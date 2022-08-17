U.S. markets open in 3 hours 45 minutes

ePharmacy Market Exhibit 17.3% CAGR 2019-2026, Size, Share, Future Trends, Leading Players, Segmentation, Opportunities and Challenges

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global ePharmacy market size is projected to reach USD 177,794.9 million in 2026, at CAGR of 17.3% during forecast period; rising preference for doorstep goods delivery to propel growth

Pune, India, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ePharmacy market size is projected to rise with the large patient pool that prefers doorstep delivery of healthcare products. This is further attributed to the uncertainty and unavailability of certain medicines in particular in retail pharmacy stores. The robust expansion of e-commerce has propelled ePharmacy to cover a wider consumer-base in both developing and developed nations, thereby acting as the major ePharmacy market growth driver. According to a recently published report by Fortune Business Insights titled, “ePharmacy Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Product (Over-the-Counter Products, Prescription Medicine) and Regional Forecast, 2019 - 2026,” the value of this market was USD 49,727.7 million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach USD 177,794.9 million by the end of 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.3% during the forecast period set between 2019 to 2026.


Request a Sample Copy of Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/epharmacy-market-100238


Key industry developments of the market include:

  • November 2016 – The announcement of acquiring Hyperlocal drugs deliver app called Pluss for an undisclosed amount was made by Netmeds Marketplace Limited for enhancing the online app section of the company.

  • January 2019 – Meds, the Swedish online pharmaceutical company invested USD 5.5. million funds for the expansion of its business across the European market.

Report Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2019 to 2026

Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 CAGR

17.3%

2026 Value Projection

USD 177,794 Million

Base Year

2018

Market Size in 2018

USD 49,727.7 Million

Historical Data for

2015 to 2017

No. of Pages

100


Competitive Landscape-

Express Scripts Holding, CVS Health Corporation, and Doc Morris Held Largest Share with Strong Distribution Channel

The market for ePharmacy is dominated by Doc Morris, CVS Health Corporation, and Express Scripts Holdings owing to a strong distribution channel. This, coupled with various collaborative efforts such as collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, contracts and agreements, joint ventures, and others are likely to aid in the expansion of the market during the forecast period.

What are the Objectives of the Report?

  • Competitive landscape of the market and list of key players with the strategies adopted by them to gain a competitive edge in the market.

  • Major industry developments of the market, current trends, and other interesting insights

  • Impact of stringent regulations imposed on selling prescription drugs via online channels

  • Category-wise and regional segmentation of the market with forecasted figure


For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/epharmacy-market-100238


Segment-

Prescription Medicine Segment to take over in Coming Years on Account of Increasing Awareness among People

Based on product, the market is bifurcated into over-the-counter products and prescription medicine. Among these, the over-the-counter segment dominated the market in 2018 but is likely to be overpowered by the prescription medicine segment in the forecast duration. This is attributed to the increasing awareness about health and the importance of prescribed medication around the world.

Segmentation

By Product

  • Over-the-Counter Products

  • Prescription Medicine

By Geography

  • North America (USA and Canada)

  • Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

  • Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

  • Rest of the World


Regional Analysis-

Increasing Number of Internet Users to Boost Market in North America

In terms of geography, the market is dominated by North America with a revenue of USD 28,579.2 million earned in 2018. This growth is attributed to the complete reliance of the general population on home delivery services including over-the-counter medical products such as nutrition supplements, vitamin tablets, cosmetics, and others. The rise in healthcare expenditure and the increasing number of patients opting for home care treatment facilities will help this region continue dominating the market in the coming years.

Asia Pacific market on the other side will rise at a significant CAGR in the forecast period on account of the growing penetration of internet and e-commerce websites propelling online shopping including grocery, cosmetics, and medicines.


Quick Buy ePharmacy Market Research Report:  https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100238


The Report Lists the Key Players in this Market:

  • The Kroger Co.

  • Rowland Pharmacy

  • Walmart Stores, Inc.

  • Giant Eagle Inc.

  • Optum Rx, Inc.

  • Walgreen Co.,

  • Express Script Holding Company

  • CVS Health Corporation

  • DocMorris

Table of Content:

  • Key Insights

    • Key Start-ups and Funding Overview

    • Key Industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships, 2018

    • Overview of Regulatory Scenario - Key Countries

    • Key Industry Trends

    • Overview of e-Commerce Penetration – Key Countries

  • Global ePharmacy Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product

      • Over-the-Counter Products

      • Prescription Medicine

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Rest of World

  • North America ePharmacy Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis – By Product

      • Over-the-Counter Products

      • Prescription Medicine

    • Market Analysis – By Country

      • U.S.

      • Canada

  • Europe ePharmacy Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis – By Product

      • Over-the-Counter Products

      • Prescription Medicine

    • Market Analysis – By Country/Sub-region

      • U.K.

      • Germany

      • France

      • Spain

      • Italy

      • Scandinavia

      • Rest of Europe

  • Asia Pacific ePharmacy Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis – By Product

      • Over-the-Counter Products

      • Prescription Medicine

    • Market Analysis – By Country/Sub-region

      • Japan

      • China

      • India

      • Australia

      • Rest of Asia Pacific

  • Rest of World ePharmacy Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis – By Product

      • Over-the-Counter Products

      • Prescription Medicine

  • Competitive Analysis

    • Key Industry Developments

    • Global Market Share Analysis (2018)

    • Competition Dashboard

    • Comparative Analysis – Major Players

    • Company Profiles (Overview, Products & services, SWOT analysis, Recent developments, strategies, financials (based on availability))

      • DocMorris

      • CVS Health Corporation

      • Express Script Holding Company

      • Walgreen Co.

      • Optum Rx, Inc.

      • Giant Eagle, Inc.

      • Walmart Stores, Inc.

      • Rowland Pharmacy

      • The Kroger Co.

      • Other Players

TOC Continued….!!!


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/epharmacy-market-100238


Frequently Asked Questions:

What is e-Pharmacy Market?

e-Pharmacy market is bifurcated on the basis of its application into IT software Industry. IT software can be further segmented into readymade software market, modified software market and tailor made software market. Tailor made software solutions is expected to gain popularity in near future owing to the growing trend of customization. Software is used to receive order of drugs and tracking the drugs from inventory to various channels till it gets delivered to the customer and the SCM is the integration of all the market channels.

How fast is the e-Pharmacy industry growing?

The e-Pharmacy industry will exhibit a CAGR of 17.3% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


