ePharmacy Market Size [2022-2028] worth USD 177,794 Million | exhibiting a CAGR of 17.3%

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Key Prominent Players Covered in the ePharmacy Market Research Report are DocMorris, CVS Health Corporation, Express Script Holding Company, Walgreen Co., Optum Rx, Inc., Giant Eagle, Inc., Walmart Stores, Inc., Rowland Pharmacy, The Kroger Co. and other key market players

Pune, India, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ePharmacy market size is projected to reach USD 177,794 million by 2026 owing to increased home deliveries as patients need not travel to the pharmacy store. In addition, these e-stores provide medicines at a discounted prices compared to pharmacy stores. Since e deliveries are common in other sectors, many e-commerce giants are also investing in the healthcare sector. For instance, Amazon is set to acquire epharmacy company PillPack for USD 753 million. This information was given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a report, titled, “, 2020-2027.” As per the report, the market stood at USD 49,727.7million in 2018. It is set to exhibit a dramatic growth in CAGR by 17.3% during the forecast period between 2019 to 2026.

General Application to Rise Significantly in Upcoming Years: Fortune Business Insights™

Based on the product type, the market is divided into prescription medicine and over the counter product. Over counter product, segment dominated the online medical sector in the year 2018. Prescription medicine is also expected to rise in upcoming years. In terms of geography, market is segmented into, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Row.


Request a Sample Copy of Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/epharmacy-market-100238


Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2019 to 2026

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

17.3%

2028 Value Projection

USD 177,794 Million

Base Year

2018

Market Size in 2020

USD 49,727.7 Million

Historical Data for

2015 to 2017

No. of Pages

100

Segments covered

Product and Geography

Growth Drivers

A rising number of internet users and higher dependency on e-commerce goods are anticipated to boost the ePharmacy industry growth in the North America

CVS Health Corporation, Doc Morris, and Express Scripts Holding Company dominated the global ePharmacy market in 2018

The efficiency of ePharmacies in delivering low-cost medical products, and combined with the increasing penetration of e-commerce is driving the global ePharmacy market growth


Industry Development

January 2019: Swedish Online pharmacy Meds was funded USD 5.5 million to expand its business in Europe.

June 2015: Envision RX Options was acquired by Rite Aid Corp. Envision RX options provide mail-order pharmacy service and prescription medicines.


For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/epharmacy-market-100238


Rising Home Care Treatment to Boost North America’s Market

North America is expected to hold a significant share in the market owing to the reliance of the maximum population on online deliveries including several nutritional supplements. Moreover, rising number of patients who prefer home care treatment due to high hospital expenditure is also driving regional growth.

On the other hand, Europe is also rising as online healthcare is regulated by the European Commission which offers people to develop trust in the market. Germany is the fastest-growing regional market in Europe as it has high-speed internet availability and awareness of online over-the-counter benefits. France and Italy have established markets and thus contribute significant shares in the European market.

Dependency on Home Deliveries Services to Propel Growth

The growing eCommerce has facilitated the online pharmacies to attract a wide user base in developing as well as developed countries. Besides, millennials and gen z are highly reliant on online services for buying. Online pharmacies help to lower the dependency of ill and elderly people on others to procure them with healthcare supplies. In addition, the unavailability of certain medicines at pharmacy stores is also driving the market growth.


Quick Buy ePharmacy Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100238


COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a severe economic downturn, impacting industries and businesses in a variety of ways. However, in these difficult times, online pharmacies emerged as one of the biggest beneficiaries during the lockdown. People chose to buy medicines online to reduce the risk of infection. As this sector grew exponentially during pandemic, many retailers acquired in local online pharmacies. For example, Reliance Retail acquired a majority stake in Chennai-based Netmeds for Rs 620 crore. The revenues generated from online pharmacies were doubled in the first few months of the lockdown. In addition, number of people using online pharmacies also increased from 3 million to 6 million in India, reports FICCI.

Key Players Aim to Broaden Product Portfolios by Increasing Production through Mergers and Acquisitions

The global market houses several companies that are persistently striving to expand their presence and enhance their product portfolios. To do so, they are implementing strategies, such as joint ventures and collaborative production of materials. For example, Temasek Holdings, LGT Group, and the Canadian pension fund CDPQ acquired Medlife in August 2020. US-based private equity firm TPG acquired a minority stake in API Holdings at a valuation of $1.2 billion. Also, South Africa’s Naspers is interested in investing $100 million in the firm at the same valuation. This will intensify completion in key players thus fueling the market growth

The Report Lists the Key Players in this Market:

• DocMorris

• CVS Health Corporation

• Express Script Holding Company

• Walgreen Co.

• Optum Rx, Inc.

• Giant Eagle, Inc.

• Walmart Stores, Inc.

• Rowland Pharmacy

• The Kroger Co.

• Other players


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/epharmacy-market-100238


Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Start-ups and Funding Overview

    • Key Industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships, 2018

    • Overview of Regulatory Scenario - Key Countries

    • Key Industry Trends

    • Overview of e-Commerce Penetration – Key Countries

  • Global ePharmacy Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product

      • Over-the-Counter Products

      • Prescription Medicine

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Rest of World

  • North America ePharmacy Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis – By Product

      • Over-the-Counter Products

      • Prescription Medicine

    • Market Analysis – By Country

      • U.S.

      • Canada

  • Europe ePharmacy Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis – By Product

      • Over-the-Counter Products

      • Prescription Medicine

    • Market Analysis – By Country/Sub-region

      • U.K.

      • Germany

      • France

      • Spain

      • Italy

      • Scandinavia

TOC Continued….!!!


Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/epharmacy-market-100238


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


