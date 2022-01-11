U.S. markets open in 4 hours 9 minutes

EPAM Continuum Appointed Strategic Digital Partner For Launch of INEOS Automotive's New Grenadier Vehicle

·5 min read
In this article:
Managing the digital go-to-market strategy and delivery for the new 4X4 vehicle, launching globally in 2022

- What's the news? EPAM Continuum is providing digital consulting and delivery services to INEOS Automotive for the launch of the INEOS Grenadier.

- Why it's important? As a new entrant into a competitive automotive industry, it was important for INEOS Automotive to select a strategic partner to help build a digital movement behind the Grenadier's launch.

- Who's it for? Disruptors and automotive brands looking for strategic digital partners.

NEWTOWN, Pa., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EPAM Continuum, the integrated business, experience, technology and data consulting practice of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), has announced a strategic digital partnership with INEOS Automotive, a subsidiary of INEOS Group, formed to develop best-in-class off-road vehicles. The partnership sees EPAM Continuum manage the digital strategy and delivery for the launch of the Grenadier, INEOS Automotive's new-to-market 4X4 vehicle.

EPAM Continuum Appointed Strategic Digital Partner For Launch of INEOS Automotive’s New Grenadier Vehicle

With this partnership, EPAM leverages its strategic customer experience and brand expertise to help build excitement and drive reservations for the Grenadier ahead of its launch in 2022. The core of the Grenadier digital experience is its website, where EPAM brings to life the vision for the new vehicle through a purpose-driven showcase. This includes insight into the development process of the Grenadier and a configurator that drives home its versatility, built in partnership with MHP. EPAM also designed the user experience journey that turns casual visitors into customers wanting to reserve a vehicle.

"The Grenadier is one of the most hotly-anticipated new entrants into the automotive industry and we're incredibly proud to work with INEOS Automotive on its launch," said Tarek Nseir, VP, Head of Digital Engagement Practice, Europe, at EPAM. "By harnessing digital to engage an audience of potential consumers with immersive experiences and authentic behind-the-scenes content, we're building a passionate user base for the Grenadier in the lead up to launch."

In 2017, INEOS Chairman, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, a car enthusiast, and experienced adventurer, identified a gap in the market for a utilitarian 4X4 vehicle engineered for modern day compliance and reliability. Combining rugged British spirit and design with German engineering rigor, the Grenadier will be an uncompromising off-roader built from the ground up to meet the most extreme demands of its customers.

"We are building a capable, durable and reliable 4X4 for the world's harshest environments," said Laura Key, Head of Commercial Programme Management, INEOS Automotive. "We're delighted to have EPAM onboard as a strategic digital partner to help us deliver exceptional experiences for our customers. They struck from the outset with their grasp of our requirements and the ability to deliver on those with their innovative approach to digital thinking."

In addition to managing digital strategy, EPAM is working with INEOS Automotive to develop its digital roadmap enabling the brand to deliver major milestones and new experiences. In September 2021, the company helped INEOS launch its 'Reservation Day,' enabling prospective customers to reserve a Grenadier. Starting with a two-week exclusive early access event, followed by a wider release to the general public, it generated significant interest and reservation numbers exceeded targets. The two companies will create similar brand moments in 2022, in the lead up to the official launch and beyond.

To learn more about EPAM Continuum's integrated business, experience, technology and data consulting practice, visit www.epam.com/services/consult-and-design.

To learn more about the INEOS Grenadier, visit https://ineosgrenadier.com/en-gb.

About EPAM Systems
Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) has leveraged its advanced software engineering heritage to become the foremost global digital transformation services provider – leading the industry in digital and physical product development and digital platform engineering services. Through its innovative strategy; integrated advisory, consulting and design capabilities; and unique 'Engineering DNA,' EPAM's globally deployed hybrid teams help make the future real for clients and communities around the world by powering better enterprise, education and health platforms that connect people, optimize experiences, and improve people's lives. Selected by Newsweek as a 2021 Most Loved Workplace, EPAM's global multi-disciplinary teams serve customers in more than 40 countries across five continents. As a recognized leader, EPAM is listed among the top 15 companies in Information Technology Services on the Fortune 1000 and ranked as the top IT services company on Fortune's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list for the last three consecutive years. EPAM is also listed among Ad Age's top 25 World's Largest Agency Companies and in 2020, Consulting Magazine named EPAM Continuum a top 20 Fastest-Growing Firm. Learn more at www.epam.com and follow EPAM on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes statements which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied include general economic conditions and the factors discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. EPAM undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/epam-continuum-appointed-strategic-digital-partner-for-launch-of-ineos-automotives-new-grenadier-vehicle-301457577.html

SOURCE EPAM Systems, Inc.

