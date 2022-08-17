ePharmacy Market Exhibit 17.3% CAGR 2019-2026, Size, Share, Future Trends, Leading Players, Segmentation, Opportunities and Challenges
According to Fortune Business Insights, the global ePharmacy market size is projected to reach USD 177,794.9 million in 2026, at CAGR of 17.3% during forecast period; rising preference for doorstep goods delivery to propel growth
Pune, India, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ePharmacy market size is projected to rise with the large patient pool that prefers doorstep delivery of healthcare products. This is further attributed to the uncertainty and unavailability of certain medicines in particular in retail pharmacy stores. The robust expansion of e-commerce has propelled ePharmacy to cover a wider consumer-base in both developing and developed nations, thereby acting as the major ePharmacy market growth driver. According to a recently published report by Fortune Business Insights titled, “ePharmacy Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Product (Over-the-Counter Products, Prescription Medicine) and Regional Forecast, 2019 - 2026,” the value of this market was USD 49,727.7 million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach USD 177,794.9 million by the end of 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.3% during the forecast period set between 2019 to 2026.
Key industry developments of the market include:
November 2016 – The announcement of acquiring Hyperlocal drugs deliver app called Pluss for an undisclosed amount was made by Netmeds Marketplace Limited for enhancing the online app section of the company.
January 2019 – Meds, the Swedish online pharmaceutical company invested USD 5.5. million funds for the expansion of its business across the European market.
Report Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Forecast Period
2019 to 2026
Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 CAGR
17.3%
2026 Value Projection
USD 177,794 Million
Base Year
2018
Market Size in 2018
USD 49,727.7 Million
Historical Data for
2015 to 2017
No. of Pages
100
Competitive Landscape-
Express Scripts Holding, CVS Health Corporation, and Doc Morris Held Largest Share with Strong Distribution Channel
The market for ePharmacy is dominated by Doc Morris, CVS Health Corporation, and Express Scripts Holdings owing to a strong distribution channel. This, coupled with various collaborative efforts such as collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, contracts and agreements, joint ventures, and others are likely to aid in the expansion of the market during the forecast period.
What are the Objectives of the Report?
Competitive landscape of the market and list of key players with the strategies adopted by them to gain a competitive edge in the market.
Major industry developments of the market, current trends, and other interesting insights
Impact of stringent regulations imposed on selling prescription drugs via online channels
Category-wise and regional segmentation of the market with forecasted figure
Segment-
Prescription Medicine Segment to take over in Coming Years on Account of Increasing Awareness among People
Based on product, the market is bifurcated into over-the-counter products and prescription medicine. Among these, the over-the-counter segment dominated the market in 2018 but is likely to be overpowered by the prescription medicine segment in the forecast duration. This is attributed to the increasing awareness about health and the importance of prescribed medication around the world.
Segmentation
By Product
By Geography
Regional Analysis-
Increasing Number of Internet Users to Boost Market in North America
In terms of geography, the market is dominated by North America with a revenue of USD 28,579.2 million earned in 2018. This growth is attributed to the complete reliance of the general population on home delivery services including over-the-counter medical products such as nutrition supplements, vitamin tablets, cosmetics, and others. The rise in healthcare expenditure and the increasing number of patients opting for home care treatment facilities will help this region continue dominating the market in the coming years.
Asia Pacific market on the other side will rise at a significant CAGR in the forecast period on account of the growing penetration of internet and e-commerce websites propelling online shopping including grocery, cosmetics, and medicines.
The Report Lists the Key Players in this Market:
The Kroger Co.
Rowland Pharmacy
Walmart Stores, Inc.
Giant Eagle Inc.
Optum Rx, Inc.
Walgreen Co.,
Express Script Holding Company
CVS Health Corporation
DocMorris
Table of Content:
Key Insights
Key Start-ups and Funding Overview
Key Industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships, 2018
Overview of Regulatory Scenario - Key Countries
Key Industry Trends
Overview of e-Commerce Penetration – Key Countries
Global ePharmacy Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
Key Findings / Summary
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product
Over-the-Counter Products
Prescription Medicine
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Rest of World
North America ePharmacy Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
Key Findings / Summary
Market Analysis – By Product
Over-the-Counter Products
Prescription Medicine
Market Analysis – By Country
U.S.
Canada
Europe ePharmacy Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
Key Findings / Summary
Market Analysis – By Product
Over-the-Counter Products
Prescription Medicine
Market Analysis – By Country/Sub-region
U.K.
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
Scandinavia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific ePharmacy Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
Key Findings / Summary
Market Analysis – By Product
Over-the-Counter Products
Prescription Medicine
Market Analysis – By Country/Sub-region
Japan
China
India
Australia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Rest of World ePharmacy Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
Key Findings / Summary
Market Analysis – By Product
Over-the-Counter Products
Prescription Medicine
Competitive Analysis
Key Industry Developments
Global Market Share Analysis (2018)
Competition Dashboard
Comparative Analysis – Major Players
Company Profiles (Overview, Products & services, SWOT analysis, Recent developments, strategies, financials (based on availability))
DocMorris
CVS Health Corporation
Express Script Holding Company
Walgreen Co.
Optum Rx, Inc.
Giant Eagle, Inc.
Walmart Stores, Inc.
Rowland Pharmacy
The Kroger Co.
Other Players
TOC Continued….!!!
Frequently Asked Questions:
What is e-Pharmacy Market?
e-Pharmacy market is bifurcated on the basis of its application into IT software Industry. IT software can be further segmented into readymade software market, modified software market and tailor made software market. Tailor made software solutions is expected to gain popularity in near future owing to the growing trend of customization. Software is used to receive order of drugs and tracking the drugs from inventory to various channels till it gets delivered to the customer and the SCM is the integration of all the market channels.
How fast is the e-Pharmacy industry growing?
The e-Pharmacy industry will exhibit a CAGR of 17.3% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.
