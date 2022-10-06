U.S. markets close in 5 hours 24 minutes

EPAM Named to Newsweek's 2022 Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces for the Second Consecutive Year

·6 min read

The recognition honors EPAM's commitment to fostering an inclusive and supportive culture where employees have the digital tools and resources needed to succeed

NEWTOWN, Pa., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), a leading digital transformation services and product engineering company, today announced it has earned recognition among Newsweek's list of Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces for the second consecutive year — climbing from #49 in 2021 to #34 in 2022. The list acknowledges EPAM's commitment to the well-being and growth of its employees and the mutual respect and loyalty expressed by employees.

Learn more about EPAM's employee culture.

"It's an honor to be recognized once again for nurturing an employee experience where team members are empowered to share their ideas and career development goals, while delivering excellent business solutions and results for our clients," said Larry Solomon, Chief People Officer, SVP at EPAM. "When our people succeed, we succeed. As a rapidly growing global company, we're committed to fueling our entrepreneurial culture and making the future real for clients by ensuring EPAMers are given the resources needed to thrive—from professional upskilling learning and development opportunities to volunteer and mentorship programs."

With teams in more than 50 countries, EPAM offers a flexible work environment with many resources to help team members learn new skills, find mentors and connect with colleagues worldwide. From unlimited learning opportunities to community involvement and exercise programs, employees are empowered to succeed both professionally and personally. In 2022, for example, EPAM made a $100 million commitment to support employees and their families in Ukraine with critical resources, including transportation to safe areas, shelter and other humanitarian assistance. The EPAM Ukraine Assistance Fund was also established to support charitable aid organizations that provide direct relief to those in vulnerable situations across Ukraine.

"The companies on this list represent the best at placing love at the center of their employees' experience," said Louis Carter, CEO, Best Practice Institute. "The number of applications this year and analysis of survey data reinforces our original findings that love is the strongest predictor of the strength of a company's culture, employee engagement, and satisfaction."

Produced in collaboration with the Best Practice Institute (BPI), a leadership development and benchmark research company, the Newsweek list results were determined after surveying more than 1.4 million employees from businesses with workforces varying in size from 50 to more than 10,000. To identify the top 100 companies for the Newsweek ranking, companies were evaluated and scored as follows: 35 percent of the initial score was based on employee survey responses; 25 percent was derived from analysis of external public ratings from sites such as Comparably, Careerbliss, Glassdoor, Indeed and Google; and 40 percent came from direct interviews with and written responses from company officials. Newsweek then conducted additional research into every company on the list, as well as the top runners up, to determine the final list of 100 companies and their ranking.

"As a result of 'The Great Resignation,' more companies recognize the importance of focusing on employee satisfaction to not only attract but retain top talent," said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief, Newsweek. "The businesses on this year's list clearly demonstrated that commitment."

For the full Newsweek list of 2022's Most Loved Workplaces, visit
https://www.newsweek.com/rankings/americas-100-most-loved-workplaces-2022.

To view EPAM's Most Loved Workplace profile, visit https://mostlovedworkplace.com/companies/epam-
systems-inc/.

To learn more about careers at EPAM, visit epam.com/careers.

About Newsweek
Newsweek is the modern global digital news organization built around the iconic, over 85-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people each month with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

About Best Practice Institute
Best Practice Institute is an award-winning leadership and organization development center, benchmark research company, think tank, and solutions provider. BPI is the certifying body for Most Loved Workplace® and conducted the original research to create the model and criteria for becoming a Most Loved Workplace®. BPI's research proves that Most Loved Workplaces® produce 3-4 times better customer service, employee performance, and retention than companies not loved by their employees.

For more information on how to apply to become a certified Most Loved Workplace in 2023, go to: http://www.mostlovedworkplace.com

About EPAM Systems
Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) has leveraged its advanced software engineering heritage to become the foremost global digital transformation services provider – leading the industry in digital and physical product development and digital platform engineering services. Through its innovative strategy; integrated advisory, consulting, and design capabilities; and unique 'Engineering DNA,' EPAM's globally deployed hybrid teams help make the future real for clients and communities around the world by powering better enterprise, education and health platforms that connect people, optimize experiences, and improve people's lives. In 2021, EPAM was added to the S&P 500 and included among the list of Forbes Global 2000 companies.

Selected by Newsweek as a 2021 and 2022 Most Loved Workplace, EPAM's global multi-disciplinary teams serve customers in more than 50 countries across six continents. As a recognized leader, EPAM is listed among the top 15 companies in Information Technology Services on the Fortune 1000 and ranked as the top IT services company on Fortune's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list for the last three consecutive years. EPAM is also listed among Ad Age's top 25 World's Largest Agency Companies for three consecutive years, and Consulting Magazine named EPAM Continuum a top 20 Fastest-Growing Firm.

Learn more at www.epam.com and follow EPAM on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes estimates and statements which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Our estimates and forward-looking statements are mainly based on our current expectations and estimates of future events and trends, which affect or may affect our business and operations. These statements may include words such as "may," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or similar expressions. Those future events and trends may relate to, among other things, developments relating to the invasion of Ukraine, political and civil unrest or military action in the geographies where we conduct business and operate, developments relating to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, and the effect that they may have on our revenues, operations, access to capital, profitability and customer demand. Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied include general economic conditions, the risk factors discussed in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, particularly under the headings "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although we believe that these estimates and forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, they are subject to several risks and uncertainties and are made based on information currently available to us. EPAM undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/epam-named-to-newsweeks-2022-top-100-most-loved-workplaces-for-the-second-consecutive-year-301642779.html

SOURCE EPAM Systems, Inc.

