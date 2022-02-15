U.S. markets close in 5 hours 30 minutes

EPAM Wins Brandon Hall Group Human Capital Management Excellence Awards

·5 min read
In this article:
  • EPAM
    Watchlist

EPAM's innovative leadership education program wins Silver and Bronze for successfully training hundreds of senior-level executives from Mercedes-Benz Group AG and Liberty Mutual

NEWTOWN, Pa., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), a leading digital transformation services and product engineering company, today announced they won two coveted Brandon Hall Group Silver and Bronze awards for excellence in the categories Best Unique and Innovative Learning and Development Program [Mercedes-Benz Group AG] and Best Use of Blended Learning in partnership with Liberty Mutual Insurance. Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts and executives based upon these criteria: fit the need, design of the program, functionality, innovation, and overall measurable benefits.

EPAM Wins Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards
Learn more about EPAM's Talent Enablement and Transformation Services.

"In today's fast-paced technology modernization economy, digital upskilling is critical at all levels of a corporation, especially for organization leaders who must be equipped with the technical, data and management skills necessary to execute successful transformation," said Sandra Loughlin, PhD, Managing Principal and Head of Client Learning & Talent Enablement at EPAM. "With a multi-disciplinary team of engineers, data scientists, organizational change consultants and learning experts, EPAM is uniquely positioned to create immersive blended learning advisory programs and capability academies that holistically equip global workforces with the tools needed to accelerate growth."

The recognized entries#TwiceAsFast Certified Learning Program for Mercedes-Benz Group AG Senior IT Leaders and Accelerating Digital Transformation Through IT Leadership Development at Liberty Mutual—represent EPAM's innovative approach to helping IT executives and senior managers develop critical technical and leadership capabilities. The programs used a capability academy approach. Josh Bersin, a global industry analyst, calls it 'the future of corporate training.'

"We wanted to ensure our IT executives and senior managers had the leadership and technical capabilities required to move #TwiceAsFast," said Jan Brecht, CIO at Mercedes-Benz Group AG. "The program was truly successful."

"Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards in 2021 provide much-needed and well-deserved recognition to organizations that went above and beyond to support their stakeholders during the unprecedented disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Brandon Hall Group COO and leader of the HCM Excellence Awards Program Rachel Cooke. "The awards provide validation of best practices in all areas of HCM at a time when they have never been more important to employers, employees and customers."

"As part of our digital transformation journey, we wanted to develop a continuous learning program that increased the technical knowledge and confidence amongst our leadership team," said Lesley Dickson, VP, Sr. Director of Technology, Liberty Mutual. "The award-winning program we developed with EPAM deepened collaboration across the organization and gave us a framework and confidence to support change from within. We now have a program that can scale with the organization, upskilling leaders as we continue on our transformational journey."

"We added several awards categories this year to specifically address critical needs, including how organizations addressed the new dynamics of work and embedded the principles of diversity, equity and inclusion in their HCM practices," Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke said. "Winning organizations in all categories demonstrated a people centric approach while driving superior business results under challenging and unprecedented conditions. Demonstrating HCM's impact on the business is what sets our awards apart."

About EPAM Systems
Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) has leveraged its advanced software engineering heritage to become the foremost global digital transformation services provider – leading the industry in digital and physical product development and digital platform engineering services. Through its innovative strategy; integrated advisory, consulting, and design capabilities; and unique 'Engineering DNA,' EPAM's globally deployed hybrid teams help make the future real for clients and communities around the world by powering better enterprise, education and health platforms that connect people, optimize experiences, and improve people's lives. Selected by Newsweek as a 2021 Most Loved Workplace, EPAM's global multi-disciplinary teams serve customers in more than 40 countries across five continents. As a recognized leader, EPAM is listed among the top 15 companies in Information Technology Services on the Fortune 1000 and ranked as the top IT services company on Fortune's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list for the last three consecutive years. EPAM is also listed among Ad Age's top 25 World's Largest Agency Companies and in 2020, Consulting Magazine named EPAM Continuum a top 20 Fastest-Growing Firm. Learn more at www.epam.com and follow EPAM on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Brandon Hall Group
Brandon Hall Group operates the largest and longest running awards program in Human Capital Management. As an independent HCM research and analyst firm they conduct studies in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management. These benchmark studies help organizations by providing strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results.

Coupling the research studies with the best practice from the awards, Brandon Hall Group has helped more than 10,000 clients globally and more than 28 years of delivering world-class research and advisory. At the core of our offerings is a membership program that combines research, benchmarking and unlimited access to data and analysts. Membership enables executives and practitioners to make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems, coalesced with analyst advisory services which aim to put the research into action in a way that is practical and efficient.

Brandon Hall Group has also launched professional certifications for business and human capital management professionals to upskill themselves and gain credentials for career advancement. (www.brandonhall.com)

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes statements which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied include general economic conditions and the factors discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. EPAM undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

EPAM logo (PRNewsfoto/EPAM Systems, Inc.)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/epam-wins-brandon-hall-group-human-capital-management-excellence-awards-301482127.html

SOURCE EPAM Systems, Inc.

