ePac Flexible Packaging Set To Accelerate Growth

ePac Flexible Packaging
·2 min read

All digital flexible packaging company doubles down on growth strategy

Austin, Texas USA, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Established in 2016, and just 6 years old, ePac Flexible Packaging is doubling down on the aggressive growth strategy it has deployed since the company’s creation. ePac will continue to focus on helping small and medium brands achieve big brand presence, recognizing the importance of this sector in driving economic growth in all corners of the globe.

2021 was a strong year for the company, again seeing sales growth in excess of 50% YoY, and an increase in production capacity of over 30%. In North America new plants were successfully opened in Portland, Toronto, and Kansas City, and internationally in the UK, France, Poland, and Australia. ePac now operates 17 plants in North America and 6 more in Europe and Asia Pacific.

Looking forward into 2022-2023, ePac will continue expansion in North America, adding plants in the Northeast, Midwest, Southeast, Southwest, and a second location in the Mountain region. Additionally, print and pouch making capacity will be increased in existing ePac operations.

On the international front, ePac has brought on 2 senior executives, Sanjit Menezes and Paul Rason to lead growth initiatives in the Asia Pacific and MENA regions. Focusing on these markets will complement ePac’s growth in Europe, overseen by Managing Director, Johnny Hobeika.

To provide easy access to ePac’s services the company has begun to roll-out its own e-commerce platform, coupled with web-to-print and automated workflow. These technological advancements are unique to ePac and will greatly simplify how customers order flexible packaging while opening up ePac’s services to new market segments.

The company will also launch several new flexible packaging product lines, as well as an expanded roll-out of its connected packaging solution, ePacConnect.

According to ePac’s Chief Operating Officer, Virag Patel: “Although we are navigating through uncharted waters from a global economic perspective, we continue to see broad market acceptance for our services. With 6 years of operation under our belt, we are more convinced than ever that ePac can continue to help brands of all sizes grow while being accretive to the communities we serve”.

About ePac Flexible Packaging

Founded in 2016 with a mission to help small and medium sized companies grow and compete with larger brands, ePac has 23 locations across the United States, Canada, Europe and the Asia Pacific region. ePac is 100% digital and built on the latest in digital printing and workflow technologies, providing fast time to market and low minimum orders. ePac offers a full complement of sustainable film options, while its print technology platform is carbon-neutral and inherently eco-friendly. Further, the company offers true order to demand capability, helping brands reduce inventory and obsolescence.

For more information, please visit​ ​epacflexibles.com.

Attachment

CONTACT: Carl Joachim ePac Flexible Packaging +1 561-573-7992 cjoachim@epacflexibles.com


Recommended Stories

  • How To Play The Biggest Commodity Supply Squeeze In History

    Metals prices are breaking records left and right, and one Canadian miner looks poised to take advantage of what might go down in history as the biggest commodity supply squeeze of all time

  • Rio Tinto Offers $2.7 Billion for Remaining Stake in Turquoise Hill

    Turquoise Hill controls Oyu Tolgoi, a copper-gold mining operation in Mongolia’s Gobi desert that Rio Tinto expects will be the fourth-largest copper mine in the world by 2030.

  • Rio Bids $2.7 Billion to Tighten Control of Copper Flagship

    (Bloomberg) -- Rio Tinto Group has offered to buy out Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. for $2.7 billion in attempt to gain more control of a giant copper mine it’s developing in Mongolia. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetSea’s Billionaire CEO Opens Up After 75% Stock CrashU.S. Says Russia Sought China Military Aid for Ukraine WarPregnant Woman Pictured Being Evacuated From Bombed Maternity Ward Has DiedU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooti

  • Little oxygen and low pay: Venezuela's risky world of small-scale mining

    Henry Alviarez says he began small-scale coal mining in Venezuela's western Tachira state out of "necessity" due to the country's ongoing economic crisis which has deepened during the coronavirus pandemic.

  • ORLA MINING COMMENCES NEAR MINE AND REGIONAL EXPLORATION PROGRAMS AT CAMINO ROJO AND CERRO QUEMA

    Orla Mining Ltd. (TSX: OLA) (NYSE: ORLA) ("Orla" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an exploration update and overview of targets and program objectives for its Camino Rojo and Cerro Quema Projects for 2022.

  • Sample Program at Nortia Project, Pilbara Western Australia

    Australian Goldfields Limited (the "Company") (CSE: AUGF) (OTC: GRXXF) (Frankfurt: G0A) is pleased to provide an exploration update for the Nortia Project located in Pilbara, Western Australia. The project is comprised of 19 blocks totaling 5,510 hectares and is located 30 kilometers east of the historic mining town of Nullagine. The project has road access to the very southern portion of the area. The Dalton Suite ultramafic unit is mapped as present in the center of the tenement with several s

  • FedEx eyes Wilson for 200-job distribution facility

    One of the largest logistics companies in the world is putting a new facility in Wilson. FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) will open a 259,000-square-foot distribution facility in Wilson this fall, said a company spokesperson. "The site was chosen because of its ease of access to major highways, proximity to customers' distribution centers and a strong local community workforce for recruiting employees," said the FedEx spokesperson.

  • Credit Agricole Trader Says Pandemic WFH Cost Him His Job

    (Bloomberg) -- An ex-Credit Agricole trader, fired for not flagging major volatility in the gold market, accused the bank of failing to set up proper working from home arrangements early in the coronavirus pandemic.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: EU Sanctions Abramovich; Biden Plans Europe TripLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipeElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineRussia I

  • SentinelOne stock drops even as results, outlook top Street view

    SentinelOne Inc. shares fell in the extended session Tuesday even as the cybersecurity company's quarterly results and outlook were better than the Wall Street consensus.

  • FTX Europe Becomes First Exchange to Receive Crypto License in Dubai

    The exchange will also set up a regional headquarters in Dubai.

  • Dow ends nearly 600 points higher as oil retreats below $100 a barrel

    Stocks ended sharply higher Tuesday as oil prices continued to pull back from 14-year highs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped around 599 points, or 1.8%, to close near 33,544, according to prelminary figures, while the S&P 500 advanced around 89 points, or 2.1%, finishing near 4,262. the Nasdaq Composite rose around 367 points, or 2.9%, to end near 12,948.62. Crude prices, which saw the U.S. benchmark soar to a 14-year high near $130 a barrel last week as investors reacted to Russia's inv

  • The S&P 500 Slipped, Alibaba Tumbled—and What Else Happened in the Stock Market Today

    The Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates this week for the first time since 2018, against the backdrop of a complex inflationary picture.

  • U.S. Treasuries show foreign inflows in January for 3rd month

    Net foreign inflows into Treasuries rose for a third straight month in January in the amount of $74.36 billion, data from the U.S. Treasury department showed on Tuesday. Foreigners have bought Treasuries in eight of the last 12 months, including a record net monthly purchase of $118 billion in March 2021. Overall, the data showed a net TIC inflow of $294.2 billion.

  • Cryptocurrency Exchanges Make their Mark on the Mideast

    Two cryptocurrency exchanges are making their presence felt in the Mideast. FTX said it received a virtual-asset license in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. FTX Europe, a recently-established division operating in Europe and the Middle East, is among the anchors in the Dubai World Trade Centre, an economic free zone.

  • Shares in Brazil's Nubank rise as central bank rules seen as less onerous

    Nubank's U.S.-listed shares were up nearly 2% at $6.04 after market. Despite Monday's bump, however, Nubank's shares have lost nearly 37% so far this year, in line with souring investor sentiment in the broader tech market. On Friday, Brazil's central bank announced tougher rules for fintechs, subjecting payment institutions to regulations based on their size and complexity, while also raising standards for required capital.

  • 12 oil stocks Goldman Sachs thinks has big upside potential

    Oil prices remain at high levels, making these stocks potentially big winners says Goldman Sachs.

  • There Is Still Time - Customers Behind on Energy Bills Act Now to Prevent Disconnection

    PSE&G resumes energy service disconnections on March 16

  • London Stock Exchange Steps Into Private Markets With Floww Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- London Stock Exchange Group Plc is expanding into the burgeoning private markets by making a strategic investment in Floww, a platform that links startups with financiers.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Kyiv Sees ‘Contradictions’ in Russia TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipeElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Com

  • Binance Receives First Middle Eastern Crypto License in Bahrain

    Binance will provide crypto-asset trading, custodial services, and portfolio management to customers under the supervision of the Bahrain regulators.

  • Dogecoin Spikes Briefly After Musk Says He Won't Sell His Crypto Holdings

    Prices of the memecoin often see a surge after celebrity mentions.