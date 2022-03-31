U.S. markets open in 7 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,603.50
    +7.50 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,143.00
    +26.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,134.25
    +62.75 (+0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,091.60
    +3.10 (+0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.32
    -5.50 (-5.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,926.30
    -12.70 (-0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    24.76
    -0.35 (-1.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1168
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3580
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.33
    +0.43 (+2.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3132
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.8590
    -0.0010 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,094.21
    -361.17 (-0.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,095.56
    -0.54 (-0.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,578.75
    +41.50 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,841.95
    -185.30 (-0.66%)
     

EPH European Property Holdings PLC Decided to Change the Denomination of its Issued Bonds and to initiate the Change of the Denomination of the Company’s Share Capital

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
EPH European Property Holdings PLC
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • EPH
EPH European Property Holdings PLC
EPH European Property Holdings PLC

31 March 2022, Nicosia, Cyprus I Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Following the re-domiciliation of EPH European Property Holdings PLC (the “Company” or “EPH”) to Cyprus, a country with currency Euro, the Board of Directors has decided to initiate the change of the denomination of the Company’s share capital and to change the denomination of the Company’s bonds to Euro.

Change of the Denomination and Interest Rate of Bonds

As of today, EPH has issued bonds with a total nominal value of USD 455 million in four tranches. The Company has suggested to the holders of the Company’s bonds the change of the denomination to EUR and subsequently the decrease in interest rates.

All bondholders have consented to amend the interest coupons and to change the denomination and, therefore, also the payments of interest and redemption to EUR which will result in a total nominal value of all issued bonds of EUR 411,775,000. Due to technical issues the bonds will also have a new Valoren number and ISIN.

The amendments to the Bond Prospectus become effective on 1st April 2022. Further, the Company will initiate the technical execution with technical settlement and first trading day of the amended bonds on 4th April 2022.

Initiation of the Change of the Currency of the Share Capital of the Company

Based on the operational environment and the fact that the majority of investment assets and from now also most of the liabilities of the Company are denominated in Euro, the management believes that there are sufficient grounds for changing the share capital of the Company into Euro. The arguments will be presented to the AGM and will be considered by the shareholders at the Company’s annual general meeting on 9th June 2022. EPH will inform on the decision by its shareholders following the annual general meeting.

EPH European Property Holdings PLC is an investment company listed on SIX Swiss Exchange which holds a diversified property portfolio with a total value in excess of EUR 1.5 billion. Additional information on EPH European Property Holdings Plc is available by contacting Anna Bernhart Tel: +41 44 503 5400 or at contact@europeanpropertyholdings.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some followers seems to ha

  • Stocks Fall Wednesday as UiPath, Expensify Disappoint on Guidance

    The stock market finally took a break on Wednesday from its string of big wins. Wall Street remained hopeful for favorable resolutions on key issues like inflation and the war in Ukraine, but that didn't stop the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) from giving up some ground after an impressive rally over the past few weeks.

  • Dow Jones Gains As Putin Agrees To This; Robinhood Stock Explodes; 3 Stocks Test Buy Points

    The Dow Jones moved higher amid positive Russia-Ukraine cease-fire talks. Visa and Nike stock impressed. Robinhood stock exploded.

  • Fintech stocks fall amid report of Apple's financial services plans

    Block (SQ), PayPal (PYPL), Marqeta (MQ) Visa (V), and other payment companies' shares fell on Wednesday afternoon after Bloomberg reported Apple (AAPL) is working on a plan dubbed “Breakout” aimed at bringing financial services in-house.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 3/30: Micron, Devon Energy, Tesla

    Jim Cramer says not every company can pull off the transition from cyclical to secular growth stock.

  • Goldman Sachs Bullish on These 2 Stocks for 80% Upside (Or More)

    The markets started 2022 with heavy losses – but the last two weeks have seen sharp gains that have lifted stocks back out of correction territory. The S&P 500 is up 11% from its March 14 trough, while the NASDAQ, which had fallen farther, had gained 16% in the last couple of weeks. Goldman Sachs' David Kostin sees an interesting pattern, as we go forward. According to the chief US equity strategist, institutional investors will pull back, while households will be the major source of purchase ac

  • Home Depot Hikes Its Dividend: Should You Buy the Stock?

    Even with the economic reopening, the home improvement retailer's fundamentals are still robust.

  • Stock Surge Is a Bear-Market Trap With Curve Inverted, BofA Warns

    (Bloomberg) -- The 11% surge in U.S. stocks in the past two weeks has the hallmarks of a bear-market rally that might give way to deeper losses.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Doubts Russian Pullback; Lavrov in ChinaUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksHome Prices Suggest Housing Bubble Brewing in U.S., Dallas Fed SaysThe Fed Has Made a U.S. Recession InevitableWorld’s Longest Passenger Flight Plans to Avoid Russian SkiesThat’s the conclusion of analysts at Bank

  • 3 reasons why Apple stock is on fire

    Apple's stock has been rocking of late. Here's why.

  • Rouble extends recovery gains, stocks up on 5th trading day

    Stocks inched higher on the fifth trading day after a month-long hiatus. At 1147 GMT, the rouble was 2% higher at 83.50 against the dollar and had touched 82.55 on the Moscow Exchange, a level last seen on Feb. 25, the day after Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine. The rouble is now driven by export-focused companies that are obliged to sell foreign currency as well as by month- and quarter-end tax payments that boost demand for roubles, while importers' activity is low, said Natalia Orlova, chief economist at Alfa Bank.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Crypto Stock, Buys and Sells EVs

    Cathie Wood's Ark bought and sold shares of electric-vehicle makers and snapped up shares of two biotech companies.

  • What made Warren Buffett rich is making us all poorer

    "My life has been a product of compound interest," Warren Buffett once famously said.

  • Why RH Stock Was Tumbling Today

    Shares of RH (NYSE: RH) were sliding today after the high-end home furnishings retailer turned in disappointing results in its fourth-quarter earnings report. The company, formerly known as Restoration Hardware, also offered weaker-than-expected guidance for 2022. Home furnishings retailers boomed during the pandemic as Americans spent to adapt to work-from-home and learn-from-home conditions.

  • Why Tesla, Google, and Amazon want to do stock splits

    On March 28, Tesla announced that it will split its stock for the second time in two years. The decision also follows similar plans from Amazon and Google parent company Alphabet to do 20-for-1 stock splits, drastically lowering their respective share price. If approved, Amazon stock will drop from about $3300 to $165 while Alphabet will drop from about $2800 to $140.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Slumped Today

    There was no bad news for Nvidia specifically -- but the good news wasn't all that great. Take semiconductors peer company Micron (NASDAQ: MU) for example. Micron reported a big earnings beat for its second quarter of fiscal 2022 last night, and guided investors to expect another beat in the third quarter.

  • Why Vir Biotechnology Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    What happened Shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ: VIR) were skyrocketing 19.4% higher as of 12:33 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The big jump came after S&P Global announced that Vir will replace Matador Resources on the S&P SmallCap 600 index effective before the market open on April 4.

  • S&P 500 exits correction: Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

    The S&P 500 index exited market-correction territory Tuesday, a move that has tended to point to near- and medium-term gains for the U.S. large-cap benchmark in the past. The S&P 500 (SPX) rose 56.08 points, or 1.2%, to close at 4,631.60 in afternoon. The index needed to close above 4,587.77 to mark a 10% rise from its March 8 close at 4,170.70, which marked the correction low, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

  • Nine Major Companies Will Lose Big If Globalization Dies

    Trade embargoes and global supply chain snarls: Globalization is clearly on the ropes. And that's a big problem for global S&P 500 companies.

  • GameStop Stock Halted On NYSE, Extends Slide With AMC As Trading Resumes

    Meme stock favorites GameStop and AMC Entertainment were briefly halted from trading on the NYSE Tuesday as shares snapped one of the longest rallies on record for the video game retailer.

  • Micron posts Q2 earnings beat, stock jumps

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss second quarter earnings for Micron Technology.