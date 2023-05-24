EPIC Acquisition Corp's (AMS:EPIC) largest shareholders are retail investors with 58% ownership, private companies own 22%

Key Insights

Significant control over EPIC Acquisition by retail investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

42% of the business is held by the top 11 shareholders

20% of EPIC Acquisition is held by Institutions

If you want to know who really controls EPIC Acquisition Corp (AMS:EPIC), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. With 58% stake, retail investors possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Meanwhile, private companies make up 22% of the company’s shareholders.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of EPIC Acquisition.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About EPIC Acquisition?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that EPIC Acquisition does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of EPIC Acquisition, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

EPIC Acquisition is not owned by hedge funds. The company's largest shareholder is Eac Sponsor Limited, with ownership of 22%. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 4.3% and 4.1%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 11 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of EPIC Acquisition

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

We note our data does not show any board members holding shares, personally. Given we are not picking up on insider ownership, we may have missing data. Therefore, it would be interesting to assess the CEO compensation and tenure, here.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a substantial 58% stake in EPIC Acquisition, suggesting it is a fairly popular stock. This size of ownership gives investors from the general public some collective power. They can and probably do influence decisions on executive compensation, dividend policies and proposed business acquisitions.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 22%, of the shares on issue. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

