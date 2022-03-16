U.S. markets open in 7 hours 7 minutes

EPC Projects To Unite In Innovation and Solutions Driven Conference in Dubai

·3 min read

Renowned European event organizer, Keynotion, is presenting a two-day conference in Dubai in March 2022 for EPC projects on leadership, post COVID-19 proofing, industry 4.0 and sustainability…

DUBAI, UAE, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The traditional approach to Engineering, Procurement, Construction (EPC) project management is evolving. The COVID pandemic and its wake of industrial economic loss gave rise to a rapid shift in corporate practices and adaptations - looking inward for outward change. Bringing together key market players across EPC project management and legal sectors, Keynotion is hosting a three-day conference between 22-24th March 2022 in Dubai, UAE (https://key-notion.com/epc-summit/) to cover lessons learned during the pandemic and offer predictions and solutions for future challenges - including the continuing management of industry recovery.

While EPC project management is not new, today's main focus has shifted with renewed emphasis on lower costs, higher profits, better quality, and zero incidents during the execution of projects in the fields of oil and gas, petrochemical, refinery, power-generation, energy transportation, steel plants, and more. Previous models and approached that proved effective in the past may no longer be applicable as they fail to account for the new material risks triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, including potential COVID-19 labor impacts on construction programmes, productivity and supply chain issues that are facing the industry on a global level, creating delays and in turn catastrophic losses.

The aim of the conference over 22-23 March is to identify the key factors causing global EPC projects to shrink; learn how critical project drivers are affected when alert levels change or are redefined; how companies can appropriately engage with potential contractors; and create collaborative integrated team approach to increase knowledge transfer and project efficiency. "It is incredibly important for us to bring together these industry leaders to discuss best business practices moving forward and how they can collaborate together in order to overcome the current issues that exist on a global level and the real impact being felt here in the region. It is vital that we establish a space for decision-makers to speak openly and really engage on these issues and in the process, develop quality networking opportunities to ensure elasticity and robust business moving forward," says Arianna Lee, Keynotion Conference Organizer.

Speakers weighing in with their expertise during the three-day conference include industry leaders such as: Hassam Elhaw, General Manager & Projects Manager from Al Jazira Group; Keres Kocer, Former Senior Project Director/Customer Service Manager from GE Power; Daniel Atbir, Vice President Onshore Projects NPCC and D Mark Cowley, Vice President Operations, Petrofac International.

The two-day conference will be held at V Hotel Dubai, Curio Collection by Hilton in Al Habtoor City. However, for those not able to attend in person, Keynotion is offering live access to the entire event as well as downloadable content and resources from the event including all the speaker presentations.

For more information visit: https://key-notion.com/epc-summit/

ABOUT KEYNOTION

Keynotion is an established professional conference and event organizer based in Europe. They work closely with delegates in organizing international conferences, bringing together experts, academia, and practitioners from a wide range of disciplines to discuss options and strategies in their individual fields. Their international conferences aim to provide participants with a positive experience and help them perform in their daily responsibilities while overcoming any possible challenges.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/epc-projects-to-unite-in-innovation-and-solutions-driven-conference-in-dubai-301503070.html

SOURCE Keynotion

