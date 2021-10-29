U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,605.38
    +8.96 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,819.56
    +89.08 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,498.39
    +50.27 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,297.19
    -0.79 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.22
    +0.41 (+0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.00
    -17.60 (-0.98%)
     

  • Silver

    23.97
    -0.16 (-0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1562
    -0.0123 (-1.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5570
    -0.0110 (-0.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3688
    -0.0106 (-0.77%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0000
    +0.4280 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,353.01
    +1,643.86 (+2.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,522.08
    +21.11 (+1.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,237.57
    -11.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,892.69
    +72.60 (+0.25%)
     

EPCOR Announces Quarterly Results

EPCOR Utilities Inc
·4 min read

EDMONTON, Alberta, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EPCOR Utilities Inc. (EPCOR) today filed its quarterly results for the three months and year-to-date period ended September 30, 2021.

“Operational performance was strong in the third quarter, and EPCOR’s people continued to execute our capital plan,” said EPCOR President & CEO Stuart Lee. “More than $258 million was invested to sustain and expand utility infrastructure for customers, bringing year-to-date capital spending and growth investments to $730 million.”

“EPCOR’s performance illustrates the value of a geographically diverse utility portfolio,” Mr. Lee said. “Hot, dry weather in Alberta resulted in increased water and power consumption, while water sales were lower in Arizona and New Mexico due to their relatively wet summer. Overall, revenues and operating income reflected these weather impacts, the contribution from the San Tan districts acquired earlier this year, and higher costs for electricity supplied to Alberta Regulated Rate Option customers.”

“Financial performance was consistent with our expectations given weather and market conditions, with third quarter net income of $146 million,” Mr. Lee said. “In September, EPCOR transferred operation of the Bullhead City water utility systems to the local municipality. While EPCOR’s financial results reflect the receipt of the US$80 million court-ordered bond from Bullhead City, it is important to note that the final purchase price and fair value for the water utility systems will be set through a jury trial scheduled to begin in early 2022.”

Highlights of EPCOR’s financial performance are as follows:

  • Net income was $146 million and $287 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively, compared with net income of $92 million and $212 million for the comparative periods in 2020, respectively. The increase of $54 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was primarily due to the gain on expropriation of the Bullhead City (BHC) water utility systems, higher transmission system access service charge net collections and higher Adjusted EBITDA1, partially offset by unfavorable fair value adjustments related to financial electricity purchase contracts as well as higher income tax, depreciation and finance expenses.

    The increase of $75 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, was primarily due to the gain on expropriation of the BHC water utility systems, favorable fair value adjustments related to financial electricity purchase contracts and higher Adjusted EBITDA, partially offset by lower transmission system access service charge net collections, lower net collections of U.S. natural gas procurement costs, as well as, higher income tax, depreciation and finance expenses.

  • Adjusted EBITDA was $227 million and $640 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively, compared with $218 million and $576 million for the comparative periods in 2020, respectively. The increase of $9 million and $64 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively, was primarily due to higher water consumption due to hot, dry weather conditions in the city of Edmonton, higher rates and customer growth, Adjusted EBITDA from the newly acquired Johnson Utility LLC operations and lower water treatment costs for operations in the city of Edmonton due to better water quality. These increases were partially offset by lower water consumption in Arizona and New Mexico due to a wet summer, lower Energy Price Setting Plan margins and higher staff costs related to additional operational support required for the implementation of the new customer billing system. In addition, for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 provisions for expected credit losses from customers were also lower.

  • Investment in capital projects was $730 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared with $624 million for the corresponding period in 2020, and included the acquisition of Johnson Utilities LLC water and wastewater operations, higher capital spending in the Company’s Water Services, Distribution and Transmission and U.S. Operations segments, partially offset by lower spending in Other.

Interim management’s discussion and analysis and the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements are available on EPCOR’s website (www.epcor.com) and SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

EPCOR, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, builds, owns and operates electrical, natural gas and water transmission and distribution networks, water and wastewater treatment facilities and sanitary and stormwater systems and infrastructure in Canada and the United States. The Company also provides electricity, natural gas and water products and services to residential and commercial customers. EPCOR, headquartered in Edmonton, is an Alberta Top 75 employer. EPCOR’s website address is www.epcor.com.

1. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure as defined on page 5 of the MD&A for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

For more information, contact:

Media Relations:

Corporate Relations:

Laura Ehrkamp (780) 721-9001

Matt Lemay (780) 412-3711 or toll free (877) 969-8280

media@epcor.com

mlemay@epcor.com

Management’s Discussion and Analysis can be viewed at http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8e58e69e-62a3-4267-a251-c89be65a5835


Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest went shopping on Thursday, including two stocks taking big hits after reporting disappointing earnings this week.

  • Dow Jones Fights Back As Microsoft Snatches Apple's Crown; Donald Trump SPAC Dives Bigly; Amazon Falls On This

    The Dow Jones rallied as Microsoft stole the market cap crown of Apple stock. The Donald Trump SPAC made a huge weekly loss. Amazon fell.

  • Why MicroVision Shares Are Cratering Today

    Shares of lidar (light detection and ranging) technology outfit MicroVision (NASDAQ: MVIS) are down nearly 20% as of midday Friday following the release of its fiscal Q3 results. The company's top and bottom lines both missed analyst estimates, extending and rekindling a pullback that's been underway since June's peak. For the three-month stretch ending in September, MicroVision lost $9.3 million on $718 million worth of revenue.

  • Yale University Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stock picks of Yale University. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Yale University Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Picks. Yale University is one of the richest academic institutions across the world, boasting an endowment value of more than $42 billion […]

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Just Popped 8%

    Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) jumped 8.1% as of 1 p.m. EDT on Thursday after the solid-state rechargeable battery start-up announced that independent third-party tests verified the performance of its batteries as described in the company's own December 2020 presentation. QuantumScape reported that testing of three single-layer cells by Mobile Power Solutions, an independent lab, showed that its batteries successfully completed a simulation of how a battery might work in the real world, being roughly equivalent to 240,000 miles driven by a vehicle with a 300-mile range. This was still a lab test, and it remains to be shown that QuantumScape's technology will work in a real-world application.

  • Lucid shares soar on news of first electric sedan deliveries

    As part of the weekend’s events, the first customers to receive their cars — which were built in Arizona — will participate in what is being dubbed as the inaugural Lucid Rally. The company's shares saw huge gains on the news.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Are Rising Today

    After climbing nearly 7% yesterday, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are continuing to climb higher today. While some investors who missed the news Thursday morning that President Joe Biden's Build Back Better plan may still benefit fuel cell stocks like Plug Power, other investors are likely picking up shares in response to an analyst's optimistic take on the stock. As of 2:44 p.m. EDT, Plug Power' stock is up 2.2%, giving back some of the 3.1% rise that it had gained earlier this morning.

  • In a market full of wild valuations, Bill Gates holds these stocks for the stable income growth

    Slow and steady wins the race. Even for Bill Gates.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy AMD, and 1 Reason to Sell

    The stock of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) held steady after the chipmaker posted its third-quarter earnings report on Tuesday. Its revenue rose 54% year over year to $4.31 billion, beating estimates by $200 million.

  • QuantumScape Stock Is Surging. Here Are Some Theories for the Move.

    Shares of EV-battery maker QuantumScape are soaring. There isn't much news to pin gains on, but a confluence of factors might be at play.

  • GameStop chief operating officer Owens leaves after 7 months

    GameStop Corp, the company whose stock became a sensation with day traders this year, said on Friday that Jenna Owens agreed to leave, just seven months after joining the video game retailer as it is chief operating officer. It is the first major executive departure at GameStop since the company hired a new chief executive officer, Matt Furlong, in June. Owens, who was a top executive at Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google, joined GameStop in March.

  • Why Bloom Energy Stock Jumped Over 50% This Week

    Shares of fuel cell company Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) have jumped 50.3% so far this week as of noon EDT on Friday, and the stock's momentum doesn't seem to be slowing down. The biggest news this week came on Monday when Bloom Energy and SK Ecoplant, which is an affiliate of South Korean company SK Group, announced a minimum 500 megawatt (MW) order. In addition, SK Ecoplant will buy about $500 million in Bloom Energy stock.

  • Not FAANG but MAMAA: Jim Cramer reveals new acronym for the 5 largest tech giants

    With Facebook’s rebrand to Meta, the acronym for the five biggest American tech companies changes from FAANG to MAMAA, according to the acronym’s inventor, Mad Money’s Jim Cramer.

  • Lucid stock soars on plans to deliver first of its luxury electric cars this weekend

    Thursday and Friday's activity jumped Lucid's market cap to more than $60 billion, making it the world's 12th most valuable public automaker.

  • Amazon shares see major declines after earnings- here's why

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman discuss Amazon's Q3 earnings.

  • Why Atlassian Stock Jumped 15.8% Today

    The project management software company from Down Under crushed Wall Street's estimates in the first quarter.

  • Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY)

    Although the masses and most of the financial media blame hedge funds for their exorbitant fee structure and disappointing performance, these investors have proved to have great stock picking abilities over the years (that’s why their assets under management continue to swell). We believe hedge fund sentiment should serve as a crucial tool of an […]

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 7%; JMP Says ‘Buy’

    Are we running with the bulls? The three main indexes, the Dow, the S&P 500, and the NASDAQ, are all at or near their all-time highs. They’re experiencing a run-up after a ‘September swoon’ that reversed in early October. The key point here is not so much the market lows or highs, but the volatility it’s been experiencing in getting there. Sharp swings within a general trend make it difficult to predict the market’s short-term moves. The natural play to counter market volatility is to shore up t

  • Why Zendesk and Momentive Stocks Tumbled Today

    Shares of software-as-a-service customer support specialist Zendesk (NYSE: ZEN) and survey software company Momentive Global (NASDAQ: MNTV) both tumbled on Friday. The two tech stocks' declines come as investors digest the news that Zendesk plans to acquire the SurveyMonkey owner in an all-stock transaction. After market close on Thursday, Zendesk reported better-than-expected third-quarter revenue and in-line earnings relative to the analyst consensus forecasts for the two metrics.

  • AbbVie Performs Third-Quarter Hat Trick — Here's What You Need To Know

    AbbVie performed a hat trick Friday — beating and raising for the third time in 2021 — and AbbVie stock inched closer to a buy point.