid gas) can play in underpinning the energy security of nations and regions,” he told an energy industry meeting in West Africa last month.

  • Storing Your Social Security Card – Why You Should Never Laminate It

    It might seem like a good idea to protect your Social Security card by laminating it, but there's a reason why it's made out of fragile banknote paper. Learn: How To Boost Your Social Security...

  • 2 Top Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul

    One of the keys to Warren Buffett's phenomenal success over the years has been his willingness to buy stocks of good companies possessing long runways of future growth at discounted prices and then hold them for the long haul. Using exactly that strategy, Buffett has generated aggregate gains of 3,641,613% since taking control of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, for a 20.1% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). In other words, there's a good reason Buffett is referred to as the Oracle of Omaha and people buy, sell, and hold the same stocks he does.

  • Google’s Partnership With Coinbase Is ‘Validation’ for the Crypto Industry: Oppenheimer

    Owen Lau, senior analyst at investment bank Oppenheimer, joined “All About Bitcoin” to discuss what Google’s partnership with crypto exchange Coinbase could mean for other crypto-native companies.

  • Top Stock Reports for JPMorgan Chase, T-Mobile US & SAP

    Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) and SAP SE (SAP).

  • EU clears Celanese to buy DuPont unit on divestment condition

    The European Commission has approved the proposed $11 billion acquisition of Dupont's mobility and materials business by U.S. chemicals company Celanese Corp, on the condition that the latter divests a plastics-producing business. Celanese announced the deal in February but had to offer remedies to address EU antitrust concerns. The combined entity would have been the largest producer of thermoplastic copolyester (TPC) in the European Economic Area and globally, with only a few alternative suppliers remaining.

  • Steelworkers Union Approves Contract With Cleveland-Cliffs

    United Steelworkers wants U.S. Steel to match wage increases provided in Cleveland-Cliffs’ contract.

  • BASF to cut costs, jobs in Europe, takes writedown on Nord Stream 1

    BASF is to reduce annual costs by 500 million euros ($485 million) in Europe up to 2024, including job cuts, as the German chemicals group took a 740 million euro writedown linked to the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. BASF cited significantly weaker earnings in Europe due to "deteriorating framework conditions" and a loss in Germany in the third quarter as reasons for the cutbacks. The group said its third-quarter net income was below market expectations due to the 740 million euro writedown linked to the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline.