ePharmacy Market to Rise at CAGR of 12.3% During Forecast Period, Observes TMR Study

·5 min read

- Expanding population of the elderly people in North America is expected to significantly drive the demand in the global ePharmacy market

- Rising usage of e-prescriptions in different healthcare as well as medical facilities, and extensive Internet use, is likely to drive the global market

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global ePharmacy market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 12.3 % during the forecast period, from 2019 to 2027. The global market at expected to reach the valuation of US$ 158.02 Bn by the end of the forecast period. E-prescriptions are becoming more popular among doctors as a way to give patients with easy access to medications. Countries such as the U.K. are putting more efforts into e-prescription acceptance. Uploading prescriptions on the Internet has become quite simpler and time-saving due to the rising usage of e-prescriptions. As such, these factors are all contributing to the expansion of the global ePharmacy market.

TMR_Logo
TMR_Logo

Over-the-counter medicine sales are likely to increase at a steady rate in the upcoming years. Key industry trends such as pharmaceutical manufacturers migrating from Rx to OTC, rise in the burden of pain, and desire for online pharmacies are likely to drive segmental development in the global ePharmacy market.

Request Brochure of ePharmacy Market Research Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=397

Companies are migrating from Rx to OTC as counter-strategies as a result of patent expiry. In addition, economic benefits associated with the use of OTC medicine are connected with savings on prescription prices and the cost of the clinical visit. This factor is likely to have a significant influence on the growth of the global market in developing countries.

ePharmacy enables customers to order drugs in a simple and easy manner from their mobile phones or computer. This is likely to help individuals who are unwell and unable to step out and buy medications from drugstore.

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on ePharmacy Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=397

Key Findings of Market Report

  • Online pharmacies provide drugs at much lower prices, as there is no need to spend money on warehouse, office space rentals, and staff. These factors are projected to drive the global e-pharmacy market during the forecast period.

  • Use of various new healthcare services, such as online video consultation, is propelling the global ePharmacy market. Patients are given an e-prescription by the healthcare expert after consultation, and this e-prescription can be utilized in many healthcare settings and hospitals. The global ePharmacy market is expected to grow as a result of these factors.

  • Online pharmacy businesses may be able to gather materials that would otherwise be difficult to obtain. Furthermore, people across the country can use a single platform to access a variety of drugs. These advantages from the ePharmacy industry are expected to drive revenue generation opportunities in the global market.

  • The ePharmacy market is rapidly growing on the back of the adoption of different modern healthcare solutions, such as online video consultation. After consultation, healthcare professionals prescribe e-prescription to patients, and this e-prescription may be used at different hospitals and healthcare facilities. These factors are anticipated to fuel growth of the ePharmacy market.

TMR offers custom market research services that help clients to get information on their business scenario required where syndicated solutions are not enough, Request for Custom Research - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=397

Global EPharmacy Market: Growth Drivers

  • North America is likely to dominate the ePharmacy business and account for a large share of the global market. Consumers' growing preference for using online platforms or e-commerce websites to acquire pharmaceuticals has resulted in the region's supremacy. Access to various e-commerce platforms is made possible by the access to high-speed Internet connectivity, which is likely to bolster the global ePharmacy market in the years to come.

Buy ePharmacy Market Research Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=397&ltype=S

Global EPharmacy Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

  • Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.

  • Lloyds Pharmacy

  • DocMorris N.V.

  • Rowlands Pharmacy

  • CVS Health

  • Giant Eagle Inc

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Industry Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Biosimilars Market: The growth of the market can be attributed to various factors, including significant product pipeline, focus of market players on expanding their presence in emerging markets, rise in prevalence of non-communicable diseases, cost savings offered by biosimilars, patent expiries of major biologics, and increase in adoption rate of biosimilars.

Cell & Tissue Preservation Market: Increasing demand for regenerative medicines is a significant factor driving the global cell & tissue preservation market. These medicines are capable of replacing, engineering, and regenerating functional cells, tissues for treating tissue loss due to age-related diseases or conditions, diseases, major injury, or congenital defects.

Pompe Disease Treatment Market: The current scenario global pompe disease treatment market exhibits high competition for the new players willing to enter the global pompe disease treatment market. This challenge is the result of operations of numerous players that are actively dominating the dynamics of global pompe disease treatment market.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY – 12207
United States
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Browse PR - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/epharmacies-market.htm

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/epharmacy-market-to-rise-at-cagr-of-12-3-during-forecast-period-observes-tmr-study-301470797.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

