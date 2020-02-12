ePharmacy Ro launches doc-approved WebMD rival Health Guide

"Whatever your symptom, WebMD says you have cancer." It's a long-running joke that underscores the distrust of perhaps the top source of medical advice, stemming from a confusing site clogged with ads that's been criticized for questionable information and pushing pills from its sponsors.

Health Guide is the new medical handbook for the internet, where 30% of content is written by doctors and 100% is reviewed by them. On a single clean, coherent page for each condition, it lays out a tl;dr summary, what the ailment really is, how to spot the symptoms and what you need for treatment. Rather than pushing you to nervously keep clicking, it just wants to answer the question.

Health Guide officially launches today. It was built by digital pharmacy Ro, which has raised $176 million for medicine brands Ro for men's health, Rory for women's health and Zero for smoking cessation. With Ro, patients can get a $15 telemedicine consultation with a doctor, receive an instant prescription and have it filled and sent to you from the startup's in-house pharmacy operating in all 50 states. A competitor to Hims & Hers, Ro scored a $500 million valuation last year.

Rather than aggressively hawking its own products at the end of articles, Health Guide just lists the medications you could take, insists you ask a doctor what's right and leaves it up to you to choose where to buy. Ro founder Zachariah Reitano calls Health Guide "a significant investment in trust. There's not a clear ROI (return on investment) to it but it's one of those long-term bets . . . Providing education to patients will serve Ro really well in the long-run." He acknowledges the suspicions of self-dealing, and says "if we don't do this correctly, it can hurt more than it can help."

On Health Guide you can search for specific conditions, browse categories like diabetes or hair loss and browse featured articles like "Proven ways to increase the density of your bones" or "How do you test for gonorrhea." There are no banner ads, so your search about the flu or testosterone won't immediately lead to you being bombarded with promotions for Mucinex or dicey supplements. "On these other sites . . you have [advertisers] with unregulated supplements and services that are the highest bidder beside medical information, which creates a lot of distrust."

The simplicity and accuracy of Health Guide has already attracted a sizable audience. It's on pace to reach 30 million readers this year, with 25% being women despite Ro's initial focus on aiding men with erectile dysfunction. It already ranks in the top 10 Google results for 300 medical questions. The no-filler entries come signed by the specific doctors that wrote or approved them, and Ro pledges to have them reviewed and updated at least once per year. At the bottom are links to all the original source material, including peer-reviewed medical journals.

