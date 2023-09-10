Epic content on your website sells products. Here's what it looks like and how to do it.

In an ocean swamped with endless waves of me-too sites, boring reads, and let’s be honest, quite a bit of self-absorbed corporate fluff, there's one ship that can sail smoothly — epic content.

Joe Pulizzi in his 2013 book, "Epic Content Marketing: How to Tell a Different Story, Break Through the Clutter, and Win More Customers by Marketing Less" defines it very simply: it fills a need, is consistent, requires you to find a unique and human voice, expresses a point of view, is devoid of “sales speak” and recognizes best in class. Content marketing is crucial since it establishes your brand’s authority and expertise, engages your audience and builds trust. This is a valuable tool for attracting and retaining customers, improving your SEO and driving traffic to your website. It works to educate, entertain and connect with targeted audiences to drive sales, referrals and repeat sales.

Marketing at its finest starts with understanding the environment in which you are competing. And, understanding your top competitors is the first stop. Where are they? What are their competitive advantages? How do they differentiate themselves from all the other competitors in their space? Your space? What do they say about themselves and how do they serve their client base? You do this by taking a deep dive into their websites and learning what language they are using to drive business to their front door. Then examine your website and online marketing initiatives and ask yourself:

Is it customer-centric? We're talking genuine conversations here, not just a bunch of fancy marketing speak. Is it authentic in its tone and message? Is their content like a friend giving you advice over coffee, or is it just shouting at you through a megaphone? Making noise? Zack Kadish, in the Search Engine Journal, recommends understanding the language of your target customers, i.e., conduct a key word search so you are speaking the same language as your current and potential customers.

Story continues

Does it offer value? All businesses need a value proposition. What are they offering to solve a customer problem? A visitor isn't there for a bedtime story (unless you're selling those!). They're there to solve a problem or find a solution. Is the content shedding light on their specific concerns and queries? What need, want or desire is being satisfied?

Does it help the buyer on his/her journey? As discussed numerous times in this column, every buyer goes through what is termed the “buyer’s continuum.” It starts with unawareness of the brand and moves to awareness, understanding, believability, trial, purchase and finally repurchase and/or recommendation and referral. Epic content takes the buyer along this path that positions the seller as having no suitable substitute.

Human or robot? There's a fine line between sounding professional and sounding like you've been replaced by an AI robot. Visitors should feel like they're engaging in a conversation with a human being, not getting a lecture from a cold robotic machine. Before we leave this topic, take some advice from Kadish on AI-generated content.

“There are cases for using AI services such as ChatGPT for researching, creating schema or content ideation, but it’s not recommended to have these services write your content entirely.”

Results-focused? Just like choosing keywords to direct attention, you need to think about what structure attracts the most audience attention. The answer is short-form video. What is short-form? 10-15 seconds up to 5 minutes. TikTok and Instagram’s rise in popularity has made use of this structure very popular. The look is important, so assure yourself that it coincides with what is already being used on Google, other platforms and what the competition is offering. Another medium that works really well today is the podcast that shares valuable content.

Clear call-to-action? No one ever gets a sale without asking for it. After consuming the content, what next? Imagine reading a gripping novel and, just as you're nearing the climax, the story abruptly ends. Frustrating, right? Every piece of content should guide the visitor to the next step — "Want to learn more?" "Interested in a deeper dive?" Point them in the direction that will take them one step closer to closing on a sale.

One method that online marketers used, and it's nothing new, is the hub and spoke model. Select one of your business lines or services offered that your customers have indicated is the hub. Then generate "spoke" content composed of questions related to the hub subject. For example, assume your hub is paint and stain products. Your "spokes" can talk to how to, when to, applications, applicator clean-up and application duration.

Now that you have studied the competitive landscape, it's time to plot a course that will drive your potential buyers to your door and existing customers back to your business. If you like what the competition is doing, then use them as a sample of what you can do. Learn from them. Learn from other businesses that are similar businesses. But also, notice their mistakes and their shortcomings. That's where you can differentiate, shine and plant your flag.

Here's the simple truth: visitors aren't just numbers or potential sales. They're people. Just like you, just like me (okay, maybe not exactly like me, but you get the drift). When you craft content, it's a conversation. One that can inspire, motivate, and, yes, even convert.

So, navigate with purpose. With heart. With genuine intention. After all, in this vast digital sea, the content that truly resonates is the one that's authentic, value-packed, and human.

Contributed by Marc L. Goldberg, Certified Mentor, SCORE Cape Cod & the Islands. Free and Confidential Mentoring and Webinar programming. www.score.org/capecod, capecodscore@scorevolunteer.org, 508-775-4884. Sources: Epic Content Marketing, Joe Pulizzi, 2013, 7 Content Marketing Best Practices in 2023, Zack Kadish, Search Engine Journal, 1/20/2023, 16 Best Practices for Content Marketing NYTLicensing, Best Practices for Content Marketing in 2023, David Carpenter, Connection Model, 8/8/2023.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Business tips: How to make an epic website that attracts customers