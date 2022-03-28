U.S. markets open in 1 hour 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,546.00
    +9.50 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,819.00
    +60.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,790.25
    +34.50 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,075.80
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.62
    -6.28 (-5.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,928.80
    -25.40 (-1.30%)
     

  • Silver

    25.13
    -0.49 (-1.89%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0971
    -0.0016 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4920
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.44
    -0.23 (-1.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3118
    -0.0072 (-0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    124.2180
    +2.1580 (+1.77%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,245.38
    +2,687.88 (+6.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,090.34
    +74.81 (+7.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,533.71
    +50.36 (+0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.89
    -205.95 (-0.73%)
     

EPC and EPCM Services Sourcing and Procurement Market Prices Will Increase by 3%-6% During the Forecast Period | SpendEdge

·3 min read

NEW YORK, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During the forecast period, the EPC and EPCM Services industry will see an increase in spending of around USD 425.06 billion. However, the majority of this expansion will be driven by only a few regions. Furthermore, due to their supplier base, North America, Europe, and APAC will have the most effect on the supply side.

EPC and EPCM Services
EPC and EPCM Services

Download our free sample report today to get a detailed understanding of the major forces driving this market across geographies.

Download the Sample Report Now!

Key EPC and EPCM Services Sourcing and Procurement Report Highlights:

  1. Market growth 2022-2026: USD 425.06 billion

  2. Growth momentum & CAGR: Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.13%

  3. Top Pricing Models: Time and material pricing model, and Cost-plus pricing model

  4. Key consumer countries: North America, Europe, and APAC

  5. Supplier Selection Criteria: Business needs, Technical specifications, Operational requirements, Security compliance, Regulatory mandates, Legal requirements, Quality control, Change management procedures, Pricing models, Penalty clauses, SLA nuances, Acceptance criteria, and Evaluation criteria

  6. Top Suppliers: Vinci, ACS Group, and Bechtel

Know More About This Market: Request for a Free Sample Report Now!

Insights into buyer strategies and tactical negotiation levers:

Several strategic and tactical negotiation levers are explained in the report to help buyers achieve the best prices for the EPC and EPCM Services market. The report also aids buyers with relevant EPC and EPCM Services pricing levels, pros, and cons of prevalent pricing models such as Unit-based pricing, and Bundled pricing, category management strategies and best practices to fulfil their category objectives.

For more insights on buyer strategies and tactical negotiation levers, www.spendedge.com/report/epc-and-epcm-services-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report

Key Drivers and Trends Fueling Market Growth:

  • The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the low bargaining power of suppliers.

  • Price forecasts are beneficial in purchase planning, especially when supplemented by the constant monitoring of price influencing factors.

  • Identify favorable opportunities in EPC and EPCM Services TCO (total cost of ownership).

  • Expected changes in price forecast and factors driving the current and future price changes.

  • Identify pricing models that offer the most rewarding opportunities.

To know more about various other market drivers, trends and challenges.

Download our free sample report

Smart Procurement Starts Here

SpendEdge's procurement intelligence platform is the go-to tool for companies looking to access latest procurement research insights and supplier data on an easy-to-use platform.

  • STARTER PACK

Subscribe Now for FREE

  • Want to know about various other Subscription packs? Click here

Get the Details That You Are Looking for:

Buy our detailed market analysis report to uncover:

  • Changing market landscape with yearly forecast till 2026.

  • Analyze the market's competitive and vendor landscape.

  • How much marketing budget to set aside for geographical market expansion?

  • Understanding the most adopted procurement strategies by buyers across industries.

Download the FREE sample Report Now!

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Insights

  • Category Pricing Insights

  • Cost-saving Opportunities

  • Best Practices

  • Category Ecosystem

  • Category Management Strategy

  • Category Management Enablers

  • Suppliers Selection

  • Suppliers under Coverage

  • US Market Insights

  • Category scope

  • Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contacts

SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/epc-and-epcm-services-sourcing-and-procurement-market-prices-will-increase-by-3-6-during-the-forecast-period--spendedge-301510966.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

Recommended Stories

  • Why Elon Musk's Berlin Gigafactory Was a Dumb Move

    Elon Musk's Tesla has been on something of a roll lately. "Tesla finally achieved GAAP profitability and cash flow positivity by building a plant in Shanghai and running the hell out of it," Collins wrote recently on Real Money, adding that "about one-third of its output [is] exported to Europe." Collins drew a sharp contrast between London, where he was writing and China.

  • Intel's Audacious Turnaround Plan in 1 Chart

    The chip giant isn't messing around as it looks to reclaim the top position in the semiconductor industry.

  • Apple Signs Big Checks to Avoid Talent Exodus to Facebook

    The iPhone maker is doing all it can to avoid an exodus of talent attracted by the metaverse, the crypto industry and competitors.

  • Oil Falls With China’s Worsening Virus Flare-Up, Growth Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil retreated as China’s worsening virus resurgence raised concerns about demand in the world’s biggest crude importer, and as worries spread over a broader economic slowdown.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekWill Smith Smacks Chris Rock, Wins Oscar in Wild Academy AwardsBiden Seeks to Temper Remark on Putin as U.S. Allies ObjectVanguard Stumbles In Pivot From Cult o

  • Amazon Supposedly Asked Job Applicants to Solve This 'Hanging Cable' Problem

    Amazon supposedly asks job applicants to solve this "hanging cable" problem. Here's what it looks like—and how to solve it.

  • Natural-Gas Industry Gets Boost as Biden Shifts Stance

    President Biden’s pledge to increase U.S. liquefied natural-gas exports to Europe marks a further retreat from his hard-line stance against fossil fuels, sending industry share prices surging.

  • Ethereum (ETH) Is Trending, with the Bulls Eyeing a Return to $3,500

    Ethereum (ETH) was on the move this morning, testing resistance levels following Saturday’s gain. Avoiding the day’s pivot would support another breakout.

  • Oil slides on concerns of weaker Chinese demand

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices tumbled more than $5 on Monday as fears over weaker fuel demand in China grew after financial hub Shanghai lockdown efforts to curb a surge in COVID-19 infections. Brent crude futures slid as low as $115.32 a barrel and were trading down $4.53, or 3.7%, at $116.12 at 0943 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures hit a low of $108.28 a barrel, and were down $4.55, or 3.9%, at $109.35.

  • Why Tencent Could Bounce Back in the Second Half of 2022

    Perhaps the highest-quality Chinese tech stock is Tencent (OTC: TCEHY) which sold off after its recent earnings report. Uncertainty across Tencent's businesses, from gaming to social media to fintech, is causing investors to avoid the stock now. If they do, then Tencent sure looks like a bargain.

  • Sea e-commerce unit Shopee to shut India operations

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -E-commerce and gaming firm Sea Ltd said on Monday it is withdrawing from India's retail market just months after starting operations there, the second pullback this month in an overseas expansion drive, as the loss-making firm faces a weak growth outlook. The withdrawal, effective beginning March 29, comes weeks after its e-commerce arm Shopee said it was pulling out of France and after India banned Sea's popular gaming app "Free Fire". After the ban, the market value of New York-listed Sea dropped by $16 billion in a single day, leading some investors to cut holdings in the Singapore-headquartered company.

  • China Oil Giant Plans Record Capex on Energy Security Push

    (Bloomberg) -- Sinopec will spend record amounts this year to increase oil and gas drilling as China aims to bolster its energy security and insulate itself from volatile global commodity markets. Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekWill Smith Smacks Chris Rock, Wins Oscar in Wild Academy AwardsBiden Seeks to Temper Remark on Putin as U.S. Allies ObjectVanguard Stumbles In Pivot From

  • Cheap Gas: Why Does Costco Have Lower Prices Than Other Stations?

    As the Biden Administration recently banned all Russian imports of gas, oil, and energy, gas prices could continue to rise here in the states. Even though Russian oil accounts for only 3% of U.S....

  • Saudi Wealth Fund May Make Major Investment in Building Firms

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund may invest hundreds of millions of dollars in four local construction firms as it looks to bolster an industry that’s been crippled by payment delays from the government in recent years.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekWill Smith Smacks Chris Rock, Wins Oscar in Wild Academy AwardsVanguard Stumbles In Pivot From Cult of Jack Bogl

  • HSBC, Hong Kong's biggest lender, records increased deposits, loans in first quarter despite temporary closure of branches

    HSBC, the biggest lender in Hong Kong, recorded an increase in deposits and loans in the city during the first quarter, despite having up to 70 per cent of its local branches closed at the height of the latest Covid-19 outbreak. The bank's first-quarter personal loan drawdowns are expected to jump 50 per cent from a year ago, while deposits are estimated to rise by 5 per cent, according to Maggie Ng, head of wealth and personal banking at the Hong Kong office of HSBC. "Since many of our staff an

  • Analyst Report: Snap Inc.

    Snap, which refers to itself as a camera company, has one of the most popular social networking apps, Snapchat, in developed regions such as North America and Europe. The firm has approximately 319 million daily active users. Snap generates nearly all its revenue from advertising with 72% coming from North America, mainly the U.S. The firm is headquartered in Venice, California.

  • D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Full-Year Results Just Came Out: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

    A week ago, D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi ( NASDAQ:HEPS ) came out with a strong set of...

  • Uber secures London license for two and half years

    "Uber has been granted a London private hire vehicle operator's license for a period of two and a half years," a spokesperson for Transport for London (TfL) said in a statement to Reuters. In 2019, Uber lost its license to carry paying passengers in London for the second time, and a year later the ride-hailing firm was granted an 18-month London license after a legal battle to restore its operations.

  • These Photos Show How Some Bosses Are Really Cool And Others Are Simply A Nightmare To Work With

    Telling an employee to come into work after they've lost a loved one is pretty disgusting.View Entire Post ›

  • Some Credit Suisse shareholders don't want to absolve executives of Greensill losses - FT

    Some shareholders in Credit Suisse do not want the bank to hold a vote in the annual meeting on absolving senior executives from losses racked up in the Greensill affair, The Financial Times reported on Sunday. Investors have also raised concerns with new Chair Axel Lehmann over the bank's decision not to publish a report into the lender's failings around the collapse of Greensill last year, the paper said. Credit Suisse racked up a 1.6 billion Swiss franc ($1.72 billion) loss as a result of the collapse of $10 billion in supply chain finance funds linked to Greensill and a $5.5 billion hit from the implosion of investment fund Archegos.

  • Can Crypto Miners Make the World Greener?

    As they decarbonize, crypto companies might help push energy producers to build more renewable power sources.