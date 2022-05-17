U.S. markets open in 1 hour 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,061.75
    +57.00 (+1.42%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,521.00
    +362.00 (+1.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,464.00
    +219.25 (+1.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,811.80
    +29.40 (+1.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.65
    +0.45 (+0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,832.60
    +18.60 (+1.03%)
     

  • Silver

    21.73
    +0.18 (+0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0536
    +0.0098 (+0.94%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.65
    -2.22 (-7.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2480
    +0.0157 (+1.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3550
    +0.3020 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,462.02
    +788.88 (+2.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    685.03
    +442.35 (+182.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,520.95
    +56.15 (+0.75%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,659.75
    +112.70 (+0.42%)
     

EPDM Market 2022 to Showing Impressive Growth by CAGR of 2.2% | [No. of pages: 113] Industry Trends, Share, Size, Top Key Players Analysis and Forecast Research| by proficient market insights

Proficient Market Insights
·11 min read
Proficient Market Insights
Proficient Market Insights

In 2022, “EPDM Market “Size, Status and Market Insights, the worldwide market for EPDM is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2022 and 2028. according to a new study. EPDM market size is estimated to be worth US$ 3707.6 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 4224.7 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 2.2% during the review period.

Pune, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EPDM Market Report provide in-depth study of the current state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, share, trend, forecast analysis, growth, Manufacturers, Industrial end users, Commercial end users, Government bodies and more….

Who Are EPDM Market Key Manufacturers?

Company Information: List of Top Manufacturers/ Key Players In EPDM Market Insights Report Are:

  • Lanxess

  • ExxonMobil

  • DOW

  • SK Chemical

  • JSR/Kumho

  • Sumitomo

  • Lion Elastomers

  • MITSUI

  • PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim

  • SABIC

  • Eni (Polimeri Europa)

  • SSME

  • Jilin Xingyun Chemical

Get a sample copy of the EPDM market report 2022

Scope of the EPDM Market 2022:

EPDM is classified as a synthetic rubber as well as an elastomer, which is used in various applications including general and specialty purposes. It is made by forming blocks of ethylene and propylene, which act as a backbone for the long molecular chain of EPDM.

EPDM Market Analysis and Insights: Global EPDM Market

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global EPDM market size is estimated to be worth US$ 3707.6 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 4224.7 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 2.2% during the review period. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Solution Polymerization accounting for % of the EPDM global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While Automotive Industry segment is altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

In terms of geographic regions, APAC will be the major revenue contributor to the market. The growth of the automotive industry in the developing economies of the region, the rise in manufacturing of automotive parts due to availability of raw material, and the presence of favorable government regulations, will fuel the market’s growth in this region.

In terms of production side, this report researches the EPDM capacity, production, growth rate, market share by manufacturers and by region (region level and country level), from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

In terms of sales side, this report focuses on the sales of EPDM by region (region level and country level), by company, by Type and by Application. from 2017 to 2022 and forecast to 2028.

Global EPDM Scope and Segment

EPDM market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global EPDM market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

It also discussions about the market size of different segments and their growth aspects along with growth trends, various stakeholders like investors, CEOs, traders, suppliers, Research & media, Global Manager, Director, President, SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization and others. Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors and trends

COVID-19 / Great lockdown has compress the global economy and with it the manufacturing sector, production, disruption, financial.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT - REQUEST SAMPLE

On the thought of the product, this report displays the assembly, revenue, price, Classifications market share and rate of growth of each type, primarily split into

  • Solution Polymerization

  • Suspension Polymerization

On the thought of the highest users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and rate of growth for each application, including

  • Automotive Industry

  • Construction

  • Wires & Cables

  • Others

Get a Sample PDF of report @ https://proficientmarketinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample/19926838?utm_source=Nikhil

A comprehensive exploration of the market is framed by thinking about a spread of things, from socioeconomics conditions and business cycles during a specific nation to showcase explicit microeconomic effects. The examination discovered the change in market ideal models regarding local upper hand and along these lines the serious scene of significant players. Downstream interest examination and upstream crude materials and hardware furthermore regulate.

This report focuses on the EPDM in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. The EPDM market report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The worldwide market for EPDM is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2020 and 2024. according to a new study.This report focuses on the EPDM in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.,

EPDM Market growth, by Geography: Major regions covered within the report: Consumption by Region 2022:-

North America,U.S.,Canada,Europe,Germany,France,U.K.,Italy,Russia,Asia-Pacific,China,Japan,SouthKorea,India,Australia,Taiwan,Indonesia,Thailand,Malaysia,Philippines,Vietnam,Latin America,Mexico,Brazil,Argentina,Middle East & Africa,Turkey,Saudi Arabia,U.A.E

The report can help to know the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. Within the strategy analysis, it gives insights from market positioning and marketing channel to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for brand fresh entrants or exists competitors within the EPDM industry. Global EPDM Market Report 2022 provides exclusive statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details during this niche sector.

Fill the Pre-Order Enquiry form for the report @ https://proficientmarketinsights.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/19926838?utm_source=Nikhil

Key questions answered in EPDM market report:

  • What will the market growth rate of EPDM market in 2022?

  • What are the key factors driving the global EPDM market?

  • Who are the key manufacturers in EPDM market space?

  • What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the EPDM market?

  • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of EPDM market?

  • Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of EPDM market?

  • What are the EPDM market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global EPDM market?

  • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of EPDM market?

  • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of EPDM market?

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global EPDM Market Forecast this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and should be a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Major Points from Table of Contents:

Table of Contents

1 EPDM Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of EPDM
1.2 EPDM Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global EPDM Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.3 EPDM Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global EPDM Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global EPDM Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global EPDM Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global EPDM Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global EPDM Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America EPDM Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe EPDM Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China EPDM Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan EPDM Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global EPDM Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.2 Global EPDM Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.3 EPDM Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
2.4 Global EPDM Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.5 Manufacturers EPDM Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types
2.6 EPDM Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.6.1 EPDM Market Concentration Rate
2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest EPDM Players Market Share by Revenue
2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production Capacity by Region
3.1 Global Production Capacity of EPDM Market Share by Region (2017-2022)
3.2 Global EPDM Revenue Market Share by Region (2017-2022)
3.3 Global EPDM Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
3.4 North America EPDM Production
3.4.1 North America EPDM Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)
3.4.2 North America EPDM Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
3.5 Europe EPDM Production
3.5.1 Europe EPDM Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)
3.5.2 Europe EPDM Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
3.6 China EPDM Production
3.6.1 China EPDM Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)
3.6.2 China EPDM Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
3.7 Japan EPDM Production
3.7.1 Japan EPDM Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)
3.7.2 Japan EPDM Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

4 Global EPDM Consumption by Region
4.1 Global EPDM Consumption by Region
4.1.1 Global EPDM Consumption by Region
4.1.2 Global EPDM Consumption Market Share by Region
4.2 North America
4.2.1 North America EPDM Consumption by Country
4.2.2 United States
4.2.3 Canada
4.3 Europe
4.3.1 Europe EPDM Consumption by Country
4.3.2 Germany
4.3.3 France
4.3.4 U.K.
4.3.5 Italy
4.3.6 Russia
4.4 Asia Pacific
4.4.1 Asia Pacific EPDM Consumption by Region
4.4.2 China
4.4.3 Japan
4.4.4 South Korea
4.4.5 China Taiwan
4.4.6 Southeast Asia
4.4.7 India
4.4.8 Australia
4.5 Latin America
4.5.1 Latin America EPDM Consumption by Country
4.5.2 Mexico
4.5.3 Brazil

5 Segment by Type
5.1 Global EPDM Production Market Share by Type (2017-2022)
5.2 Global EPDM Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2022)
5.3 Global EPDM Price by Type (2017-2022)
6 Segment by Application
6.1 Global EPDM Production Market Share by Application (2017-2022)
6.2 Global EPDM Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2022)
6.3 Global EPDM Price by Application (2017-2022)

7 Key Companies Profiled
7.1 Company
7.1.1 EPDM Corporation Information
7.1.2 EPDM Product Portfolio
7.1. CEPDM Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
7.1.4 Company’s Main Business and Markets Served
7.1.5 Company’s Recent Developments/Updates

8 EPDM Manufacturing Cost Analysis
8.1 EPDM Key Raw Materials Analysis
8.1.1 Key Raw Materials
8.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of EPDM
8.4 EPDM Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
9.1 Marketing Channel
9.2 EPDM Distributors List
9.3 EPDM Customers

10 Market Dynamics
10.1 EPDM Industry Trends
10.2 EPDM Market Drivers
10.3 EPDM Market Challenges
10.4 EPDM Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast
11.1 Global Forecasted Production of EPDM by Region (2023-2028)
11.2 North America EPDM Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)
11.3 Europe EPDM Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)
11.4 China EPDM Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)
11.5 Japan EPDM Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast
12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of EPDM
12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of EPDM by Country
12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of EPDM by Country
12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of EPDM by Region
12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of EPDM by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2023-2028)
13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)
13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of EPDM by Type (2023-2028)
13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of EPDM by Type (2023-2028)
13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of EPDM by Type (2023-2028)
13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of EPDM by Application (2023-2028)
13.2.1 Global Forecasted Production of EPDM by Application (2023-2028)
13.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of EPDM by Application (2023-2028)
13.2.3 Global Forecasted Price of EPDM by Application (2023-2028)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source
15.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.2 Market Size Estimation
15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.2 Data Source
15.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.2.2 Primary Sources
15.3 Author List
15.4 Disclaimer

Continued….

Reasons to buy this report:

  • To get a comprehensive overview of the EPDM Market

  • To gain wide ranging information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and key strategies adopted by the players.

  • To gain insights of the countries/regions in the EPDM Market.

Purchase this report (Price USD 4900 for a Single-User License) - https://proficientmarketinsights.com/purchase/19926838?utm_source=Nikhil

CONTACT: Contact Us: Organization: proficient market insights Phone: +1 424 253 0807 Phone: +44 203 239 8187 Email: sales@proficientmarketinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices still surging, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Energy Transfer's Perseverance Is About to Pay Off Big Time

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) has a long history of developing infrastructure projects to support growing energy demand. The company has built thousands of miles of pipelines, multiple oil and gas processing facilities, and several storage and export terminals over the years. The master limited partnership (MLP) currently expects to invest upwards of $2.1 billion this year in expanding its energy infrastructure network.

  • Dow futures up nearly 400 points ahead of retail sales and comments from Fed’s Powell

    Investors are in a bullish mood Tuesday as U.S. retail sales data awaits, along with plenty of Fedspeak, including from Chairman Jerome Powell.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Insiders Are Buying Heavily

    The last few months, with the exception of some short bullish trading runs, have been brutal for the markets. Stocks are down, pretty much across the board. The tech-heavy NASDAQ index has fallen 25% year-to-date, while the broader S&P 500 is down 16%. As for causes to the market turndown, you can take your pick. Supply chains remain snarled, and the Chinese government’s anti-COVID lockdown policies and the Russian war against Ukraine aren’t helping that matter any. Inflation, which started taki

  • UPDATE 1-Buffett's Berkshire buys Citigroup and several other stocks, slashes Verizon

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Monday said it added new investments in Citigroup Inc and several other companies in the first quarter, as Warren Buffett's conglomerate took advantage of volatile stock markets to invest $51.1 billion that had largely been sitting in cash. In a regulatory filing describing its U.S.-listed equity investments as of March 31, Berkshire reported new stakes in Ally Financial Inc, chemicals and specialty materials company Celanese Corp, insurance holding company Markel Corp, drug distributor McKesson Corp and Paramount Global, formerly known as ViacomCBS.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Extremely Safe High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Confidently Buy

    These passive income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 4.8% to 7.1%, can pad investors pockets during a volatile bear market.

  • $300 a Month in These 3 Stocks Could Make You a Millionaire by Retirement

    To achieve this goal through the stock market, investors can purchase index funds, individual stocks, or a combination of the two. Because index funds track indexes like the S&P 500 or Nasdaq-100, they are widely diversified and move in smaller increments. Using a combination of these two methods can help investors meet their goal of becoming a millionaire by retirement.

  • Michael 'Big Short' Burry Shorts Apple

    Infamous investor Michael Burry of "The Big Short" has bet against Apple ( ), according to a SEC filing. During the first quarter, Burry, a hedge fund investor who is known for predicting and profiting from the housing bubble and subprime mortgage crisis by betting against collaterized debt obligations or CDOs during the mid 2000s, stocked up on Alphabet ( ), Meta Platforms (FB), and Discovery ( ) for Scion Asset Management. The hedge fund owned bearish put options against 206,000 Apple shares as of March 31.

  • Why Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Dived by Over 31% Today

    All stocks have bad days at least once in a while, but Monday for Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) was one of the ugliest trading sessions in its history. The company's stock lost nearly one-third of its value after the company announced a financial engineering move that sent investors scrambling for the exits. Tonix announced Monday afternoon that it is effecting a 1-for-32 reverse split of its common stock.

  • Walmart Q1 earnings miss estimates as inflation weighs on profits

    Walmart (WMT) reported mixed quarterly results on Tuesday, with still-solid consumer spending helping buoy the retail giant's sales while earnings fell short of expectations.

  • SpaceX Employees Offer to Sell Shares at $125 Billion Valuation

    (Bloomberg) -- SpaceX employees are offering to sell shares via a private placement that would value Elon Musk’s launch and satellite company at around $125 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineOne-Time Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapMusk Says Twitter Deal at L

  • 3 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Technology stocks are normally associated with growth, and not necessarily dividends. One pays a low dividend but is rapidly growing it, along with share repurchases at a low valuation. Another has raised its dividend not once but four times over the past year alone.

  • Warren Buffett Buys Stocks On the Dip

    Get Occidental Petroleum Corporation Report). Through the end of 2021, Berkshire Hathaway ( (BRK.A) - Get Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A Report had amassed a large amount of cash, increasing speculation on the CEO's plans for the company. The conglomerate had $146.72 billion and after buying up insurance company Alleghany Corp ( ) for $11.6 billion, it also spent millions to rack up shares of Occidental, HP ( ) and Chevron ( ).

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The Dow Jones index finished last week with a modest loss, even after a late-week rally in Friday’s session. It marked the seventh week in a row that the Dow posted a weekly loss, it’s longest such streak in two decades. That capped a brutal season of market losses, all across the board. The S&P 500 is down 16% this year, and the NASDAQ, with a year-to-date loss of 25%, is into bear market territory. Investors have been giving conflicting sets of reactions to the market’s fall. Coming at it from

  • Intel shareholders reject compensation packages for top executives

    About 1.78 billion votes were cast against executive compensation at the annual meeting, Intel said, though the vote is non-binding. "We take our investors' feedback very seriously, and we are committed to engaging with them and addressing their concerns," Intel said in a statement. Intel forecast its second-quarter revenue and profit below Wall Street expectations in April, citing weak demand in its largest market, PCs, and increased supply-chain uncertainty due to fresh COVID-19 lockdowns in China.

  • Buffett Exits Wells Fargo Stake, Ending Decades-Long Bet on Bank

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett demonstrated he’s still bullish on U.S. retail banking -- but not on Wells Fargo & Co.Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineOne-Time Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapMusk Says Twitter Deal at Lower Price Is ‘Not Out of the Question’The billionaire investor ended his long-running bet on W

  • Here's Why I Think Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

    Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story...

  • 2 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 3%

    Over the past few years, with market multiples at or near all-time highs, it has been incredibly difficult to find quality businesses with strong dividend yields. In fact, over the last few decades, the S&P 500's average dividend yield has rarely gone above 3% (it's currently 1.37%). Here are two stocks to buy right now with dividend yields above 3%.

  • Why AMC Entertainment Is Rising Today

    AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) started off in a hole on Monday morning, dropping 2.4% out of the gate, but then, as they like to do, traders sent shares soaring, up 10% to a high of $12.66 per share. Despite a better-than-expected performance in the first quarter, AMC's stock has not benefited from the improved results. Heading into the summer box office season and with a slate of big-ticket movies scheduled to be released throughout the second half of the year, AMC believes it can achieve parity with 2019 revenue and generate positive operating cash flows by the end of the year.

  • Amazon’s stock price has slumped almost 34% this year. This money manager says it’s a steal and could surge 76% to $3,900 in 2 years

    The stock market is a funny place: When great businesses go on sale, most people don’t rejoice. The reason is simple: Like companies in any other industry, most tech companies are doomed to failure, or at least mediocrity, by the viciously corrosive nature of free-market capitalism. Only companies with moats, to use Warren Buffett’s famous and accurate metaphor, can withstand the intense competition it begets.