ePIC Blockchain announces UMC support for S19 XP to boost Bitcoin-mining capabilities

The royalty-free, groundbreaking control board and firmware achieves sub 19 J/TH efficiency, and allows Bitcoin mining companies to gain full control of their mining operations

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ePIC Blockchain, a leader in blockchain technologies, announced today new developments in their Universal Mining Control (UMC) product line. Built with ePIC's PowerPlay technology, the UMC board and custom firmware allow Bitcoin mining operations to optimize their fleets by providing control over important mining parameters. In the latest development, the ePIC UMC and custom firmware supports the S19 XP Bitcoin miner.

In addition, the UMC product line also supports the S19 J series, and more are under development. By using the UMC board and custom firmware, mining enterprises will have access to the API to enable customers' specific features in consideration of their particular operating environment, to fine-tune operating metrics, including frequency and voltage.

The S19 XP with ePIC's UMC is able to achieve an efficiency of under 19 J/TH in a properly air-cooled environment – an important milestone in today's power cost environment and hashrate difficulty. In addition, as more mining operations are pivoting from air-cooled to liquid immersion, the immersion-ready UMC and its firmware enable users to disable fans and to facilitate a smooth transition to liquid immersion mining.

"The UMC and support of the S19 XP provides the flexibility to operate the miners in the performance and efficiency envelope best suited for the evolving financial conditions and power environment of Bitcoin mining", says Jim Seto, CEO of ePIC Blockchain. "TCO (total cost of ownership) belongs in the hands of our customers and that is foundational to our royalty-free offering".

"The firmware and hardware solutions from ePIC are ideally suited for customers to extend the product life cycle of their fleet and to lower their operating costs", says Kevin Pan, CEO and founder at Poolin. "Poolin looks forward to optimizing our CapEx and OpEx footprint with ePIC solutions".

Story continues

About ePIC Blockchain Technologies

Based in Toronto, Ontario, ePIC is a leader in semiconductor and system design for Proof of Work (PoW) Blockchains. ePIC offers customized mining rigs, including rigs based on the latest Intel® Blockscale™ technology, and fleet enhancement technologies that streamline and automate the performance and efficiency of the mining fleet.

For more information visit www.epicblockchain.io

Press Contact

Reuven Soraya

VP of Business Development and Product Marketing

352585@email4pr.com

+1 416 899 6833

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/epic-blockchain-announces-umc-support-for-s19-xp-to-boost-bitcoin-mining-capabilities-301729718.html

SOURCE ePIC Blockchain Technologies