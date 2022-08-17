ePharmacy Market Exhibit 17.3% CAGR 2019-2026, Size, Share, Future Trends, Leading Players, Segmentation, Opportunities and Challenges

Fortune Business Insights

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global ePharmacy market size is projected to reach USD 177,794.9 million in 2026, at CAGR of 17.3% during forecast period; rising preference for doorstep goods delivery to propel growth

Pune, India, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ePharmacy market size is projected to rise with the large patient pool that prefers doorstep delivery of healthcare products. This is further attributed to the uncertainty and unavailability of certain medicines in particular in retail pharmacy stores. The robust expansion of e-commerce has propelled ePharmacy to cover a wider consumer-base in both developing and developed nations, thereby acting as the major ePharmacy market growth driver. According to a recently published report by Fortune Business Insights titled, “ePharmacy Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Product (Over-the-Counter Products, Prescription Medicine) and Regional Forecast, 2019 - 2026,” the value of this market was USD 49,727.7 million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach USD 177,794.9 million by the end of 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.3% during the forecast period set between 2019 to 2026.





Key industry developments of the market include:

November 2016 – The announcement of acquiring Hyperlocal drugs deliver app called Pluss for an undisclosed amount was made by Netmeds Marketplace Limited for enhancing the online app section of the company.

January 2019 – Meds, the Swedish online pharmaceutical company invested USD 5.5. million funds for the expansion of its business across the European market.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 CAGR 17.3% 2026 Value Projection USD 177,794 Million Base Year 2018 Market Size in 2018 USD 49,727.7 Million Historical Data for 2015 to 2017 No. of Pages 100





Competitive Landscape-

Express Scripts Holding, CVS Health Corporation, and Doc Morris Held Largest Share with Strong Distribution Channel

The market for ePharmacy is dominated by Doc Morris, CVS Health Corporation, and Express Scripts Holdings owing to a strong distribution channel. This, coupled with various collaborative efforts such as collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, contracts and agreements, joint ventures, and others are likely to aid in the expansion of the market during the forecast period.

What are the Objectives of the Report?

Competitive landscape of the market and list of key players with the strategies adopted by them to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Major industry developments of the market, current trends, and other interesting insights

Impact of stringent regulations imposed on selling prescription drugs via online channels

Category-wise and regional segmentation of the market with forecasted figure





Prescription Medicine Segment to take over in Coming Years on Account of Increasing Awareness among People

Based on product, the market is bifurcated into over-the-counter products and prescription medicine. Among these, the over-the-counter segment dominated the market in 2018 but is likely to be overpowered by the prescription medicine segment in the forecast duration. This is attributed to the increasing awareness about health and the importance of prescribed medication around the world.

Segmentation By Product Over-the-Counter Products

Prescription Medicine By Geography North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World





Regional Analysis-

Increasing Number of Internet Users to Boost Market in North America

In terms of geography, the market is dominated by North America with a revenue of USD 28,579.2 million earned in 2018. This growth is attributed to the complete reliance of the general population on home delivery services including over-the-counter medical products such as nutrition supplements, vitamin tablets, cosmetics, and others. The rise in healthcare expenditure and the increasing number of patients opting for home care treatment facilities will help this region continue dominating the market in the coming years.

Asia Pacific market on the other side will rise at a significant CAGR in the forecast period on account of the growing penetration of internet and e-commerce websites propelling online shopping including grocery, cosmetics, and medicines.





The Report Lists the Key Players in this Market:

The Kroger Co.

Rowland Pharmacy

Walmart Stores, Inc.

Giant Eagle Inc.

Optum Rx, Inc.

Walgreen Co.,

Express Script Holding Company

CVS Health Corporation

DocMorris

Table of Content:

Key Insights Key Start-ups and Funding Overview Key Industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships, 2018 Overview of Regulatory Scenario - Key Countries Key Industry Trends Overview of e-Commerce Penetration – Key Countries

Global ePharmacy Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Over-the-Counter Products Prescription Medicine Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of World

North America ePharmacy Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Product Over-the-Counter Products Prescription Medicine Market Analysis – By Country U.S. Canada

Europe ePharmacy Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Product Over-the-Counter Products Prescription Medicine Market Analysis – By Country/Sub-region U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Scandinavia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific ePharmacy Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Product Over-the-Counter Products Prescription Medicine Market Analysis – By Country/Sub-region Japan China India Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of World ePharmacy Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Product Over-the-Counter Products Prescription Medicine

Competitive Analysis Key Industry Developments Global Market Share Analysis (2018) Competition Dashboard Comparative Analysis – Major Players Company Profiles (Overview, Products & services, SWOT analysis, Recent developments, strategies, financials (based on availability)) DocMorris CVS Health Corporation Express Script Holding Company Walgreen Co. Optum Rx, Inc. Giant Eagle, Inc. Walmart Stores, Inc. Rowland Pharmacy The Kroger Co. Other Players



