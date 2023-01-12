EPCOR Announces President & Chief Executive Officer Succession

EDMONTON, AB, Jan. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of EPCOR Utilities Inc. ("EPCOR" or the "Company") announced today that Stuart Lee plans to retire as President and Chief Executive Officer at the completion of the Company's Annual General Meeting on May 2, 2023. Mr. Lee's career in corporate leadership and accounting spans more than three decades, capped by his leadership of EPCOR since September 2015. Upon Mr. Lee's retirement, John Elford, currently EPCOR's Senior Vice President Commercial Services, will be appointed President and Chief Executive Officer.

"I am delighted to announce John Elford as our next CEO," said Janice Rennie, Chair of the EPCOR Board of Directors. "Building on our longstanding succession planning work at all levels of the organization, the Board undertook a robust and detailed succession process for the CEO role. We are fortunate to have a talented team of executives, and depth throughout the Company. John's record of success across multiple lines of business, including leadership roles in electricity, water, corporate services and commercial services, has established his reputation as a talented leader and strategist, able to communicate the Company's vision, develop talent, and drive performance. The Board looks forward to working with John and is confident in his ability to guide EPCOR through its next phase of growth."

Mr. Elford joined EPCOR in 2004, and has been a member of the Company's senior executive team since 2015. He has led electricity operations as Division Vice President, and served as Senior Vice President for each of Water Canada, Corporate Services, and Commercial Services. He holds an MBA from the University of Alberta, and has held community leadership roles on the boards of the Art Gallery of Alberta and United Way of the Alberta Capital Region.

"John has been a key member of EPCOR's leadership team, and has a deep understanding of our organization, culture, and businesses," said Mr. Lee. "With his strong relationships within the Company and with external stakeholders, I am confident he will successfully lead EPCOR. Over the coming months I am looking forward to working closely with John, the leadership team, and the Board, to make a successful transition. It has been an honour to lead EPCOR, and I would like to thank each one of the 3,500 members of Team EPCOR for their commitment to our purpose."

"Stuart has led a transformation in EPCOR's scale and impact as an organization," said Ms. Rennie. "On behalf of the Board, we look forward to celebrating Stuart's contributions to EPCOR at the upcoming AGM, and thanking him for his service and achievements.

EPCOR, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, builds, owns and operates electrical, natural gas and water transmission and distribution networks, water and wastewater treatment facilities, sanitary and stormwater systems, and infrastructure in Canada and the United States. The Company also provides electricity, natural gas and water products and services to residential and commercial customers. EPCOR, headquartered in Edmonton, is committed to conducting its business and operations safely and responsibly. Environmental stewardship, public health and community well-being are at the heart of EPCOR's mission to provide clean water and safe, reliable energy. EPCOR is an Alberta Top 75 employer, and is ranked among Corporate Knights' 2022 Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada.

