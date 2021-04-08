U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,097.17
    +17.22 (+0.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,503.57
    +57.27 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,829.31
    +140.51 (+1.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,242.60
    +19.55 (+0.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.85
    +0.25 (+0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,755.20
    -3.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    25.49
    -0.09 (-0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1919
    +0.0045 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6320
    -0.0210 (-1.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3733
    -0.0005 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3360
    -0.4940 (-0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,940.25
    +1,584.94 (+2.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,222.87
    +32.18 (+2.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,942.22
    +56.90 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,708.98
    -21.82 (-0.07%)
     

Epic cries monopoly as Apple details secret 'Project Liberty' effort to provoke 'Fortnite' ban

Devin Coldewey
·4 min read

The Epic v. Apple lawsuit alleging monopolistic practices by the latter will begin next month, and today the main arguments of each company were published, having been trimmed down somewhat at the court's discretion. With the basic facts agreed upon, the two companies will go to battle over what they mean, and their CEOs will likely take the (virtual) stand to do so.

As we've covered in previous months, the thrust of Epic's argument is that Apple's hold over the app market and 30 percent standard fee amount to anti-competitive behavior that must be regulated by antitrust law. It rebelled against what it describes as an unlawful practice by slipping its own in-game currency store into the popular game Fortnite, circumventing Apple payment methods. (CEO Tim Sweeney would later, and unadvisedly, compare this to resisting unjust laws in the civil rights movement.)

Apple denies the charge of monopoly, pointing out it faces enormous competition all over the market, just not within its own App Store. And as for the size of the fees — well, perhaps it's a matter that could stand some adjustment (the company dropped its take to 15% for any developer's first million following criticism throughout 2020), but it hardly amounts to unlawfulness.

Judge denies Epic’s request to force Apple to bring Fortnite back to App Store

For its part, Apple contends that the whole antitrust allegation and associated dust-kicking is little more than a PR stunt, and it has something in the way of receipts.

Epic did, after all, have a whole PR strategy ready to go when it filed the lawsuit, and the filings describe "Project Liberty," a long-term program within the company to, in Apple's opinion, shore up sagging revenues from Fortnite. Epic does seem to have paid a PR firm some $300K to advise on the "two-phase communications plan," involving a multi-company complaint campaign against Apple and google via the "Coalition for App Fairness."

Project Liberty makes up a whole section in Apple's filing, detailing how the company and Sweeney planned to "draw Google into a legal battle over anti-trust," (and presumably Apple) according to internal emails, by getting banned by the companies' app stores for circumventing their payment systems. Epic only mentions Project Liberty in one paragraph, explaining that it kept the program secret because "Epic could not have disclosed it without causing Apple to reject Version 13.40 of Fortnite," viz. the one with the offending payment system built in. It's not much of a defense.

Whether Apple's fees are too high, and whether Epic is doing this to extend Fortnite's profitable days, the case itself will be determined on the basis of antitrust law and doctrine, and on this front things do not look particularly dire for Apple.

Four perspectives: Will Apple trim App Store fees?

Although the legal arguments and summaries of fact run to hundreds of pages from both sides, the whole thing is summed up pretty well in the very first sentence of Epic's filing: "This case is about Apple’s conduct to monopolize two markets within its iOS ecosystem."

To be specific, it is about whether Apple can be said to be a monopolist over an ecosystem it created and administrated from the very beginning, and one that is provably assailed on all sides by competitors in the digital distribution and gaming space. This is a novel application of antitrust law and one that would carry a heavy burden of proof for Epic — and that an (admittedly amateur) review of the arguments doesn't suggest there's much chance of success.

But the opinion of a random reporter is not much in the accounting of things; there will have to be a trial, and one is scheduled to occur next month. There's a lot of ground to cover, as Epic's presentation of its arguments will need to be as meticulous as Apple's dismantling of them. To that end we can expect live testimony from Apple CEO Tim Cook, Epic CEO Tim Sweeney, Apple's former head of marketing and familiar face Phil Schiller, among others.

The timing and nature of that testimony or questioning will not be known until later, but it's likely there will be some interesting interactions worth hearing about. The trial is scheduled to begin May 3 and last for about 3 weeks.

Notably there are a handful of other lawsuits hovering about relating to this, such as Apple's countersuit against Epic alleging breach of contract. Many of these will depend entirely on the outcome of the main case — e.g. if Apple's terms were found to be unlawful, there was no contract to break, or if not, Epic pretty much admitted to breaking the rules so the case is practically over already.

You can read the full "proposed findings of fact" documents from each party on the invaluable RECAP; the case number is 4:20-cv-05640.

‘Willful, brazen, and unlawful’: Apple files breach-of-contract countersuit against Epic

  • Archegos-Linked Banks Get Pressed for Answers by Sherrod Brown

    (Bloomberg) -- Senate Banking Committee Chairman Sherrod Brown asked banks involved with Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management to explain their role in the firm’s implosion.Credit Suisse Securities LLC, Nomura Holding America Inc., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley should respond with “answers about the margin call and market activity connected to Archegos,” according to a letter to the firms released Thursday by the Ohio Democrat.Brown compared the forced sales by Hwang’s family office to Long-Term Capital Management and other episodes that destabilized markets and said they show the threat to investors “when excessive leverage is combined with careless risk taking,” according to the letter.While Brown didn’t ask the firms to testify, his effort may signal that lawmakers could hold hearings on the matter.“I am troubled, but not surprised, by the news reports that Archegos entered into risky derivatives transactions facilitated by major investment banks, resulting in panicked selling of stocks worth tens of billions of dollars and those banks collectively losing nearly $10 billion,” Brown wrote.Brown said he wanted details on regulatory requirements for family offices, how they are evaluated as prospective clients and what collateral is maintained.The senator also asked for supervisor or risk committee approvals for Archegos as well as any “consideration of the 2012 agreement to criminal wire fraud by Tiger Asia Management LLC, Mr. Hwang’s prior firm.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Japan's Nomura to investigate Archegos-related loss: sources

    Japan's Nomura has set up an internal team to investigate a possible $2 billion loss relating to Archegos Capital Management, two people familiar with the matter said. Archegos, a New York investment fund run by ex-Tiger Asia manager Bill Hwang, collapsed last month when its debt-laden bets on media companies including ViacomCBS unravelled. Nomura, Credit Suisse and other global banks, which acted as brokers for Archegos, scrambled to sell the shares they held as collateral and unwind the trades.

  • Elite University Track Coach Stole Athletes’ Nudes Then Extorted Them: DOJ

    Derik Hamilton/GettyA track coach who left Northeastern after a sexual harassment investigation and was then hired by another university is facing several charges after allegedly duping female athletes to send him nude photographs in an elaborate social media scheme—and cyberstalking at least one of them.Steve Waithe, 28, has been charged with cyberstalking and wire fraud after allegedly using several online aliases to “trick female then-current or former Northeastern University Track and Field athletes into sending him nude or semi-nude photos” by claiming their private photos had been posted online, prosecutors said. Authorities also allege Waithe cyberstalked at least one former Northeastern athlete, according to an affidavit unsealed on Wednesday.He was arrested Wednesday in Chicago and is expected to make his initial court appearance this afternoon.He Applied for a Gov’t Job—Then Fessed Up to Terror Plots on the Polygraph Test: FedsPrior to starting his coaching career, Waithe was a college athlete himself at Penn State University, competing in the Men’s Triple Jump Championship in 2014. Four years later, he joined Northeastern as an assistant coach for vertical jumps, after serving as an interim coach at the University of Tennessee, according to Northeastern’s website. Prosecutors state that Waithe also worked as a track and field coach at Penn State, Illinois Institute of Technology, and Concordia University in Chicago.During his tenure at Northeastern, prosecutors allege, Waithe would regularly request to use his student-athletes cell phones, claiming that he needed to film “their form at practice and at meets.” While he sometimes did record their performances, he was also seen “scrolling through” their phones—and he allegedly stole their private nude photographs. On at least one occasion, he held on to one female athlete’s phone for several hours during a 2019 track and field meet at Harvard.Prosecutors state Waithe’s actions escalated in 2020 when he began a scheme to trick current or former Northeastern female athletes to send him photographs by contacting them through Instagram. Waithe would tell them that he found “compromising photos of the victims online, and offered to ‘help’ them get the photos removed from the internet.”“Waithe also sent examples of the compromising photos to the victims,” the affidavit states, adding that he sent about 100 Instagram messages to known victims.“In perpetuating the scheme, Waithe repeatedly employed the same basic pattern of conduct: disclosure of compromising photos of the victim, a claim that the photos had been discovered online, and a request for additional photos.”Prosecutors allege he used various pseudonyms to conduct his scheme, including “Privacy Protected,” “Katie Janovich,” and “anon.4887.”In one conversation with a woman identified as “Victim 1,” Waithe identified himself as “Katie Janovick” and stated that he’d found compromising photos of her online. After sending Victim 1 photos of herself, Waithe wrote: “Sorry [,] I created this [anon.4887 Instagram] profile to help out don’t wanna be part of the drama.”“Still presenting himself as ‘Katie Janovich,’ Waithe indicated that he had ‘screenshotted’ the photos, in a purported effort to ‘help.’ In addition to photos of Victim 1, Waithe also sent nude or semi-nude photos depicting other young women, including other female members of the Northeastern Track and Field team,” the affidavit states.The affidavit states that after Victim 1 agreed to allow “Katie” to assist her in finding photos of her and her friends online, Waithe said: “Not until you send me pictures of you.” He allegedly repeatedly asked for photos of Victim 1, telling her “I’ll send you all the personal ones if you send me you[;] that’s the only way[.] I also saw another girl that you might know too. But only if you send yours.”Prosecutors list similar stories for at least five other victims, detailing how for each woman Waithe would offer his services to delete the photos on the “dark web” or other parts of the internet by “image scrubbing” and “reverse image search.” lEach time, he would insist he helped other “Northeastern athletes” with similar problems.‘Should I Kill Joe Biden?’: Feds Say Nomad Busted With Car Full of Guns Debated Assassinating Ex-Veep When some of the women started to suspect Waithe was involved, the affidavit states, he began to use the same scheme to divert suspicion away from himself. Using his pseudonym “Privacy Protected,” Waithe told one victim that he had done some digging that found that “Steve Waithe” is not associated with the IP address that was taking the photographs.“Can anyone track my fake Instagram account back to me,” Waithe allegedly searched in May 2020, an indicator that he was starting to get worried his scheme was unraveling.About a month later, Waithe switched gears and began to allegedly cyberstalk at least one Northeastern student-athlete, identified as “Victim 6”. Prosecutors allege he sent messages to her from social media, an anonymized phone number, and Snapchat. Using the pseudonym “Privacy Protector,” Waithe also sent her at least seven “nude” or “semi-nude” photos of other victims under the pretense of trying to help her find the origin of her own photos. Waithe even contacted Victim 6’s boyfriend in desperate attempts to get more photos, prosecutors say.The affidavit states that Waithe was accused of sexual harassment at Northeastern, which spurred a Title IX investigation before he eventually left in February 2019. Shortly after he departed the Boston school, he was then hired by Concordia University Chicago as an assistant track coach. In a statement to The Daily Beast, a Concordia University Chicago spokesperson said that Waithe had only been employed as “an Assistant Track and Field Coach” for “less than four months, from Sept. 16, 2019 to Jan. 8, 2020” and the school wasn’t aware of any reports of misconduct in that time. The school said they were reaching out to athletes who worked with Waithe “to notify them of the lawsuit and make them aware of the opportunity to cooperate with the federal investigation.” Northeastern did not respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Miami Shores mayor wanted to put a menorah at village hall. She was denied.

    Miami Shores rejected a proposal to add a menorah to its holiday decorations at Village Hall this year after several village officials spoke this week against the move, saying First Amendment concerns outweighed support from the mayor and several Jewish community members.

  • British sports bodies pin hopes on COVID certificates for full return of fans

    The certificate would show if a person had been vaccinated, had a recent negative test or natural immunity from a positive test taken in the last six months. "This process must ensure that everyone can access stadia and must include arrangements that would verify a negative COVID test or an anti-body test alongside vaccination certification."

  • GBP/USD Daily Forecast – British Pound Moves Higher After Yesterday’s Sell-Off

    GBP/USD managed to get above 1.3745 and is moving towards the next resistance at 1.3780.

  • S&P closes at record on tech boost as U.S. Treasury yields retreat

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The S&P 500 closed at a record high on Thursday, as U.S. Treasury yields fell following softer-than-anticipated labor market data, boosting technology and other growth stocks. Weekly initial jobless claims data showed a second straight rise, conflicting with the recent payrolls report, and buttressed the Federal Reserve's dovish policy stance to keep interest rates lower for a substantial period. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled on Wednesday the central bank is nowhere near reducing support for the U.S. economy, saying an expected rise in prices this year is likely to be temporary.

  • Fowler, Accused of Crypto Fraud, Gets a New Lawyer After Failing to Pay His Old Ones

    Fowler reportedly failed to pay his former lawyers leading to a motion to withdraw as his legal counsel.

  • Wall Street Math Shows ESG Funds Can Ride the Value Stock Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- Green funds have gained a reputation of benefiting from the tech rally during the pandemic. As the economy recovers and investors shift to cheaper stocks, those products might still be able to thrive.Relative to the S&P 500, funds that track companies that meet environmental, social and governance standards have more exposure to cyclical sectors than the broader industry, according to a Bank of America analysis. Those U.S.-domiciled ESG products are overweight industrial, raw-material and real-estate shares, while mutual funds in general are underweight those groups.“One of the key pushbacks we often get from investors is that ESG benchmarks have outperformed because they are overweight tech and growth stocks,” said Marisa Sullivan, head of U.S. ESG research for Bank of America Global Research. “We found they are overweight a lot of cyclical sectors, so maybe they aren’t as poorly positioned for a value rotation.”ESG funds have avoided the growth-oriented consumer services sector, according to the study, and have raised their exposures to energy and utilities in recent months -- although they are still underweight those industries.“There’s a little bit of a misconception that everything ESG-oriented has to be growth or tech heavy,” said Omar Aguilar, chief investment officer of passive equity and multi-asset strategies for Charles Schwab Investment Management. “The evolution of these ESG strategies is still in flux, and the makeup of these ESG strategies will be a key part of how they evolve this year.”Still, the biggest ESG products do have substantial stakes in tech companies. The largest mutual fund in the category -- the $24 billion Parnassus Core Equity Fund -- is made up of 15.7% software firms, its top industry group, followed by 13.2% semiconductor stocks.BlackRock’s iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) -- the biggest ESG exchange-traded fund with $16 billion in assets -- counts Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp., Amazon.com Inc., Alphabet Inc. and Facebook Inc. as its largest holdings.For the ones that rely strongly on tech, the increase in Treasury yields has the potential to hurt performance, according to some analysts.“Those ESG funds that are heavily allocated to those growth-oriented stocks where their value is dependent on the value of their future cash flow, they’ll be super sensitive to what happens with longer-term interest rates,” said Tom Hainlin, national investment strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Buyers Tentative Ahead of Fed Minutes

    The conditions are ripe for a rally in the AUD/USD and NZD/USD, but buyers may be waiting for the release of the Fed minutes before making their move.

  • EUR/USD Daily Forecast – Euro Continues To Gain Ground Against U.S. Dollar

    EUR/USD is trying to get above the nearest resistance level at 1.1880.

  • Gold Gains After Dovish Fed Minutes Lift Equities, Weaken Dollar

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold rose as the dollar weakened after dovish rhetoric from the Federal Reserve, which gave no indication a tightening of monetary policy was imminent.Risk sentiment was broadly improved after minutes from the Fed’s March meeting showed officials were united on the need to see more progress on the recovery before scaling back their massive bond-buying program. European equities and U.S. stock futures rose on Thursday, while the dollar edged lower, supporting gold.Traders will look for further comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who is due to take part in a panel about the global economy on Thursday. His persistently accommodative stance on monetary policy has helped cool a rise in Treasury yields that harmed non-interest bearing gold.“Gold has tracked long-dated real Treasury yields in recent months,” analysts at Capital Economics wrote in a note. “We think that long-dated real yields will rise a bit further, putting the gold price under more pressure.”Bullion has dropped about 8% this year amid optimism over the global recovery and as rising bond yields damped the appeal of the precious metal. Holdings in exchange-traded funds, one of the main pillars behind gold prices hitting a record in 2020, continue to decline, signaling waning investor interest.Spot gold gained 0.8% to $1,750.75 an ounce by 12:35 p.m. in London, after dropping 0.3% on Wednesday. Silver and platinum advanced, while palladium was little changed. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index slipped 0.2%, reversing Wednesday’s gain.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • EUR/USD Daily Forecast – Test Of Resistance At 1.1880

    EUR/USD settled above 1.1850 and is testing the next resistance at 1.1880.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – May Need to Pullback into $1712.00 – $1711.90 to Attract New Buyers

    The key report on Wednesday that could drive the price action late in the session is the Federal Reserve minutes from its last meeting on March 17.

  • Unemployment tax refund could put thousands back in your pocket

    Biden's $10,200 exemption means refunds are going to millions who were taxed on benefits.

  • Exclusive: Brazilian payments network Elo picks banks for IPO - sources

    Brazilian payments firm Elo has chosen six banks to manage its initial public offering, four sources close to the matter said, in the first concrete sign it is proceeding with a move first proposed by shareholders in August. The payments network - launched a decade ago to compete with Visa Inc and Mastercard Inc - is planning an IPO on Nasdaq, the sources said, following recent successful listings by Brazilian financial services firms such as XP Inc and StoneCo Ltd.

  • Stimulus checks sent to 156M Americans, including Social Security beneficiaries and 'plus up' COVID payments

    The IRS has issued more than 156 million stimulus payments under President Biden’s American Rescue Plan. Here's how to check your payment status.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could See 100% Gains (Or More)

    In a recent review of the market’s current conditions, JPMorgan strategist Eduardo Lecubarri recaps his view that 2021 will see modest gains across stocks generally – but outperformance among the small/mid-cap sector. Lecubarri believes that investors can find opportunities for big upside among stocks in that class. Driving the general stocks gains, Lecubarri points to recent manufacturing PMI prints, which are at 15-year high levels, and the falling unemployment numbers – both data points indicate a firm foundation for economic recovery. With consumer confidence also rising, and relatively high savings, he sees a tailwind for the small/mid-cap as the year unfolds. A general trend of rising small-cap stocks should naturally impel analysts and investors to look at the ‘pennies,’ stocks that are priced below $5 per share. While not a sure indicator, low share price usually goes along with low market cap – but it also comes with the solid upside potential that Lecubarri mentions. However, before jumping right into an investment in a penny stock, Wall Street pros advise looking at the bigger picture and considering other factors beyond just the price tag. For some names that fall into this category, you really do get what you pay for, offering little in the way of long-term growth prospects thanks to weak fundamentals, recent headwinds or even large outstanding share counts. Taking the risk into consideration, we used TipRanks’ database to find two compelling penny stocks, as determined by Wall Street pros. Each has earned a “Strong Buy” consensus rating from the analyst community and brings massive growth prospects to the table. We’re talking about over 100% upside potential here. Biolase Technology (BIOL) We will start with Biolase Technology, a leader designer, producer, and innovator in dental laser technology. Lasers bring a host of benefits to dentists and their patients, including fewer aerosols and a gentler touch during procedures, and more comfortable healing afterwards. Biolase products are used in periodontal, endodontic, hygienic, and implant procedures; the company markets online directly to dental practices. Biolase put a positive spin on its recent 4Q20 earnings report. Even though the top line revenues of $8.52 million were down 16% year-over-year, the sequential quarterly gain was impressive, at 31%. The company benefited as dental clinics got back to work in the economic recovery of 2H20. Biolase reported two positive trends in sales in Q4, with 78% of sales coming from new customers and 40% going to dental specialists. Even better, the company provided Q1 revenue guidance for $7.5 - 8.0 million, up 60–70% yoy, and above consensus of $7.0 million. Currently going for $0.76 apiece, Biolase shares could see major gains, according to some analysts. Among the bulls is Maxim analyst Anthony Vendetti who noted that the company’s positives in Q4 are not just spin. "While the international market continues to lag the US in COVID recovery, BIOL delivered its second consecutive quarter of significant sequential revenue growth, driven by US sales to new customers, dental specialists, and Dental Service Organizations (DSOs). We are encouraged that dental specialists comprised 40% of the company’s US laser sales in 4Q20, and expect the company’s recent launch of both the Endo and Perio Academies to contribute to increased adoption by the ~5K endodontists and ~5K periodontists in the US. Moreover, BIOL has placed an increased emphasis on converting small DSOs (that can adopt BIOL’s technology more quickly), which we expect to bolster short-term revenue as the company makes progress converting larger DSOs, such as Heartland Dental (private)," the 5-star analyst opined. Vendetti summed up, "Based on the unique value proposition of BIOL’s products, its continued progress in penetrating DSOs, and its increasing traction with dental specialists, we reiterate our Buy rating.” Along with that Buy rating, the analyst sets a $2 price target that indicates 165% share growth ahead in 2021. (To watch Vendetti’s track record, click here) It appears the rest of the Street sees plenty of upside, too. Based on Buys only – 4, in fact – the analyst community rates BIOL a Strong Buy. The average price target hits $1.94, and implies potential upside of ~157% over the coming months. (See BIOL stock analysis on TipRanks) Fortress Biotech (FBIO) Fortress Bio is a pharmacological research firm with a wide-ranging pipeline of 28 drug candidates, in varying stages of development from preclinical to Phase 3 trials. In addition to the pipeline, Fortress has six approved drugs on the market for a variety of dermatological conditions including acne, skin fungal infections, and burns and other surface wounds. These medications are marketing by Journey Medical, Fortress’s partner company, and in 2020 netted revenues of $44.5 million. This compared well – up 28% – to the $34.9 million netted in 2019. Fortress ended 2020 with a sound cash position, holding $235 million cash and cash equivalents. This was up $15 million from Q3, and up 53% year-over-year. The company noted that these positive results came even as the COVID pandemic impacted both supply and sales. Looking ahead, Fortress expects to add two new approved prescription products to its lineup in 2021. In another program update, Fortress is partnering with Cyprium Therapeutics and Sentynl Therapeutics on CUTX-101. Both companies have signed onto a Development and Asset Purchase agreement for the drug candidate, a treatment for Menkes disease currently in Phase 3 clinical trials. The company reported positive clinical efficacy results last August, including medial survival in the early treatment cohort of 14.8 years, compared to 1.3 years for the untreated historical control cohort. In 2H21, Fortress will begin rolling submission of the NDA for CUTX-101. Covering this stock for B. Riley, 5-star analyst Mayank Mamtani notes the company’s fundamental soundness. "FBIO's differentiated business model, constituting of a diversified portfolio of marketed products and clinical-stage candidates, remains resilient amid challenges posed by C-19 pandemic, thereby setting up favorably in advance of numerous regulatory, clinical data and balance sheet inflection points anticipated over the next few quarters serving as opportunities to re-rate the stock," Mamtani wrote. To this end, Mamtani rates FBIO a Buy, and his $10 price target suggests it has room for ~100% upside in the next 12 months. (To watch Mamtani's track record, click here) Overall, Fortress Bio has 4 reviews on record, and all are to Buy, giving the stock a Strong Buy consensus rating. FBIO shares are priced at $4.48, and their $13 average price target implies a one-year upside of 190%. (See FBIO stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for penny stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Tesla’s Elon Musk Weighs In on the Global Chip Shortage in One Tweet

    Musk thanked suppliers in a Thursday tweet for supplying the company with critical parts. Investors, and traders, should take note.

  • Expecting another refund after the IRS calculates the $10,200 unemployment tax break? You might want to do more than just wait

    Before sitting back and letting the IRS do the work, experts say some people should at least consider filing an amended return.