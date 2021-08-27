U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,509.37
    +39.37 (+0.88%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,455.80
    +242.68 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,129.50
    +183.69 (+1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,277.15
    +63.17 (+2.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.67
    +1.25 (+1.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.50
    +25.30 (+1.41%)
     

  • Silver

    24.03
    +0.48 (+2.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1804
    +0.0044 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3120
    -0.0300 (-2.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3759
    +0.0058 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8100
    -0.2460 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,049.67
    +1,857.68 (+3.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,231.85
    +63.96 (+5.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.14
    -101.15 (-0.36%)
     

EPCOR USA Telephone Service Vendor Impacted by Ransomware

EPCOR Utilities Inc
·3 min read

All other customer service functions unaffected

PHOENIX, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The third-party vendor that provides and operates EPCOR USA’s (EPCOR USA) customer telephone system has reported a ransomware attack. While there is no indication to date that customer data has been compromised, customer phone services are operating below normal capacity and bill payment by phone is currently unavailable.

What happened

EPCOR USA’s phone system vendor, Faneuil, Inc., notified EPCOR USA of a cyberattack on Faneuil’s telephone system August 18. EPCOR USA immediately severed all connections between Faneuil and EPCOR USA’s customer account system. This disconnection has resulted in long wait times for U.S. customers calling for general customer support and the pay-by-phone option is currently unavailable. As well, some customer service agents may not have full access to customer accounts at this time.

EPCOR USA has been communicating around the clock with Faneuil, Inc. to determine when the system will be restored to normal. The issue was initially expected to be resolved within a short period of time. However, as of August 27, EPCOR USA has not reconnected to Faneuil and Faneuil continues its work to ensure that any connection to Faneuil’s system will be secure and protected. Until that time, EPCOR USA will continue to redirect calls coming in to its 1-800-383-0834 customer service number to a secondary phone system.

How this impacts customers

EPCOR’s water, wastewater and natural gas services are not impacted in any way, in the US or Canada. The vendor does not provide any Canadian customer services, so there are no impacts to Canadian customer data or service levels. Until further notice, the company is suspending all late fees and service disconnections for late payment in its US service areas. Customers can still pay bills securely online through EPCOR’s customer account portal – it is completely separate and has not been impacted by the ransomware attack. EPCOR’s Customer Care team can still turn services on and off, take reports of maintenance issues, respond to emergencies, and answer general questions. Accounts scheduled to be paid through AutoPay between August 21 and 26 were delayed several days to ensure customer protection.

Although there is no indication at this time that any personal customer data was breached, as an additional layer of security the company also recommends that EPCOR USA customers consider changing their passwords on their financial accounts and look over recent statements for any unauthorized activity.

EPCOR USA’s Director of Customer Operations Sarah Skaggs said, “We know that our phone system vendor’s ransomware incident is causing concern, frustration and inconvenience for our customers. We’re committed to protecting your data and providing updates as we receive more answers from the vendor. In the meantime, we’re taking all of the steps necessary to keep customer information secure and working with our vendor around the clock to restore customer phone services as quickly as possible to the level of quality and security our customers expect.”

Best ways to reach EPCOR USA

EPCOR USA’s Customer Care phone line remains open at 1-800-383-0834 – press 3 or 4 to reach a live agent. Customers should expect potentially long wait times. Wait times may be longest between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The company encourages customers to reach out by email at mywater@epcor.com or myepcorgas@epcor.com, depending on what service they receive from EPCOR – or via social media:

  • Facebook.com/EPCORUSA

  • Twitter.com/EPCORUSA

Customers can find current updates and resources at www.epcor.com.

For further information, please contact:

Rebecca Stenholm
Director, Public Affairs
EPCOR USA
O 623.445.2424 | C 602.390.5662 | rstenholm@epcor.com

About EPCOR USA
EPCOR is among the largest private utilities in the Southwest and the largest in Arizona, providing water, wastewater and natural gas service to approximately 780,000 people across 42 communities and 18 counties in Arizona, New Mexico and Texas. With corporate offices in Phoenix, EPCOR employs approximately 425 people.


Recommended Stories

  • China Spells Out How Excessive ‘996’ Work Culture is Illegal

    (Bloomberg) -- China has issued its most comprehensive warning yet against the excessive-work culture that pervades the country’s largest corporations, using real and richly detailed court disputes to address a growing backlash against the punishing demands of the private sector. The Supreme People’s Court and Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security published a lengthy essay Friday about labor violations and unreasonable overtime, labeled ‘996’ because of the common practice of working 9

  • Should unvaccinated employees pay more for health insurance? American workers give their verdict

    Delta Air Lines announced this week it would introduce a $200 health-insurance surcharge for workers not vaccinated against COVID-19.

  • Cells in GM, Hyundai EV battery fires linked to several LG plants

    Shares of Korean battery maker LG Chem slid to a nine-month low on Friday as investors digested reports linking fires in General Motors Co and Hyundai Motor Co vehicles to LG batteries from at least two Asia plants. Documents filed by GM and Hyundai with the U.S. safety regulator show how the two automakers separately identified the same cause of battery fires in their newest electric vehicles, tracing them to similar manufacturing defects in battery cells made at at least two plants operated by a unit of LG Chem. "The reserves and ratio of cost to the recall will be decided depending on the result of the joint investigation looking into the root cause, currently being held by GM, LG Electronics and LG Energy Solution."

  • 4 things couples need to know about Social Security survivors benefits

    Couples need to figure out the amount of survivors benefits each would receive after the other dies and whose benefit should be claimed first.

  • Cummins Demonstrates Its Electrified Power Technology

    Cummins Inc. is gearing up for the North American Council for Freight Efficiency (NACFE) Run on Less - Electric (RoL-E), an electric truck technology demonstration, in less than three weeks.

  • Western Digital $20 billion all-stock offer for Kioxia poses valuation, cash challenge - analysts

    A possible merger between storage hardware maker Western Digital Corp with its Japanese partner and chipmaker Kioxia Holdings could create a NAND memory chipmaking giant that rivals Samsung Electronics. But analysts are questioning whether Kioxia's investors will accept the price and terms of the reported $20 billion all-stock offer from Western Digital, which would provide no cash to the Japanese firm and put a lower value on it than other comparable deals in the industry. Western Digital on Friday filed documents to issue more shares but did not disclose the size of the offering.

  • 1 Semiconductor Stock With Over 100% Upside, According to Wall Street

    The company is already doing enough to warrant that level of share price growth, but it appears there's plenty more in store for investors.

  • Iron-Air Batteries Could Be The Breakthrough Energy Markets Are Waiting For

    Energy storage costs have been falling during the last decade, but a new technological breakthrough is needed for energy storage to become mainstream, and scientists may have just found it

  • The market reaction is consistent with what Fed Chair Powell is trying to achieve: Strategist

    Kathy Jones, Chief Fixed Income Strategist at Charles Schwab, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the market reaction following remarks from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, outlook on inflation, and risks for the overall market.

  • Ex-Fracker at Walmart Reveals One Risk to U.S. Oil Supply Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- For more than a year, Kristopher Guidry crisscrossed the Texas oil patch, fixing up electrical equipment on drilling rigs. Today, he's studying to become a home appraiser. Abhinav Mishra was an oil engineer in some of the same fields. In January, he started an internship in Silicon Valley. And Andrew Crum, who ran digital operations for fracking outfits, headed to Kansas City, Missouri, where he joined Walmart Inc.'s supply-chain management team.All three men say they’ve probably

  • Macy's Is Adopting This Proven Amazon Strategy

    Amazon does not mind offering this capability because more items on its site attract more customers. More recently, however, Macy's (NYSE: M) has adopted this strategy as well. Management shifted course and is now more intent on developing its digital sales channel, and that's where the Amazon strategy is working well for Macy's.

  • Emergency medicine physician: Delta has 'changed the game' for COVID-19

    Emergency Medicine Physician Dr. Hiral Tipirneni joins Yahoo Finance to discuss&nbsp;

  • Natural Gas Soars. Natural Gas Stocks Climb, Too.

    The commodity hit a new three-year high on Friday, and natural gas stocks responded. That's a change from the past few months.

  • Simbe’s robots will be deployed across midwestern grocery chain, Schnucks

    St. Louis-based grocery chain Schnucks (one of those “With a name like Smucker's, it has to be good” situations, one imagines) announced this week that it will be deploying technology from Simbe Robotics across its 111 U.S. locations. The deal comes a year and a half into a global pandemic that has substantially increased interest in automation, particularly around essential businesses -- a qualifier that certainly applies to grocery stores. Simbe’s mobile robots provide inventory scanning, offering a constantly updating picture of what’s on the store shelves and what needs to be restocked.

  • Cummins is Poised and Ready for the 4th Industrial Revolution

    Cummins Inc. officially launched its Manufacturing Industry 4.0 strategy with its first-annual Industry 4.0 Virtual Symposium. Over the course of four days, the company hosted 17 sessions introduci...

  • Home Depot and Lowe's Q2 Earnings: A Motley Fool Senior Analyst Takes a Deep Dive

    How do the second-quarter reports from these two home improvement retail giants affect their long-term investment potential?

  • 'Me, me, me my body': LinkedIn users exchange heated comments over vaccine mandates

    A LinkedIn poll echoes the tension surrounding vaccine mandates across the country.

  • Sidney Powell, Lin Wood and other pro-Trump lawyers sanctioned in Michigan

    Nine lawyers allied with former President Donald Trump face financial penalties and other sanctions after a judge Wednesday said they had abused the court system with a lawsuit that challenged Michigan's election results that certified Joe Biden as the winner.

  • Southwest Airlines cuts flights to fix operational challenges

    Southwest Airlines will run fewer flights through the end of the year in a bid to fix issues that disrupted operations this summer https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/southwest-cancels-hundreds-flights-after-computer-related-stoppage-2021-06-16 and led to flight delays and cancellations. It plans to adjust flight schedules in November and December as well, but said it would protect holiday bookings. "We're confident these adjustments will create a more reliable travel experience," Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly said in a statement.

  • U.S. judge declines to stop J&J from splitting talc liabilities from main business

    A U.S. judge declined to stop Johnson & Johnson from taking steps to offload widespread Baby Powder liabilities from the rest of its business, preserving the option for the healthcare company to move thousands of claims from people who used its talc products to a unit that would file for bankruptcy. Lawyers for cancer victims wanted her to issue a restraining order against J&J as part of her role overseeing the bankruptcy proceedings of one of the company's former talc suppliers. J&J is exploring a plan https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/exclusive-jj-exploring-putting-talc-liabilities-into-bankruptcy-sources-2021-07-18 to move its liabilities from widespread Baby Powder and other talc-related litigation into a newly created business that would later seek bankruptcy protection, Reuters previously reported.