The German steel and engineering company, ThyssenKrupp AG, said it has reached an agreement with EP Corporate Group or EPCG for the sale of 20% of ThyssenKrupp's steel business.

The closing of the transaction is scheduled for this financial year, the companies said. In addition, the two companies are in talks for an additional 30% acquisition of the steel business by EPCG to form a 50:50 joint venture.