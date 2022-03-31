EPH European Property Holdings PLC Decided to Change the Denomination of its Issued Bonds and to initiate the Change of the Denomination of the Company’s Share Capital

EPH European Property Holdings PLC

31 March 2022, Nicosia, Cyprus I Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Following the re-domiciliation of EPH European Property Holdings PLC (the “Company” or “EPH”) to Cyprus, a country with currency Euro, the Board of Directors has decided to initiate the change of the denomination of the Company’s share capital and to change the denomination of the Company’s bonds to Euro.

Change of the Denomination and Interest Rate of Bonds

As of today, EPH has issued bonds with a total nominal value of USD 455 million in four tranches. The Company has suggested to the holders of the Company’s bonds the change of the denomination to EUR and subsequently the decrease in interest rates.

All bondholders have consented to amend the interest coupons and to change the denomination and, therefore, also the payments of interest and redemption to EUR which will result in a total nominal value of all issued bonds of EUR 411,775,000. Due to technical issues the bonds will also have a new Valoren number and ISIN.

The amendments to the Bond Prospectus become effective on 1st April 2022. Further, the Company will initiate the technical execution with technical settlement and first trading day of the amended bonds on 4th April 2022.

Initiation of the Change of the Currency of the Share Capital of the Company

Based on the operational environment and the fact that the majority of investment assets and from now also most of the liabilities of the Company are denominated in Euro, the management believes that there are sufficient grounds for changing the share capital of the Company into Euro. The arguments will be presented to the AGM and will be considered by the shareholders at the Company’s annual general meeting on 9th June 2022. EPH will inform on the decision by its shareholders following the annual general meeting.

EPH European Property Holdings PLC is an investment company listed on SIX Swiss Exchange which holds a diversified property portfolio with a total value in excess of EUR 1.5 billion. Additional information on EPH European Property Holdings Plc is available by contacting Anna Bernhart Tel: +41 44 503 5400 or at contact@europeanpropertyholdings.com.

